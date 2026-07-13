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Allergies are no joke. Even when they aren’t life-threatening, they can still cause serious discomfort and pain. Unfortunately, some people refuse to take them seriously.

One woman repeatedly explained to her mother-in-law that she had a dairy allergy and asked her not to use it in her cooking. Despite being reminded several times, however, the mother-in-law continued adding dairy to every dish. Eventually, the woman had enough and decided to put her foot down.

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The woman repeatedly explained to her mother-in-law that she had a dairy allergy

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Yet despite all her warnings, the mother-in-law continued adding it to nearly every dish, and eventually, she had enough

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Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Lisa Fotios / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Fantastic_Read_9651

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Allergies affect millions of people, some of whom experience severe reactions

Needless to say, allergies are not something to be taken lightly. Although their severity varies from person to person, exposure to certain allergens can trigger anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, as of 2021, roughly one in three adults and more than one in four children in the US were dealing with a seasonal allergy, eczema, or a food allergy.

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) reports that food allergies alone affect approximately 33 million Americans, around 40–50% of whom have experienced a severe allergic reaction. Data from recent decades also suggests that food allergies, particularly among children, are becoming more common. According to FARE, their prevalence among kids increased by 50% between 1997 and 2011, and rose by another 50% between 2007 and 2021.

The woman shared that consuming dairy left her in serious pain, sometimes for an entire week. She is far from the only person whose body reacts badly to it, as dairy-related issues are relatively common. According to MedlinePlus, around 65% of the population has a reduced ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in dairy products, after infancy.

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It’s not uncommon for women to struggle with their mothers-in-law

Whether it was an allergy, an intolerance, or something else entirely, the woman’s mother-in-law didn’t seem particularly concerned. She continued adding dairy products to her cooking despite being repeatedly asked not to.

In an update, the woman said her mother-in-law was caught adding butter to a meal that had been prepared specifically to be dairy-free, making it seem like she had done so intentionally.

It’s unclear why the woman treated her daughter-in-law this way, but tension between people and their in-laws is hardly unusual.

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One study found that both men and women tend to have more conflict with their mothers-in-law than with their own mothers. Mothers-in-law also reported clashing more often with their daughters-in-law than with their biological daughters.

Fortunately, the woman’s fiancé took the situation seriously and stood up to his mother. After a lengthy conversation in which he made it clear that her behavior was unacceptable, the couple told the rest of the family they would be happy to host them for dinner at their own home. However, they would no longer attend family meals at his parents’ house.

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Readers agreed that the mother-in-law’s actions in this situation were likely intentional

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