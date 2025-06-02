Jacob Breckenridge is a comic artist with a sharp sense of humor and a love for the strange. While he’s best known for his series Stressmuseum, he’s also created a range of clever one-panel comics that pack a lot of punch into a single frame.

These one-panel works are quick hits of absurdity, dry wit, and unexpected moments. With clean drawings and just the right amount of weird, they’re perfect for anyone who likes their humor a little offbeat and a lot of fun.

More info: Instagram | jacobibrecks.bigcartel.com