Jacob Breckenridge is a comic artist with a sharp sense of humor and a love for the strange. While he’s best known for his series Stressmuseum, he’s also created a range of clever one-panel comics that pack a lot of punch into a single frame.

These one-panel works are quick hits of absurdity, dry wit, and unexpected moments. With clean drawings and just the right amount of weird, they’re perfect for anyone who likes their humor a little offbeat and a lot of fun.

More info: Instagram | jacobibrecks.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Single-panel comics by Jacob Breckenridge showing animals discussing robots taking creative jobs.

    #2

    Single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge showing a man with a genie and a humorous caption about indecision.

    #3

    Boy looking nervously at a shark fin in a ball pit in a single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge.

    #4

    Single-panel comics by Jacob Breckenridge show two alien figures and a man under a large object discussing communication.

    #5

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing aliens abducting people from city buildings with a beam of light.

    #6

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a farmer stacking cows in a playful rural scene.

    #7

    Single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge featuring a robot helping a Roomba in a living room setting.

    #8

    Single-panel comics by Jacob Breckenridge depicting a fortune teller booth and a man at an amusement park.

    #9

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a couple surprised by monsters in an alternate dimension room.

    #10

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge featuring a fish-headed character reminding to drink water at a social event.

    #11

    Single-panel comics by artist Jacob Breckenridge showing a conversation about the rise and fall of social media platforms.

    #12

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a crowd creating a wave in a stadium setting.

    #13

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a character resembling Mario planning to fight a piranha plant in a toilet.

    #14

    Two people viewing a single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge depicting a king in a throne room.

    #15

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing four grim reapers on horses, with one avoiding water because the horse is nervous.

    #16

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a mechanic asking a robot to bend over at Jim's Auto shop.

    #17

    Two lizards commenting on framed leaf and twig artwork in a single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge.

    #18

    Single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge showing a dog riding a dolphin while two people shout from a boat.

    #19

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a man on a deserted island ignoring his phone due to spam messages.

    #20

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge features Santa at a window talking to a surprised man inside a room.

    #21

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a rocket launching from a moon-like surface with coffee grounds.

    #22

    Two men in small boats face each other with flags showing crossed-out faces in a single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge.

    #23

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing a monkey distracted by a phone while a tied man watches TV.

    #24

    Single-panel comics by Jacob Breckenridge showing three people admiring a spooky willow tree with expressive branches.

    #25

    Single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge showing a house with an uneven white picket fence as a visual pun.

    #26

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge shows turtles with an easel illustrating a humorous buddy system concept.

    #27

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge showing multiple bathroom views with toilets in an impossible architectural perspective.

    #28

    Single-panel comic by artist Jacob Breckenridge showing a fortune teller warning about a vehicle's extended warranty.

    #29

    Single-panel comic by Jacob Breckenridge features a fish giving a TED talk to an audience of fish characters.

    #30

    Single-panel comics by artist Jacob Breckenridge featuring two aliens reacting to a deflated underwater creature on a table.

