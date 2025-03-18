“Off The Leash”: 30 Relatable Comics About The Reality Of Owning A Dog (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you’ve ever had a dog, you know how funny and unpredictable they can be. Rupert Fawcett’s "Off The Leash" comic series brings those moments to life with humor and heart. His cartoons capture everything from the confusion of dog logic to the pure joy of having a furry friend around.
Whether it’s a dog’s obsession with a squeaky toy or their random bursts of energy, Rupert’s comics are easy to relate to for any dog owner. With his lighthearted and clever style, he shows us the lovable chaos that comes with having a dog in the family.
Bored Panda reached out to Rupert to gain insight into his creative process and learn more about him. While his cartoons often depict quirky, cute, and humorous dog behaviors, we were curious about his perspective on what makes the bond between a dog and its owner so unique. "Dogs give their owners unconditional love and devotion and communicate with their eyes and body language, which connects with people at a deep level," the artist shared.
Some of the situations in Rupert's comics might make you realize that your dog's quirky habits are actually quite universal! With that in mind, we asked the artist if he ever considers that certain behaviors or quirks might not be as common across all dogs when creating his comics. "Some dogs have individual behaviors but I don’t depict them as most people wouldn’t connect. I like to draw behaviors that are universally recognized."
Rupert's comics often focus on the lighter side of dog ownership, but are there any moments or behaviors that he thinks are important to address, even if they’re not as humorous? "I draw cartoons to give people a moment of happiness and laughter in their day so I don’t do anything dark," the artist responded.
While the "Off the Leash" comics have wide appeal for dog lovers, we asked the artist if he believes his humor also resonates with people who don't have pets. "My cartoons are aimed at dog owners for the recognition factor; if you don't love or own a dog you might not have that recognition."