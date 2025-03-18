ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a dog, you know how funny and unpredictable they can be. Rupert Fawcett’s "Off The Leash" comic series brings those moments to life with humor and heart. His cartoons capture everything from the confusion of dog logic to the pure joy of having a furry friend around.

Whether it’s a dog’s obsession with a squeaky toy or their random bursts of energy, Rupert’s comics are easy to relate to for any dog owner. With his lighthearted and clever style, he shows us the lovable chaos that comes with having a dog in the family.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Etsy