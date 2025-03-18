ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a dog, you know how funny and unpredictable they can be. Rupert Fawcett’s "Off The Leash" comic series brings those moments to life with humor and heart. His cartoons capture everything from the confusion of dog logic to the pure joy of having a furry friend around.

Whether it’s a dog’s obsession with a squeaky toy or their random bursts of energy, Rupert’s comics are easy to relate to for any dog owner. With his lighthearted and clever style, he shows us the lovable chaos that comes with having a dog in the family.

#1

Cartoon of a dog on a log, illustrating the relatable reality of owning a determined Jack Russell.

Bored Panda reached out to Rupert to gain insight into his creative process and learn more about him. While his cartoons often depict quirky, cute, and humorous dog behaviors, we were curious about his perspective on what makes the bond between a dog and its owner so unique. "Dogs give their owners unconditional love and devotion and communicate with their eyes and body language, which connects with people at a deep level," the artist shared.
    #2

    Person on a scale with dogs, joking about needing more walks. Cartoon highlighting the reality of owning a dog.

    #3

    Woman jogging with dog in a relatable comic about the reality of owning a dog, contemplating fitness efforts.

    Some of the situations in Rupert's comics might make you realize that your dog's quirky habits are actually quite universal! With that in mind, we asked the artist if he ever considers that certain behaviors or quirks might not be as common across all dogs when creating his comics. "Some dogs have individual behaviors but I don’t depict them as most people wouldn’t connect. I like to draw behaviors that are universally recognized."

    #4

    Comic about the reality of owning a dog, featuring a woman and her fluffy companion acting as a hand warmer.

    #5

    A comic showing two people trapped on a couch by dogs, highlighting the relatable reality of owning a dog.

    Rupert's comics often focus on the lighter side of dog ownership, but are there any moments or behaviors that he thinks are important to address, even if they’re not as humorous? "I draw cartoons to give people a moment of happiness and laughter in their day so I don’t do anything dark," the artist responded.
    #6

    Cartoon of a woman sitting on a toilet, surrounded by her social dogs, illustrating the reality of owning a dog.

    #7

    Cartoon of a woman greeting her dogs, who humorously discuss her interacting with a horse, showcasing the reality of owning a dog.

    While the "Off the Leash" comics have wide appeal for dog lovers, we asked the artist if he believes his humor also resonates with people who don't have pets. "My cartoons are aimed at dog owners for the recognition factor; if you don't love or own a dog you might not have that recognition."
    #8

    Comic strip of a dog humorously trying to sit on a chair with its owner, showcasing the reality of owning a dog.

    #9

    Comic of dog anticipating excitement inside, humorously showcasing the reality of owning a dog.

    #10

    Dog comic strip showing the humorous reality of owning a dog, with a dog trying to sit next to its owner on the couch.

    #11

    Comic strip showcasing relatable dog pranks at home, featuring a dog on stairs, near the oven, and during painting work.

    #12

    Comic about dog ownership shows couple at dinner discussing love and comparing it to affection for their dog.

    #13

    Comic of a dog owner struggling to work on a laptop while the dog demands attention, illustrating the reality of owning a dog.

    #14

    Dogs browsing a humorous library with books like "100 Ways to Get Your Belly Scratched" symbolizing dog ownership reality.

    #15

    Dog teacher instructing puppies on "MIAOW" language in a humorous comic about the reality of owning a dog.

    #16

    White dog on a couch claims a black coat in a humorous "Off The Leash" comic about dog ownership.

    #17

    Cartoon showing the reality of owning a dog: a humorous sequence of a dog's busy day on its bed.

    #18

    Dog owner finds the reality of owning a dog humorous as a freshly groomed dog jumps into a muddy puddle.

    #19

    Cartoon shows a couple's romantic evening disrupted by dogs, humorously illustrating the reality of owning a dog.

    #20

    Comic about the reality of owning a dog, showing people dressing up with their cats and dogs nearby.

    #21

    Comic of a dog hesitant to go out in deep snow with owner, humorously questioning who runs the planet.

    #22

    Cartoon from "Off The Leash" showing a snowman, cat, and two dogs, with one dog giving a high five.

    #23

    Cartoon of two dogs walking in the snow, one warning about the snow's depth impacting their reality.

    #24

    Comic about owning a dog shows couple agreeing not to let dog on sofa, then later the dog sleeps cozily on it.

    #25

    Cartoon of two dogs on a bed, discussing sleeping habits; one dog claims it's taking a power nap.

    #26

    Cartoon of a couple reacting to dog's fart, illustrating the humorous reality of dog ownership.

    #27

    Comic strip about dog ownership showing a woman talking to her dog in the kitchen, highlighting relatable thoughts of both.

    #28

    Comic about dog ownership humorously depicts a dog taking a cozy spot on a bed while the owner is away.

    #29

    Cartoon of a woman and a dog in a heart shape, humorously showing the reality of owning a dog.

    #30

    Comic of dog class about bath time routine, with puppies humorously describing post-bath chaos.

