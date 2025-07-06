“AITAH For Getting A New Nurse Fired For Accusing Me Of Having An Affair With My Father?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoiding rumors in the workplace is ideal for fostering a positive and productive environment. However, sometimes gossip is unpreventable—employees will always engage in personal chats that inevitably lead to all sorts of speculations. The key to dealing with it is to address it in a calm and suitable way.

This workplace had to let go of their new nurse after she started spreading rumors, accusing her colleague of having an affair. The woman who brought this issue to HR began doubting if she did the right thing after hearing about this, which pushed her to turn online for some unbiased opinions.

Gossip in the work environment is sometimes unavoidable

This woman even got fired for it, as she was accusing her colleague of an affair

96% of employees engage in gossip

A 2024 study examining workplace gossip found that 96% of employees engage in it. However, not all gossip is the same and can actually be categorized into a few types, such as positive, neutral, and negative.

Positive gossip involves speaking positively about others in their absence and sharing uplifting stories about them. This could mean regularly discussing colleagues’ strengths and achievements and passing around positive feedback about co-workers you hear from others.

Then there’s neutral gossip, which merely encompasses talking about others for the sake of sharing information. During it, no positive or negative judgments are made and the speakers are focusing on factual accounts or mundane details.

We are all probably familiar with negative gossip, which includes spreading rumors, criticism, and other unfavorable information about others. As we can imagine, this is the most damaging type of gossiping, as it can erode reputations and relationships. Not to mention, being the target of rumors can cause significant psychological distress, which can lead to decreased job satisfaction, productivity, and even physical health issues.

False information and factless rumors can tarnish a person’s reputation and credibility within an organization and outside of it, which can have long-lasting effects on their career, professional growth, and personal relationships. This, combined with feelings of betrayal and humiliation that a worker feels when being at the center of a rumor, can impact their emotional well-being as well.

Managers should encourage positive gossip, as it can be a way to combat negative gossip

To avoid these consequences, it’s important to identify workplace gossip and find ways to prevent it. Some suggest that managers should encourage positive gossip, as it can be a way to prevent negative gossip from occurring.

“Organizations should be aware of the impact of positive gossip because turnover can be a very important factor in dictating an organization’s success,” said Jinhee Moon, a SOM doctoral student who conducted a study on the benefits of workplace gossip. “To make employees participate in positive gossip, the organization should do the right things by treating their employees well, and being aware their behaviors can show they care about their employees.”

Positive gossip not only can foster a more optimistic and rumor-free workplace, but it also can decrease voluntary turnover, as even employees facing difficulties can up their morale by talking about more bearable aspects of the organization.

“It can be very hard just to quit your job, and if you’re experiencing difficulty where you work, maybe you want to participate in positive gossip with your colleagues and talk about some of the more bearable aspects of the organization,” Moon said. “Eventually, that can help you gain some personal power. It’s a very convenient way to reduce negative feelings toward your own workplace, which can help you more in the long run.”

The best way to foster positive gossip in the workplace is to lead by example. To make it easier, Indeed.comsuggested a few examples of positive gossip that employees can initiate with each other:

“It’s incredible how hard Bob works. He’s going through a lot personally, but you would never know it as an outsider. He always manages to get everything done so well!”

“Wow, can you believe how resourceful Rebecca is. That client was probably going to cancel the whole order, and she was able to save the deal.”

The original poster shared more information in the comments

Some commenters supported how the OP acted

While some thought she was wrong for getting the coworker fired

Other believed the both women to be in the wrong

Some even thought the other nurses were the jerks in this situation

