“AITAH For Getting A New Nurse Fired For Accusing Me Of Having An Affair With My Father?”
Female nurse in blue scrubs talking to male doctor with clipboard in hospital hallway discussing nurse issues.
Economy & Labor, Society

“AITAH For Getting A New Nurse Fired For Accusing Me Of Having An Affair With My Father?”

Avoiding rumors in the workplace is ideal for fostering a positive and productive environment. However, sometimes gossip is unpreventable—employees will always engage in personal chats that inevitably lead to all sorts of speculations. The key to dealing with it is to address it in a calm and suitable way. 

This workplace had to let go of their new nurse after she started spreading rumors, accusing her colleague of having an affair. The woman who brought this issue to HR began doubting if she did the right thing after hearing about this, which pushed her to turn online for some unbiased opinions.

    Gossip in the work environment is sometimes unavoidable

    Image credits: syda_productions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman even got fired for it, as she was accusing her colleague of an affair

    Image credits: syda_productions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: aitahHRSW

    96% of employees engage in gossip

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

    A 2024 study examining workplace gossip found that 96% of employees engage in it. However, not all gossip is the same and can actually be categorized into a few types, such as positive, neutral, and negative.

    Positive gossip involves speaking positively about others in their absence and sharing uplifting stories about them. This could mean regularly discussing colleagues’ strengths and achievements and passing around positive feedback about co-workers you hear from others. 

    Then there’s neutral gossip, which merely encompasses talking about others for the sake of sharing information. During it, no positive or negative judgments are made and the speakers are focusing on factual accounts or mundane details. 

    We are all probably familiar with negative gossip, which includes spreading rumors, criticism, and other unfavorable information about others. As we can imagine, this is the most damaging type of gossiping, as it can erode reputations and relationships. Not to mention, being the target of rumors can cause significant psychological distress, which can lead to decreased job satisfaction, productivity, and even physical health issues.

    False information and factless rumors can tarnish a person’s reputation and credibility within an organization and outside of it, which can have long-lasting effects on their career, professional growth, and personal relationships. This, combined with feelings of betrayal and humiliation that a worker feels when being at the center of a rumor, can impact their emotional well-being as well. 

    Managers should encourage positive gossip, as it can be a way to combat negative gossip

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    To avoid these consequences, it’s important to identify workplace gossip and find ways to prevent it. Some suggest that managers should encourage positive gossip, as it can be a way to prevent negative gossip from occurring.

    “Organizations should be aware of the impact of positive gossip because turnover can be a very important factor in dictating an organization’s success,” said Jinhee Moon, a SOM doctoral student who conducted a study on the benefits of workplace gossip. “To make employees participate in positive gossip, the organization should do the right things by treating their employees well, and being aware their behaviors can show they care about their employees.”

    Positive gossip not only can foster a more optimistic and rumor-free workplace, but it also can decrease voluntary turnover, as even employees facing difficulties can up their morale by talking about more bearable aspects of the organization. 

    “It can be very hard just to quit your job, and if you’re experiencing difficulty where you work, maybe you want to participate in positive gossip with your colleagues and talk about some of the more bearable aspects of the organization,” Moon said. “Eventually, that can help you gain some personal power. It’s a very convenient way to reduce negative feelings toward your own workplace, which can help you more in the long run.”

    The best way to foster positive gossip in the workplace is to lead by example. To make it easier, Indeed.comsuggested a few examples of positive gossip that employees can initiate with each other:

    • “It’s incredible how hard Bob works. He’s going through a lot personally, but you would never know it as an outsider. He always manages to get everything done so well!”
    • “Wow, can you believe how resourceful Rebecca is. That client was probably going to cancel the whole order, and she was able to save the deal.”

    The original poster shared more information in the comments

    Some commenters supported how the OP acted

    While some thought she was wrong for getting the coworker fired

    Other believed the both women to be in the wrong

    Some even thought the other nurses were the jerks in this situation

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The YTAs are all office gossips.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    YTA really don't care about how gossip detrimentally affects workplace morale and can poison professional relationships. I think that gossip learned a valuable lesson. What if OP had not been his daughter, but a platonic friend? What damage could this gossip have done? YTA are just dumb a******s, themselves. OP made the right decision.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    NTA. Gossipers are a cancer in the workplace that need excised. Doesn't even have 90 days in and she's starting s**t? Bye.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    You can't stomp her down without getting fired and arrested. So it seems perfectly reasonable to get her fired instead.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTAs are all office gossips.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YTA really don't care about how gossip detrimentally affects workplace morale and can poison professional relationships. I think that gossip learned a valuable lesson. What if OP had not been his daughter, but a platonic friend? What damage could this gossip have done? YTA are just dumb a******s, themselves. OP made the right decision.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Gossipers are a cancer in the workplace that need excised. Doesn't even have 90 days in and she's starting s**t? Bye.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't stomp her down without getting fired and arrested. So it seems perfectly reasonable to get her fired instead.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
