ADVERTISEMENT

Not every claim that gets dressed up as “science” actually holds water. These days, it feels like you can find wild theories and shaky “facts” being thrown around everywhere: from everyday conversations to viral posts online. 

That’s where one lively Facebook group steps in, collecting and poking fun at the most questionable “scientific” claims people have come across. The results are both hilarious and eye-opening, as members share examples that sound smart on the surface but fall apart under even the most basic scrutiny. Keep reading to discover some of the funniest and most ridiculous ones that made the list!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Social media post discussing absurd scientific takes about Amish vaccination and autism claims in modern society.

Mike Meistrich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing absurd scientific takes about chlorine dioxide and autism.

    FatheringAutism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drinking bleach also prevents Covid. Can’t get Covid if you are dead.

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Meteorite impact crater in Arizona contrasted with an inverted landscape in Australia showing absurd scientific takes.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brittenelson_1 avatar
    B.Nelson
    B.Nelson
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now we have decided that there is something on the bottom of the flat earth theory? And it's Australia?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    While it’s easy to laugh at some of these so-called scientific claims, how often do we actually pause to question the reasoning behind them? Take products labeled as “scientifically proven,” for example. Many people have fallen for the promise without ever checking if there’s real evidence to back it up. Marketing buzzwords can be incredibly convincing, and it’s easy to grab that skincare cream, diet supplement, or fancy gadget without thinking twice.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Impact of asteroid on flat Earth concept and dinosaurs, illustrating absurd scientific takes about modern society.

    How dinosaurs went extinct according to flat earthers.

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Social media discussion on scientific takes about menstruation timing reflects absurd modern society beliefs.

    Tamarah Day Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you bleed your entire life, it will be a pretty short one...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Screenshot of a tweet showing an absurd scientific take about DNA from past partners lingering in females, reflecting modern society.

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell me your knowledge of human anatomy is in negative numbers without telling me...

    Vote comment up
    23
    23points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    But how often do we actually check whether these claims hold any real weight? More often than not, they’re just clever advertising tricks designed to sound impressive, without any real scientific backing. Science, after all, doesn’t deal in absolute “proof” the way we often imagine.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Screenshot of a tweet showing an absurd scientific take on mammograms and cancer in modern society.

    Jamie Rogers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Social media post describing absurd scientific take on defeating chemtrails using tea towels soaked in vinegar.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Bananas hanging on a wire hanger to slow spoilage, illustrating absurd scientific takes on modern society.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Psychology Today points out that one of the biggest misconceptions is the idea of scientific proof; proof exists in mathematics and logic, not in science. Science is about building evidence through research, experiments, and observations, and scientific ideas evolve as new discoveries are made.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comment suggesting absurd scientific remedy for pink eye using breast milk or warm urine to speed healing, reflecting modern society views.

    Jay Erkmeister Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Text on a maroon background stating an absurd scientific take about measles protecting against cancer and industry prevention.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Riiiiiiiiight! That's almost as stupid as the rumor that AIDS cured Cancer, and that Cancer cured AIDS that went around during the height of the AIDS crisis. SMDH

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    LEGO globe model on a table with a serious man reacting, highlighting absurd scientific takes and modern society themes.

    Dakotah SkýWalker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Forbes explains that proving anything in science is impossible. Instead, science aims to refine our understanding of the world by constantly testing ideas against evidence. This is why theories evolve over time and why science never rests on unquestionable claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screenshot of a social media post with absurd scientific takes reflecting views on weather manipulation and society.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    charlotteparis1982 avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also the same people who think a grey smudge at 60% opacity will cover those names.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Screenshot of absurd scientific take claiming a 14-year-old IQ result shows being smarter than 93% of adults.

    Douglas Eric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, oh dear. Bless her heart in the most snarky Southern way.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Dr. Rebecca Anderson's absurd scientific take on sugar's effects reflects modern society's health concerns and misconceptions.

    Donna Wildwood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    At its core, science is about constructing accurate explanations of how the world and universe work. By analyzing evidence and testing ideas, it builds reliable conclusions, far beyond baseless claims or assumptions. Scientific arguments are built on logic and research, not personal beliefs or opinions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Bass Pro shop shaped like a pyramid in the U.S. with absurd scientific takes reflecting modern society humor.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Text message about a Spanish man’s cancer cure story, illustrating absurd scientific takes in modern society.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Illustration of pregnant woman showing absurd scientific takes on belly size predicting girl, boy, or twins.

    condsty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When scientists talk about “arguments,” they aren’t referring to heated debates. A scientific argument is a structured, evidence-based explanation, similar to a closing argument in a court case. It presents the reasoning behind an idea along with supporting data to show why it should or shouldn’t be accepted.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Person wearing a hooded jacket explaining experimental bass sound healing music using solfeggio frequencies and sound alchemy.

    Mark Barnett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Comment on social media claiming only black people can watch due to melanin in eyes, reflecting absurd scientific takes.

    A comment from a "research scientist" about why black people can look into the eclipse with no protection because of their superior eyes due to having more melanin than white people.

    DontThinkThatsScience/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds like a ploy to cause black people to damage their eyes. Someone is a nasty piece of work!

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Microwave and AirPods compared at 2.4 GHz frequency in absurd scientific takes about modern society.

    The Natural Health Hub Backup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait until they hear about the electromagnetic radiation the sun puts out.. sunlight_f...quency.png sunlight_frequency.png

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A cancerous tumor with text promoting absurd scientific takes on cancer healing and modern society beliefs.

    Drake Scoville Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The strength of a scientific idea depends entirely on the evidence. Predictions that match real-world observations build credibility, while ideas that don’t align with evidence are reconsidered. Unlike pseudoscience, real science adapts based on what the evidence shows, not on clinging to a belief.
    #23

    Tweet by Ryan Martin discussing absurd scientific takes about the sun and health, highlighting modern society's misconceptions.

    Ryan Martin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Realistic foot model with text about bamboo socks removing inflammatory fluid, illustrating absurd scientific takes on modern society.

    Timothy Foreman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Young woman in glasses explains absurd scientific takes about wind being man-made near wind generators for modern society.

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, there had never been any wind on the Earth until the first person created the first wind generator? Because, that's what I'm reading here. I am confuse.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Article claiming Covid vaccines cause AIDS, showing concerned child receiving vaccination, highlighting absurd scientific takes.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    So next time you see a product or claim labeled “scientifically proven,” take a second look. Just because it sounds science-y doesn’t mean it actually is. Many brands use scientific terms to appear credible, but without research to back them up, they’re often nothing more than empty words. That’s why people are sharing some of the most absurd, misleading “scientific” claims online—it’s a reminder to always question what’s presented as fact.
    #27

    Medical staff with masks vaccinating a child while another child watches, illustrating absurd scientific takes on modern society.

    Taylor K Woodard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Social media discussion post questions measles outbreak motives reflecting absurd scientific takes on modern society.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Post claiming the measles vaccine contains toxic ingredients and causes genetic changes, illustrating absurd scientific takes.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Text message conversation highlighting absurd scientific takes in modern society with a humorous misunderstanding about pregnancy risk.

    Otaku Turtle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Screenshot of a tweet claiming weather control is possible, illustrating absurd scientific takes in modern society.

    Rikki Arvanites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Diagram showing evolution of light sources from fire to LED, highlighting impact of light spectrum on biology and modern society health.

    Matt Landman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    micheldurinx avatar
    Marcellus II
    Marcellus II
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone glosses over the horrible lung conditions that came before the invention of the chimney. Also a slightly weird timeline with fire invented long before trees existed, coal never used, and no light between the building of the Pyramids and the US civil war, tc.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Comment about absurd scientific takes linking wind farms to earthquakes, reflecting modern society's quirky beliefs.

    Johan M. Cos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pounding on the Sea floor? From wind farms? I, I got nothin'.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Person writing scientific equations trying to prove Earth is a ball contrasted with flat level plane ocean view.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost like there are photo proof! GZ2TtHKuks...YKPmA8.jpg GZ2TtHKukswTTztJYKPmA8.jpg And using only two sticks you can calculate the earths diameter..

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Handmade cardboard cloud finder chart showing cumulus, cirrus, stratus, and chemtrail clouds in a clear blue sky.

    Everything was going so wholesomely...until

    Miriam Ebichu Kings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one's kinda cute, and it doesn't belong here anyway.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Man wearing safety glasses beside a toilet paper roll with debunked text, illustrating absurd scientific takes on society.

    Deidre House Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet text questioning cancer as the body’s survival mechanism, reflecting absurd scientific takes on modern society beliefs.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing an absurd scientific take about eggs and semen related to modern society views.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see his parents homeschooled him, and left out the entire subject of S*x Ed.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Screenshot of a social media post showing absurd scientific takes about health claims and modern society reactions.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Tweet claiming vaccines don’t work and homeopathy healed outbreaks, illustrating absurd scientific takes on modern society.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm totally cool with you going down your own path, I also plan to go down my chosen path, a hard Science path. Good luck.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing absurd scientific claims about air fryers, reflecting modern society's misunderstandings.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mike1dog avatar
    Michael Vickery
    Michael Vickery
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? I took one apart(to try and fix it). It's nothing but a heating element and a fan.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Social media comment about parasites cleanse and allergy reactions related to modern society scientific takes.

    A comment on a post of someone asking how to treat roundworm in their chickens.

    As someone who worked in vet med, I am also very repulsed that their dogs frequently get roundworm.....if they're not treating with dewormer, they likely have never cleared the infestation in those poor babies (or their family if they truly all are infected).

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing absurd scientific takes on climate change and hurricane reporting in modern society.

    Rikki Arvanites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Tweet humor about iron and manganese as genders shown on restroom signs, reflecting absurd scientific takes on society.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Black Ford FX4 off-road truck with large exhaust pipes and absurd scientific takes decal about corona repellent.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tweet claiming vaccine caused impotence and wedding cancellation, illustrating absurd scientific takes in modern society.

    Mj Jacobs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Airplane flying above clouds with magnets attached, humorously illustrating an absurd scientific take on modern society.

    Gregory Logro Bolide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Text about awkward silence as vaccinated people realize unvaccinated viewpoints, highlighting absurd scientific takes in modern society.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, sorry to disapoint, I'm getting my next booster in a week or two. I've never missed one. Also, I've never had covid and I'd like to extend that streak. I also have a few conditions that would complicate covid if I were to catch it. I'm good. P.S. I took my first flu shot 25 years ago and I've haven't had the flu in 25 years. THAT is solid research if you ask me.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Cartoon of an elephant labeled with autism and syringes around it in a therapy session, highlighting scientific takes on autism.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All horses have 4 legs. This bear has four legs. This bear is a horse

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet criticizing scientific beliefs about the human body and injections, highlighting absurd scientific takes in modern society.

    Dr Kendra Becker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Screenshot of controversial scientific misinformation claiming vaccines are poison and viruses do not exist, reflecting absurd scientific takes.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Close-up of bacteria with text about fasting 72 hours causing the body to consume disease tissues and toxins, related to scientific takes.

    Riss Mae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Scientist claim Beethoven’s 5th symphony destroys cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unaffected in modern society.

    Mahlon Underwood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know about any of that, but Beethoven's music destroys at least 20% of my stress when I listen to it. Bach, too. And Chopin.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Tweet by TarotReaderPeter sharing an absurd scientific take about modern witchcraft and electromagnetic fields.

    Matt Atkinson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    View from airplane window showing ocean and a circled spot, with a distant ship image illustrating absurd scientific takes.

    Rhiannon Hughes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curve not carve. That took me a minute to figure out why the ship would disappear.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    Pine cone hanging from a string used as a simple weather forecasting tool showing open and closed scales.

    Angie Bignell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Child receiving vaccine shot, illustrating absurd scientific takes about vaccines in modern society debates.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Twitter conversation showing an absurd scientific take denying bacteria exist, with images of raw meat and cheese.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    taimifitzsimmons avatar
    Luna Moth
    Luna Moth
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't see this guy's brain, therefore it doesn't exist

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Well-preserved mammoth skeleton unearthed at North America archaeological site with experts examining the discovery.

    Molly Selba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    Post by Tomas Bonser questioning killing millions of chickens due to bird flu, suggesting lockdown to flatten the curve, reflecting scientific takes.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Text excerpt discussing puberty acceleration and family dynamics as an example of absurd scientific takes on modern society.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Scientist explaining human body cleansing process removing sick cells, cancer, aging cells, and Alzheimer's effects in a lab setting.

    Brian E-Cash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you fancy starving yourself to death, go right ahead. I'll be over here eating food like some kind of crazy person.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Text on black background about the immune system fighting viruses and DNA altering injections, absurd scientific takes.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Farming equipment planting corn in a field, illustrating an absurd scientific take about modern society and energy solutions.

    TALK Farms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is good advice. When you plant solar panels, they don't work at all. Never seen one grow from a planted one yet.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    PET scan images showing changes in the body before and after a vaccine booster shot, highlighting scientific claims in society.

    Drake Scoville Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Screenshot of tweets discussing a controversial scientific claim related to vaccines from the Pfizer Papers.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mariawahroln avatar
    SheHulk
    SheHulk
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who are all these people calling themselves "Dr"!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Spider plant absorbing chemicals like formaldehyde and mold spores in a home, illustrating scientific takes on society.

    Aaron Hathaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seeing as I normally have a houseful of plants, I'm not sure if I have enough room for more plants. I have plants because I love them, inside and out. Okay, I'll go get more. You're responsible though. ;)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    Baby surrounded by syringes and vials with caption about immune system highlighting absurd scientific takes in society.

    Pierre-Yves Fleury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    White car with false scientific claims about viruses and 5G on the rear window, highlighting absurd scientific takes in society.

    Rikki Arvanites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Social media post discussing perfume use disrupting natural scent, reflecting absurd scientific takes about modern society behavior.

    Mike Meistrich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    clairerholman avatar
    Claire Holman
    Claire Holman
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the sub-species are those that don't believe in using deodorant or perfume, then no, I'm not worried.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Colorful infographic about bedding effects on frequency, illustrating a person sleeping with text on vibrations and energy in modern society.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    Absurd scientific depictions showing plaster cast from Pompeii and surreal art of man pouring liquid on a body in desert.

    Jennifer Gonzales Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure what's supposed to be wrong with this - the bottom picture is literally showing how the thing in the top picture was created.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    Comparison of natural fibers and toxic fabrics showing vibrational frequency in a chart highlighting absurd scientific takes.

    Joe Miller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST