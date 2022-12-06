When you hear the phrase "so bad, it's good", you probably think of the movie 'The Room' or Rebecca Black's song 'Friday'. But there's more to it than just entertainment.

And 'Bad Science Jokes' is a perfect example of this.

Using various social media platforms, it shares educational jokes and STEM content that can not only make you chuckle but teach you a couple of things, too. Whether it's trivia about the animal kingdom or something more niche, like the characteristics of ancient column architecture, 'Bad Science Jokes' touches upon many fields, keeping its feed fresh and interesting.

Continue scrolling to check out some of its latest posts

#1

kendraffe Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago

#2

bad_science_jokes Report

#3

gwynthpssycndls Report

Oli Fong
Oli Fong
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Wow, like Inception 😆

#4

jendziura Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#5

bad_science_jokes Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
18 minutes ago

You wouldn't know until after 8 minutes. After the 8 minutes: You would know!!! ...beyond any doubt.

#6

bad_science_jokes Report

#7

ExileGrimm Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I asked a schoolfriend what gay meant. He said, pointing to a wall, "If two boys were behind that wall kissing, that is being gay." For a while I thought you had to have a wall involved in order to be gay.

#8

saratardiff Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I cannot find a woman interested in books, otherwise I would do this so much!

#9

bad_science_jokes Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
19 minutes ago

They are often mostly ice.

#10

argobagdr Report

#11

bad_science_jokes Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
24 minutes ago

*Central breast. Really freaky.

#12

nicoleacrowley Report

#13

rolldiggity Report

#14

bad_science_jokes Report

#15

frankzulla Report

#16

7_Cents Report

#17

FireBeets Report

#18

bad_science_jokes Report

#19

micefearboggis Report

#20

bad_science_jokes Report

#21

bad_science_jokes Report

DC
DC
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Actually not. They're a form of marine fauna, sure, but by no means are they fish.

#22

bad_science_jokes Report

#23

elbows_selbo Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
9 minutes ago

And if you tear it in half, you can see the jam coming out.

#24

bad_science_jokes Report

#25

bad_science_jokes Report

#26

HeavenlyGrandpa Report

#27

brianroemmele Report

#28

TheWeirdWorld Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Out of curiosity, how many have you tried?

#29

bad_science_jokes Report

#30

bad_science_jokes Report

#31

bad_science_jokes Report

#32

bad_science_jokes Report

#33

bad_science_jokes Report

#34

bad_science_jokes Report

Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Don't diss the dark side of the moon, it is taking the hits for us.

#35

bad_science_jokes Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Looks like giant wastes of money, if you ask me.

#36

bad_science_jokes Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I imagine him being blown over by a sudden gust of wind.

#37

bad_science_jokes Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Prisoner's dilemma, or variation of it.

#38

bad_science_jokes Report

#39

bad_science_jokes Report

#40

bad_science_jokes Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
12 minutes ago

He only had two other people as competition to be the funniest guy though.

#41

bad_science_jokes Report

#42

bad_science_jokes Report

#43

bad_science_jokes Report

#44

bad_science_jokes Report

#45

bad_science_jokes Report

#46

bad_science_jokes Report

#47

bad_science_jokes Report

#48

bad_science_jokes Report

#49

bad_science_jokes Report

#50

bad_science_jokes Report

#51

bad_science_jokes Report

#52

bad_science_jokes Report

#53

bad_science_jokes Report

DC
DC
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Drugs on insurance's dime is a way, too.

#54

bad_science_jokes Report

#55

bad_science_jokes Report

#56

bad_science_jokes Report

#57

bad_science_jokes Report

#58

bad_science_jokes Report

#59

bad_science_jokes Report

#60

bad_science_jokes Report

#61

bad_science_jokes Report

#62

bad_science_jokes Report

#63

bad_science_jokes Report

#64

bad_science_jokes Report

#65

bad_science_jokes Report

#66

bad_science_jokes Report

#67

bad_science_jokes Report

#68

bad_science_jokes Report

#69

bad_science_jokes Report

#70

bad_science_jokes Report

#71

bad_science_jokes Report

#72

bad_science_jokes Report

#73

bad_science_jokes Report

#74

bad_science_jokes Report

#75

aelfred_d Report

#76

bad_science_jokes Report

#77

bad_science_jokes Report

#78

