‘Bad Science Jokes’: 120 Nerdy Posts That Are So Bad, They’re Actually Good (New Pics)
When you hear the phrase "so bad, it's good", you probably think of the movie 'The Room' or Rebecca Black's song 'Friday'. But there's more to it than just entertainment.
And 'Bad Science Jokes' is a perfect example of this.
Using various social media platforms, it shares educational jokes and STEM content that can not only make you chuckle but teach you a couple of things, too. Whether it's trivia about the animal kingdom or something more niche, like the characteristics of ancient column architecture, 'Bad Science Jokes' touches upon many fields, keeping its feed fresh and interesting.
Continue scrolling to check out some of its latest posts, and if you want more, fire up our older publications on this awesome online project here and here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
You wouldn't know until after 8 minutes. After the 8 minutes: You would know!!! ...beyond any doubt.
Don't diss the dark side of the moon, it is taking the hits for us.
Looks like giant wastes of money, if you ask me.