More and more couples are choosing to disinvite children from their nuptials. The reasons can vary: some do it because the venue is not child-friendly, others because of budget constraints, others because they want their guests to have a good time without distractions, and others because they want a calm, focused ceremony without disruptions.

This bride chose to uninvite her sister’s kids from her wedding since she knew they would most likely cause heaps of trouble. After their last visit to her house, the place was trashed, so she decided to ban her nieces and nephews from attending. But when she told her sister, she was called “unreasonable” and “unfair.”