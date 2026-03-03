“Check My Privilege”: Woman Who Grew Up Wealthy Fails To Read The Room, Loses Friends In The Process

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is privileged to grow up with money. And we can all agree that those who did already have fewer problems to deal with than those who didn’t, particularly when it comes to finances.

That said, it can be off-putting to encounter someone from wealth who tries so hard to live as if they share the same worries as everyone else. This was the exact scenario among a group of friends when a rich kid tried to open up about incurring credit card debt from lavish living.

Can you guess how it all played out? Your presumptions are likely right on the money (no pun intended), but do scroll through to see how it all unfolded.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with coming from a wealthy family

Four friends having coffee and pizza in a cozy cafe, illustrating themes of privilege and social interaction.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

However, it became a problem with this friend group, where one of them grew up with money

Text excerpt about a young woman from a wealthy family failing to read the room and losing friends over privilege.

Text excerpt about a woman discussing privilege, growing up wealthy, and losing friends by failing to read the room.

Text on a white background stating the importance of not flexing wealth when meeting friends at high school.

Text about a wealthy woman discussing signs of privilege, highlighting her struggle to read the room and losing friends.

Text showing a woman reflecting on growing up privileged and struggling to understand friends' financial difficulties.

Text excerpt highlighting a woman discussing her decision to work part-time despite wealthy family privilege.

Text showing a woman reflecting on growing up wealthy, credit card debt, and struggling to read the room and lose friends.

Text excerpt about a woman growing up wealthy and being told to check her privilege during a heated discussion with friends.

Text excerpt about a wealthy woman learning financial responsibility but losing friends due to privilege misunderstanding.

Text on white background showing a woman admitting privilege and losing friends for failing to read the room.

Two women having a serious conversation indoors, highlighting themes of privilege and social disconnect.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

The author, who was cut off by a friend for “acting ghetto,” wonders what she did wrong

Text excerpt about apologizing and discussing stress with friends, related to privilege and social dynamics.

Image source: anonymous

Having money changes how a person thinks and feels about themselves and others

Three women smiling and sharing gifts outdoors, highlighting social dynamics and privilege among friends.

Image credits: Getty Images(not the actual photo)

She may have asserted her supposed humility and understanding for her non-wealthy peers, but the author nonetheless appeared naive and sheltered because of her upbringing with money.

One of them appears to be the lack of empathy.

To demonstrate this, psychology professor Dr. Paul Piff conducted a Monopoly experiment in which one person would be the rich player and another the poor player.

In his interview with the American Psychological Association, rich players who had double the advantage began moving around the board “in a louder fashion” while completely becoming “less sensitive” to the plight of the poor players.

“You can create this kind of rigged experience of privilege through the flip of a coin and get someone to experience that privilege and actually start to manifest as if they deserve that privilege in certain ways within an experience,” Dr. Piff noted.

Another study by researchers from Harvard and the University of Utah found that money tends to lead to unpleasant behaviors, regardless of the person’s true intentions.

As University of Utah professor and one of the study’s co-authors, Kristin Smith-Crowe, explains, “Even if we are well-intentioned, even if we think we know right from wrong, there may be factors influencing our decisions and behaviors that we’re not aware of.”

Reading through the texts, you may also sense the author’s seemingly out-of-touch views on wealth disparity, especially when she said how she could pay off her credit card debt using her trust fund if she “needed to.”

While she may not have malice or arrogance behind her statements, the reactions from her friends who didn’t grow up under the same circumstances were understandable.

She will need to apologize to keep the friendship, but she also needs a reality check from those close to her.

The author provided more information about her post

Screenshot of an online post where a woman admits growing up wealthy but struggling with finances and losing friends over privilege.

Screenshot of an online discussion highlighting privilege and the impact of failing to read social cues about wealth.

Many people in the comments called her out for being the jerk in the situation

Comment discussing a wealthy woman’s financial irresponsibility and failing to read the room on privilege.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a wealthy woman for failing to read the room and losing friends over privilege.

Comment text on social platform about wealthy woman failing to read the room and losing friends over privilege issues.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing debt, related to privilege and social awareness issues.

Comment about wealthy woman discussing signs of privilege and failing to read the room, losing friends in the process

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a wealthy woman for failing to read the room and losing friends related to privilege.

Comment discussing financial responsibility and trust fund use by a wealthy woman failing to read the room and losing friends.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing someone who grew up wealthy and struggles to read the room, causing social issues.

Text comment on a social media post discussing privilege and financial responsibility from the perspective of a wealthy woman.

Comment discussing privilege and wealth from the perspective of a woman who grew up wealthy failing to read the room.

Comment discussing wealthy behavior and privilege, including mentions of luxury cars and family banking choices.

Comment discussing a woman who grew up wealthy failing to read the room and losing friends over privilege and financial misunderstandings.

Comment discussing privilege and personal challenges, highlighting the impact on friendships and social awareness.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing a woman who grew up wealthy for failing to read the room and losing friends.

Screenshot of online comment criticizing a woman who grew up wealthy for failing to read the room and losing friends over privilege misuse.

Text from a user discussing privilege and financial struggles, highlighting a wealthy woman failing to read the room and losing friends.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about a wealthy woman failing to read the room and losing friends.

Screenshot of online comment discussing privilege, featuring a user’s story about wealthy background and social struggles.

Some people thought everyone was at fault

Screenshot of online comment discussing financial privilege and responsibility, highlighting disconnect from reading the room.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing privilege and financial responsibility of a woman who grew up wealthy.

While there were those who sided with her

Online discussion about privilege and wealth involving a woman who grew up wealthy and lost friends over it.

Reddit comment discussing a wealthy woman failing to read the room and losing friends due to privilege issues.

Reddit comment discussing a woman who grew up wealthy and struggles to read the room, losing friends over privilege issues.

Screenshot of a comment expressing frustration about someone who grew up wealthy failing to read the room and losing friends.

Reddit comment discussing wealth, privilege, and friendship challenges from a woman who grew up wealthy.

Comment about financial responsibility and privilege from a young woman facing social challenges due to her wealthy background.

