A lot of things tend to change as time goes by. Some of these changes are more noticeable than others as they tend to impact our lives more strongly. But have you ever found yourself remembering something and realizing that it’s no longer here or that it has changed completely? Well, one Reddit user under the nickname @u/AnalysisFrequent was curious to know some examples of these occurrences, so they asked others online “What was normal when you were a kid, but you never see anymore?” The question that received almost 8k upvotes made many people online think about all the things that were so common back in their childhood that no longer exist or have been replaced by something else. 

9k comments included answers about encyclopedias being used instead of Google search, the need to remember a phone number, or the unwritten rule to invite your friends to go play outside by simply showing up at their house instead of writing them a text message. Some remembered times when they used to have collections of cassettes, tapes, or CDs that we no longer use now. 

What are some of the things you remember from your childhood that seem to no longer exist? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below! 

More Info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Quicksand in movies and TV shows

kzab81 , Jocelyn Erskine-Kellie Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was EVRYWHERE and so deadly! Tarzan used to get caught up in this stuff at least once a week!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Showing up to someone’s house without a text or call.

lpkrew , teofilo Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just got an anxiety twitch thinking about it happening nowadays.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Parents smoking in a car with kids with the windows rolled up

WonderfulEmergency77 , Charles Report

5points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

EVERYONE smoking EVERYWHERE. Cars, malls, hospitals, offices, airplanes....

1
1point
reply
#4

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Cassette tape innards strung out along the highway, glimmering in the sunlight.

bigolfurryhead , Andrew Malone Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pain when this jammed up your tape player.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Memorizing phone numbers.

Ok_Relationship5648 , Milica Sekulic Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know home numbers for schoolfriends from 30 years ago. I do not now any mobile numbers for friends now or relatives, or even my own.

1
1point
reply
#6

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Candy Cigarettes

Mechhammer , zombieite Report

4points
POST
#7

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Using a set of 20 y/old encyclopedias as reference for my homework. JFK is president!

ResplendentAmore , Brad Rourke Report

3points
POST
#8

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online McDonald’s play places

Initialthrust , Mike Mozart Report

3points
POST
#9

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Fireflies...
I swear I saw them every year, in our back yard or when we went camping etc.

Now I never see them no matter where I am... except for a few nights in the summer of '21 after I moved to a new house. It was so nice to see them again

ModernCivilWar , Enrico Strocchi Report

3points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So fun to collect them in a jar!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Toys in the cereal box

NightDreamer73 , ms.akr Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Collecting the tokens to post off with £2.99 towards packaging, to get the special toy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Smoking and non smoking sections in restaurants.

Obadiah1991 , Alan Light Report

2points
POST
#12

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Pay phones and answering machines

Mondayslasagna , Ted Duboise Report

2points
POST
#13

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Printing out directions from Map Quest 😂

Keone_710 , Scott Meis Report

1point
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going back in time further - using the road maps (purchased at gas station!) and once you unfolded it it was ginormous. huge-map-6...583726.jpg huge-map-6390b12583726.jpg

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Calling almost anything you didn't like "gay".

Jhco022 , Per Pettersson Report

1point
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hated the Inbetweeners just because it reminded me just how cruel teenage boys could be.

0
0points
reply
#15

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Neighborhood kids getting together to play till the streetlights came on

AAC910 , Robert Couse-Baker Report

1point
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The streetlights/dusk were the default time to come home.

0
0points
reply
#16

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Fruit bats. There used to be a *ton* of them in my neighborhood as a kid and every evening you could look at the sunset as twilight set in and see flocks of bats flying around.

Apparently, around the time I was in middle school, a fungal disease ravaged the local bat population and they never recovered. You never see them anymore.

Funnily enough though, at the time, a local high school girl had this huge campaign to set up bat feeders to help bolster the local bat population and help them survive the fungal disease by giving them easy access to food. Said local girl has since become a federal Park Ranger as an adult and currently works for a state fish and wildlife service.

DoctorWatchamacallit , Mike's Birds Report

1point
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm happy that bats were not a part of my childhood.

1
1point
reply
#17

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Popping in a game and have it just start right away. Im old (39) and I picked up a ps5 about a month ago. Had to set up an account go through internet settings, pop in the game I bought to find out it needed an update which took about an hour... Im glad we have the tech we do. But video game consoles of the past few gen make me miss 90s and early 2000 consoles.

Sharpshooter188 , Nurudin Jauhari Report

1point
POST
#18

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Computer paper filled with lightly printed numbers and it had tear off sides. My dad used to bring lots of it home for us kids to draw on.

reverendgrebo , Brooke Raymond Report

1point
POST
#19

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online The toy department in the basement of the hardware store in my hometown. It was the age of Star Wars and Hot Wheels and Barbies and all sorts of other toys in a 20’x20’ room. I still wonder if there’s anything down there these days just collecting dust.

tangcameo , Northwest Retail Report

1point
POST
#20

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Taking pickles from the pickle barrel at the deli with a pair of tongs and placing them into a wax paper sleeve.

Back2Bach , Frank Hebbert Report

1point
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are still all over the place, at least in the US. And I am thankful. pickles-63...6be4f3.jpg pickles-6390b326be4f3.jpg

1
1point
reply
#21

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Moms yelling from the front door to their kids to come home for dinner

sflogicninja , Scott Report

0points
POST
LilliVB
LilliVB
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My neighbors had a indian blackbird (not really sure about the name of the bird), a bird able to speak few words. It was so used to my mum yelling at me and then at my younger brother to come home that he learned both our names and kept using them for a little while

0
0points
reply
#22

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Thousands of Monarch Butterflies and Bees during the summer.

Now my Wife and I get excited when we see ONE monarch bf in the backyard where we planted a bee and bf friendly garden.

nomdeplume_alias , Renee Grayson Report

0points
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can not remember the last time Ive seen a butterfly. Which is sad.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Riding bikes from sun up to sundown.

EatsRats , LeAnn E. Crowe Report

0points
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your bike was your ticket to freedom.

0
0points
reply
#24

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Video games only working on channel 3

_RZArector , Kirt Edblom Report

0points
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rocking every single one of those eight bit graphics was life!

0
0points
reply
#25

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Frogs, large flocks of birds, my dad.

bigghimself , Dim Dim Report

0points
POST
#26

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Phonebooks.

smarterthandog , Michael Mandiberg Report

0points
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who else here remembers that you could call time, for well, the time.

0
0points
reply
#27

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online People renting dvds

Chappy-874 , Karl Baron Report

0points
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Renting VHS..... "Be kind Rewind" or it was a surcharge.

1
1point
reply
#28

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Snow for Christmas

Iluvatarhimself , Eneko Muiño Report

0points
POST
Detroit Citizen
Detroit Citizen
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS~ I live in Michigan, the Great Lakes State, Winter Wonderland. Winters used to have snow by Thanksgiving now its December and rain. Plus winters used to be warmer, the past decade or so they are just biting cold. Too cold to snow.

0
0points
reply
#29

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Just walking right in to an airport terminal.

rimshot101 , ben dalton Report

0points
POST
#30

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online General dysfunction and chaos, yet having fun. It was absolutely crazy the things that went on, everybody knew everybody. There was nothing to do, yet always something going on, and you were part of it whether you wanted to be or not. I guess that’s how it goes in a small town? I was a little kid and tagged along running with the crowd that my parents knew.

Now, I’m far away and alone. All those people from my past went to an early grave. I’m not part of anything.

I love being alone and stable and secure, but I can’t help but have nostalgia for the craziness that went down when I was little.

hawkeyepitts , snowmentality Report

0points
POST
#31

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Roller skating rinks full

Dreambourne , Eli Duke Report

0points
POST
#32

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Asking people for directions to their house step by step

superblizz , Michael Coghlan Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Huge flocks of birds darkening the sky every fall as they fly south for the winter. I never see that anymore.

WoolaTheCalot , Nick Page Report

0points
POST
#34

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online An empty refrigerator

chocolatejunkie91 , Global X Report

0points
POST
#35

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Drinking from the garden hose

TopStockJock , Paula Whidden Report

0points
POST
#36

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online The pet fish section at every single Walmart or Meijer. It was always in the back of the store on this huge distinctive wall with multiple sides filled with tanks of multicolored fish... My parents wouldn't let me get one though.

Icy_Formal1384 , https://www.flickr.com/photos/fischerfotos/7447961544/ Report

0points
POST
#37

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online "Please be Kind, Rewind" stickers on all the video tape cases.

1jobonthislousyship , Clint Lalonde Report

0points
POST
#38

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Actual demos you could play on consoles in stores like Target

FumblingFuck , dronepicr Report

0points
POST
#39

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Little kool-aid barrels with metal tops and you can punch through with a fingernail. Not much of a drink in them but they were delish.

EmperorOfFabulous , theimpulsivebuy Report

0points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't drink the Kool-Aid.

0
0points
reply
#40

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Music videos and radio stations

mookiewilson369 , Marcin Wichary Report

0points
POST
#41

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online The Apple computers with the clear, colorful backs

_thisis_myusername_ , Elliott P. Report

0points
POST
#42

42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online Got Milk ads

tebron93 , Mike Mozart Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!