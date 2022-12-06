A lot of things tend to change as time goes by. Some of these changes are more noticeable than others as they tend to impact our lives more strongly. But have you ever found yourself remembering something and realizing that it’s no longer here or that it has changed completely? Well, one Reddit user under the nickname @u/AnalysisFrequent was curious to know some examples of these occurrences, so they asked others online “What was normal when you were a kid, but you never see anymore?” The question that received almost 8k upvotes made many people online think about all the things that were so common back in their childhood that no longer exist or have been replaced by something else.

9k comments included answers about encyclopedias being used instead of Google search, the need to remember a phone number, or the unwritten rule to invite your friends to go play outside by simply showing up at their house instead of writing them a text message. Some remembered times when they used to have collections of cassettes, tapes, or CDs that we no longer use now.

More Info: Reddit