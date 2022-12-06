42 Things That Were Typical In People’s Childhoods But You Never See Today, As Shared Online
A lot of things tend to change as time goes by. Some of these changes are more noticeable than others as they tend to impact our lives more strongly. But have you ever found yourself remembering something and realizing that it’s no longer here or that it has changed completely? Well, one Reddit user under the nickname @u/AnalysisFrequent was curious to know some examples of these occurrences, so they asked others online “What was normal when you were a kid, but you never see anymore?” The question that received almost 8k upvotes made many people online think about all the things that were so common back in their childhood that no longer exist or have been replaced by something else.
9k comments included answers about encyclopedias being used instead of Google search, the need to remember a phone number, or the unwritten rule to invite your friends to go play outside by simply showing up at their house instead of writing them a text message. Some remembered times when they used to have collections of cassettes, tapes, or CDs that we no longer use now.
What are some of the things you remember from your childhood that seem to no longer exist? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
More Info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Quicksand in movies and TV shows
Showing up to someone’s house without a text or call.
Parents smoking in a car with kids with the windows rolled up
EVERYONE smoking EVERYWHERE. Cars, malls, hospitals, offices, airplanes....
Cassette tape innards strung out along the highway, glimmering in the sunlight.
Memorizing phone numbers.
Candy Cigarettes
Using a set of 20 y/old encyclopedias as reference for my homework. JFK is president!
McDonald’s play places
Fireflies...
I swear I saw them every year, in our back yard or when we went camping etc.
Now I never see them no matter where I am... except for a few nights in the summer of '21 after I moved to a new house. It was so nice to see them again
Toys in the cereal box
Smoking and non smoking sections in restaurants.
Pay phones and answering machines
Printing out directions from Map Quest 😂
Going back in time further - using the road maps (purchased at gas station!) and once you unfolded it it was ginormous. huge-map-6...583726.jpg
Calling almost anything you didn't like "gay".
Neighborhood kids getting together to play till the streetlights came on
The streetlights/dusk were the default time to come home.
Fruit bats. There used to be a *ton* of them in my neighborhood as a kid and every evening you could look at the sunset as twilight set in and see flocks of bats flying around.
Apparently, around the time I was in middle school, a fungal disease ravaged the local bat population and they never recovered. You never see them anymore.
Funnily enough though, at the time, a local high school girl had this huge campaign to set up bat feeders to help bolster the local bat population and help them survive the fungal disease by giving them easy access to food. Said local girl has since become a federal Park Ranger as an adult and currently works for a state fish and wildlife service.
Popping in a game and have it just start right away. Im old (39) and I picked up a ps5 about a month ago. Had to set up an account go through internet settings, pop in the game I bought to find out it needed an update which took about an hour... Im glad we have the tech we do. But video game consoles of the past few gen make me miss 90s and early 2000 consoles.
Computer paper filled with lightly printed numbers and it had tear off sides. My dad used to bring lots of it home for us kids to draw on.
They were called Dot Matrix printers 80s-dot-ma...ca0205.jpg
The toy department in the basement of the hardware store in my hometown. It was the age of Star Wars and Hot Wheels and Barbies and all sorts of other toys in a 20’x20’ room. I still wonder if there’s anything down there these days just collecting dust.
Taking pickles from the pickle barrel at the deli with a pair of tongs and placing them into a wax paper sleeve.
These are still all over the place, at least in the US. And I am thankful. pickles-63...6be4f3.jpg
Moms yelling from the front door to their kids to come home for dinner
My neighbors had a indian blackbird (not really sure about the name of the bird), a bird able to speak few words. It was so used to my mum yelling at me and then at my younger brother to come home that he learned both our names and kept using them for a little while
Thousands of Monarch Butterflies and Bees during the summer.
Now my Wife and I get excited when we see ONE monarch bf in the backyard where we planted a bee and bf friendly garden.
I can not remember the last time Ive seen a butterfly. Which is sad.
Riding bikes from sun up to sundown.
Video games only working on channel 3
Rocking every single one of those eight bit graphics was life!
Frogs, large flocks of birds, my dad.
Phonebooks.
Who else here remembers that you could call time, for well, the time.
People renting dvds
Renting VHS..... "Be kind Rewind" or it was a surcharge.
Snow for Christmas
THIS~ I live in Michigan, the Great Lakes State, Winter Wonderland. Winters used to have snow by Thanksgiving now its December and rain. Plus winters used to be warmer, the past decade or so they are just biting cold. Too cold to snow.
Just walking right in to an airport terminal.
General dysfunction and chaos, yet having fun. It was absolutely crazy the things that went on, everybody knew everybody. There was nothing to do, yet always something going on, and you were part of it whether you wanted to be or not. I guess that’s how it goes in a small town? I was a little kid and tagged along running with the crowd that my parents knew.
Now, I’m far away and alone. All those people from my past went to an early grave. I’m not part of anything.
I love being alone and stable and secure, but I can’t help but have nostalgia for the craziness that went down when I was little.
Roller skating rinks full
Asking people for directions to their house step by step
Huge flocks of birds darkening the sky every fall as they fly south for the winter. I never see that anymore.
An empty refrigerator
Drinking from the garden hose
The pet fish section at every single Walmart or Meijer. It was always in the back of the store on this huge distinctive wall with multiple sides filled with tanks of multicolored fish... My parents wouldn't let me get one though.
"Please be Kind, Rewind" stickers on all the video tape cases.
Actual demos you could play on consoles in stores like Target
Little kool-aid barrels with metal tops and you can punch through with a fingernail. Not much of a drink in them but they were delish.
Music videos and radio stations
The Apple computers with the clear, colorful backs
Got Milk ads