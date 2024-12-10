Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
From Einstein To Freud: Test Your Knowledge Of Nobel Prize Winners And Nominees
Entertainment

From Einstein To Freud: Test Your Knowledge Of Nobel Prize Winners And Nominees

Gerda Kundrotaitė
BoredPanda staff
The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, honoring groundbreaking achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and efforts for peace. Over the years, it has been awarded to some of the greatest minds and most influential figures in history—but not everyone who is deserving has received one.

With this trivia, we’ll challenge you to guess whether 20 famous individuals won the Nobel Prize or were surprisingly overlooked.

Do you think you’ve got the knowledge to separate the winners from the “should-have-beens”? Let’s find out!

From Einstein To Freud: Test Your Knowledge Of Nobel Prize Winners And Nominees

Thanks! Check out the results:

Gerda Kundrotaitė

Gerda Kundrotaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

