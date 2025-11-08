ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that the housing market is currently in shambles. Many Millennials and Gen Zers are abandoning hope of ever owning a home, meanwhile the ultra-wealthy seem to keep snatching up properties as if they’re collectables. And even if you manage to find plenty of home listings in your area, you might quickly realize that none of them are places you would ever be interested in inhabiting.

We took a trip to the Nightmare On Zillow Street Facebook group and compiled a list of their most amusing photos below. From toilets that have fish tanks attached to living rooms with disco lights poles for dancing, these homes certainly aren’t lacking in creativity. We hope you’ll enjoy this virtual house tour, and be sure to upvote the homes that catch your eye!

#1

It’s My In Laws House And Yes, That Is Carpet Around A Sunken Bathtub

Vintage bathroom with sunken bathtub, floral wallpaper, and window curtains in a unique Zillow home interior design.

Thoma Sarah Report

    #2

    This Is Just Horrifying

    Unusual small bathroom with a toilet tucked under stairs in a unique Zillow home design.

    Gage Wiebe Report

    #3

    I’ll Just Leave This Right Here

    Bathroom interior with a handmade stone-covered toilet and sink showcasing unique Zillow homes design features.

    Robin Isabella Report

    The Nightmare On Zillow Street Facebook group has only been around since 2020, but it has seen immense success. The community has amassed a whopping 214K members, and it continues to grow every single week. According to the administrators of the group, it’s meant to be a place to collect home photo listings that make you think, “WTF?” And clearly, there’s no shortage of those kinds of homes on Zillow.

    Some homes appear terrifying from the outside, whether they look like severe hazards or feature extremely questionable taste. And other houses appear relatively normal at first glance, but once you get a peek of the inside, you realize there’s a good reason why they haven’t sold yet. No home is perfect, but very few of these have enough potential to entice buyers.  
    #4

    Don't Worry, The Window Will Stop Your Fall

    Bright interior of a Zillow home featuring carpeted stairs, large windows, and neutral-toned walls and flooring.

    Jeffrey Janusch Report

    #5

    Felt Like It Belonged Here

    Purple high heel shaped toilet with black seat in a bathroom featuring blue tiles and leopard print border trim.

    Carly Wilson Report

    ruxandra-ana-vasilescu avatar
    Xandra
    Xandra
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How the hell would you sit on that horrifying thing...?

    #6

    Why?

    Spacious log cabin interior featuring a large stone fireplace and unique natural rock design in Zillow homes.

    Susannah Winfield Report

    Growing up, I used to accompany my mom to countless open houses. Even if my parents had no real interest in moving at the time, she just wanted to know what was out there. Plus, it’s fun to be nosy and take advantage of the rare opportunity to get a glimpse inside someone else’s house. And it can be a great way to get inspiration for how to decorate your own home.

    As an adult, I have to admit that I never attend open houses. But nowadays, there’s no need to leave your couch! No matter where you are, you can pull up Zillow on your phone or laptop and have a field day critiquing other people’s homes. And apparently, this is such a common pastime that HuffPost published an article breaking down “Why Browsing Zillow Feels So Good.”  
    #7

    Toured A House With My Fiancé Today Where The Foundation Was Clearly Not Great (You Could See The Floor Was Slanted In Some Rooms). We Got To The “Basement” And Found This

    Basement with gravel floor, rustic wooden support beam, water heater and pressure tank in unusual Zillow homes listing.

    Allison Druckemiller Report

    #8

    I Found One!!! Poles Included

    Colorful dance room with leather couch, disco ball, and poles in a unique Zillow home to see and believe.

    Nicholas Yanes Report

    #9

    In All Of My Home Searching, I Have Yet To Come Across Anything That I Would Consider A True “Nightmare”, But This Bathroom Does It For Me

    Small unique bathroom layout in Zillow home listing featuring a raised toilet platform and compact vanity with window view.

    Brittany Owens Report

    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You got to drain it some how as a plumber and swing it’s a lower lever basement 5’ below ground, it makes sense

    According to psychiatrist Lea Lis, scrolling through home listings became a way for young singles to fill the void when they couldn't use dating apps during the pandemic. Instead of swiping through potential matches, they decided that they could instead peruse gorgeous (or ugly) homes.

    Many also enjoy romanticizing the idea of moving outside of the expensive cities that they currently reside in, where they’ll likely never be able to afford homes. “They are wanting to escape from cities to a simpler, more green life. This has become more appealing for many, creating the mass exodus that cities like New York and Boston have experienced,” Lis told HuffPost.
    #10

    This Exists And It Is Awful

    Unique Zillow home interior featuring a Mickey Mouse-shaped doorway connecting rooms with modern decor.

    Krissy Aldrich Report

    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan but a lot of ppl are hard core Disney this could be an upsell to the right person/family

    #11

    Excuse My Screenshot But This Came From A Friend Who Went To Look At A House Recently. Can't Decide If This Is A Nightmare Or Pretty Cool. Aquarium Toilet Tank

    Unusual Zillow home bathroom with a toilet tank transformed into a fish tank in a tiled room.

    Melanie Lynn Robinette Report

    #12

    There’s Actually A Lot I Love About The House And Property … But This Gives New Meaning To The Phrase Porcelain Throne

    Unique Zillow homes bathroom with antique-style toilet, clawfoot tub, and rustic metal sink in warm orange decor

    Danielle Marie Report

    Scrolling through Zillow can also be a great form of escapism and daydreaming. Most of us have imagined our dream homes since we were kids playing MASH during recess. But very few of us will ever have the opportunity to build a home; we might not even be able to purchase one!

    So the next best thing is seeing what’s out there and critiquing them from the comfort of our own homes (or more likely, our own apartments). Plus, we can get an idea of what the housing market is like in other cities or states that we might not have ever considered moving to. As Dan Levy stated in the “Zillow” SNL skit, “I’d never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion.”
    #13

    Convenience

    Compact bathroom unit in an unusual home design, showcasing one of the unique Zillow homes you have to see to believe.

    Todd Harkleroad Report

    #14

    Photo Taken By Me Yesterday In A House In Everett, Wa. Amber Is Only 5’10”

    Person with face mask and shoe covers standing in a small bathroom of a Zillow home with low ceiling and wooden floor.

    Heather Fischer Report

    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a whole neighborhood of these on cape cod mass off ex 7 and willow st it was an old menonite community I believe from the 1700 to 1800s where the average height was quite small

    #15

    Metallica

    Unusual bathroom decor featuring a life-size figure seated on a toilet in a unique Zillow homes listing.

    Josh Shaw Report

    While you probably wouldn’t actually be interested in purchasing any of the homes on this list, it is true that there’s something out there for everyone. And according to Michelle Mastro at Business Insider, wacky homes have become increasingly popular in recent years. Zillow Gone Wild communities on social media have even inspired an HGTV show by the same name! Nowadays, real estate agents “actively try to juice up the bizarre elements of their homes” to try to attract the attention of quirky buyers, Mastro explains.

    #16

    Guys This House Is A Wild Ride

    Spacious Zillow home interior featuring unique robot and sci-fi decor, showcasing must-see creative design elements.

    Taysha Tutt Report

    #17

    I Thought I Had Seen It All... But I Stand Corrected

    Luxurious Zillow homes with unique golden decor, extravagant interiors, and grand entrance featured in must-see listings.

    Liv Robinson Report

    #18

    Something Terrifying Definitely Happened Here LOL

    Unusual and weathered Zillow home with unique architecture surrounded by bare trees and a foggy atmosphere.

    Carolyn Cuesta Report

    If you’re actually using Zillow to find a home that you love and want to purchase, the platform has some tips on how to find the perfect match. First, they recommend customizing your notifications. Houses tend to sell quickly, so you’ll want to know immediately when something that fits your criteria is uploaded. You can also make sure that you’re informed as soon as a house you’re interested in is updated.  
    #19

    Looking At A Property Today. Found This In One Of The Outbuildings

    Abandoned Zillow home with a fenced dirt area and worn furniture, featuring a wall sign that says no gambling.

    We all can make an educated guess as to what the purpose was here. It's an incredibly bizarre find and a terribly sad reality. I spent a little bit of time investigating and taking pictures, but came across enough evidence to convince me that it hasn't been used for it's intended function since sometime in 2009. Beyond that, most everything else has been cleared out.

    Phillip C Martin Report

    #20

    Holy Hell

    Unique Zillow home shaped like a giant turtle in a desert landscape, showcasing unusual real estate design.

    Mandi Miller Martinez Report

    #21

    Prepper 101: The Most Important Thing Is To Be Organized

    Zillow homes with extreme clutter and disrepair including messy interiors and dilapidated exterior in a rural setting.

    Sandra Loomans Report

    Utilizing Zillow’s feature that allows you to save homes can also be helpful. You can see all of the listings you’re interested in in one place, and you can even compare your saved homes side-by-side. Meanwhile, when you’re searching for new homes, Zillow recommends searching for exactly what you would say out loud if you were describing your dream home. Their “natural language search tool” allows you to type in precisely what you want, without the hassle of toggling a bunch of filters.

    #22

    A Realtor Friend Just Posted This On His Wall. Yes, Those Are Beehives

    Living room filled with unique wall-mounted nest decorations in a Zillow home that you have to see to believe.

    Frank Vincent Report

    #23

    What In The Skittles?

    Bathroom walls covered with colorful shells in an unusual Zillow home you have to see to believe.

    Maddy Casey Report

    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are shells not skittles or snoze berries

    #24

    Umm

    Bright bedroom with pink carpet and red tiled bathroom area, featuring unique design in Zillow homes you have to see.

    Parthena Bowman Report

    Are you enjoying your scroll through all of these interesting homes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly shocking, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever come across any nightmare listing on Zillow. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring real estate listings, we recommend visiting this article next!
    #25

    A New Trend? Cardboard With Sticky Tape? The Rest Of The Place Is Gorgeous, But This Part Is A Bit Worrisome. It Solves The Problem Of What To Do With All Those Moving Boxes

    Spacious unfinished attic with wooden floors, ceiling fans, and musical equipment in unique Zillow homes to see.

    Christine Cassner Report

    #26

    Yuck!

    Multiple Zillow homes with heavily damaged interiors including dirty bathrooms, cluttered bedrooms, and worn fixtures that require repairs.

    Melissa Hughes Rich Report

    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing cute or cool about that just 100% yucky

    #27

    At First Glance $1000/Month Looks Like A Heck Of A Deal In A City Where Rents Go For Much Higher

    Room for rent ad showing photos of a 1 bed, 1 bath house listed on Zillow with detailed description and rent price.

    Until you realize it’s just a bedroom and you have to babysit the landlord’s kids and clean their house!! You’re paying them $1000/month to be their live-in nanny! Sacré bleu!!!

    Estelle Matheson Report

    #28

    Hm

    Three Zillow homes with unique vintage wallpaper, colorful carpets, and unusual interior designs to keep an open mind.

    Bridget Murphy Report

    #29

    Hm

    Dilapidated Zillow home interior with old furniture, peeling walls, and exposed ceiling beams in a neglected room.

    Christina Derrig Report

    #30

    It Would Be More Effective At The Bottom Of Basement Stairs

    Unusual Zillow home interior with a mannequin wearing festive clothes in a simple office space.

    Robert Keys Report

    #31

    Have You Ever Gotten Out Of The Bath/ Shower Onto Carpet? It's Glorious

    Bathroom of a unique Zillow home featuring a sunken tub, mirrored walls, and marble countertops in a spacious layout.

    Erin Wisneski Report

    #32

    If You Sit Side-Saddle You Could Give A Friendly Wave To Your Neighbor

    Bathroom in a unique Zillow home featuring a large window and modern fixtures you have to see to believe.

    Stacey Bruno Migale Report

    #33

    How Are You Supposed To Use The Oven?

    Bright kitchen in Zillow home with white appliances, cabinetry, and pastel blue walls showcasing unique real estate charm.

    Jazmyn Rivera Report

    #34

    Welcome Home

    Unique door handle shaped like a hand on a wooden door, one of the Zillow homes you have to see to believe.

    Jeffrey Chan Report

    #35

    Saw This Today Near My Home… What Is The Point? Is This A Bed For Flat Stanley? Hoping It’s Just The Angle But I’m Not So Sure

    Loft bed with desk and chair in a bright Zillow home featuring neutral colors and modern minimalist design.

    Kate Rogers Report

    #36

    So Likes Wet Clothes?

    Closet and bathroom with wooden walls in a unique Zillow home, showcasing creative space use and design features.

    Tim Reimer Report

    #37

    But Why?

    Intricate white 3D wall art in a home, showcasing detailed nature scene with trees and landscape on stairway wall.

    Jenna Booth Report

    #38

    Seller Asks You To Keep An Open Mind

    Unique Zillow homes interior featuring a wooden swing set and modern decor in a spacious, bright living area.

    Christopher Troy Report

    #39

    Cullman, Alabama— This Is A Local Landmark Know As “The Castle”. It’s Located On The Beautiful Waters Of Smith Lake. This Private Residence Is Quite An Interesting Anomaly

    Unique Zillow homes with stunning architecture, lake views, spacious terraces, and elegant interior living spaces.

    Michael Feder Report

    #40

    I Think Whoever Owns This Has A Very Specific Line Of Work

    Zillow homes interior featuring modern spa, home theater, and vibrant bedroom with unique decor and lighting.

    Jennifer Lynn Report

    #41

    I Really Hope No One Decides To Put Their Bed Up In The Loft. $1200 265 Sq Ft Apartment In Seattle

    Modern studio kitchen with ladder and stainless steel appliances in a unique Zillow home you have to see to believe.

    Tanielle Battermann Report

    #42

    A High School Friend, Now A Realtor, Posted This House In San Ramon, CA A While Back. It Was Listed At $700,000 As Is. It Ended Up Selling At $750,000

    Neglected Zillow homes with overgrown yards, empty dirty pool, and a rundown bathroom showing fixer-upper potential.

    The buyer flipped it and sold it six months later for over a million. Link to the current photos in the comments... this is one of the most amazing "before and afters" I've ever seen. I just hope they did mold remediation first.

    Julia Greer Report

    #43

    I Haven’t Decided If I Like This Or Not And Would Like Y’all’s Opinion On The Matter Please

    Unique Zillow homes feature a live edge wood countertop and stone backsplash in a modern kitchen setting.

    Ryan Cota Report

    #44

    Amazing

    Three unusual Zillow homes with torn ceilings, tiger murals, and old-fashioned wooden bathroom fixtures.

    Andrea Andrews Report

    #45

    Hm

    Spacious bedroom in Zillow home featuring a large TV, ornate armoire, patterned rug, and a unique cheetah statue centerpiece.

    Lily Madeline Wiltgen Report

    #46

    Wife And I Looked At House Today, I Opened The Door To What I Thought Was An Under Stairs Closet Or Stairs To The Basement. It Appears To Be Half Of A Half Bath...would This Be A 1/4 Bath??

    Small outdated bathroom with wooden toilet seat in an old house featured in Zillow homes you have to see to believe.

    Bill Schnefel Report

    #47

    It Looks Like A College Party House For Sure

    Dilapidated Zillow homes with cluttered, trash-filled interiors and overgrown exteriors showing extreme disrepair and neglect.

    Natalie Ramirez Report

    #48

    I Like Mario As Much As The Next Guy But…

    Colorful small home with Mario mural on blue wall, featured as one of the unique Zillow homes you have to see to believe.

    Ashley Cox Report

    #49

    Zebra House

    Zillow homes with bold zebra print decor in various rooms including living, bathroom, and bedroom designs.

    Rebecca McCrory Report

    #50

    This House Is Empty Except For A Large Collection Of Dolls….yeah Not Creepy At All

    Room in a Zillow home filled with antique dolls, wooden bench, hardwood floors, and white walls with windows and curtains.

    Stephanie Walrath Shultz Report

    #51

    How Many Slips/Falls Have Already Happened Here? Also, Who Thought This Was A Good Idea? …random Purse On The Sink?

    Tile bathroom with shower enclosure and bathtub in Zillow home listed for sale with unique features.

    Magan Forte Report

    #52

    Is It A House With A Trailer Inside Or Is It A Trailer With A House Outside??

    Long enclosed porch with multiple windows and wooden steps leading to a door in a Zillow home interior.

    Sara Neal Report

    #53

    Picture Window In The Shower!? Asking Price $1.39m!!

    Bright bathroom in a Zillow home with large window, garden view, and accessibility grab bars for safety and comfort.

    Christine Woo Report

    #54

    I'm Not Sure Why This Master Bath Set Up Is Necessary Or Desired. It Is A 3 Bath Home

    Spacious bathroom in a Zillow home featuring two toilets, a large bathtub, glass block windows, and a glass shower enclosure.

    Dawn Johnstonbaugh Report

    #55

    Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Exactly Is Going On In This Basement?

    Unusual interior of a Zillow home with a worm garden sign, showcasing one of the unique Zillow homes to see and believe.

    Erin Price Report

    #56

    New Home Owner Just Got This 1.5 Million Dollar Home… Amazing. Much More Things Not Photographed

    Finger pointing at unusual shower tile, closed wooden door in narrow hallway, and misaligned white door in home interior.

    William Cosentino Report

    #57

    This House Came On The Market In My Hometown And My Husband And I Knew We Were Going To Buy It Regardless Of What It Looked Like On The Inside

    Retro interior rooms featuring bold carpets, colorful walls, and unique fireplace designs in Zillow homes.

    We absolutely adore it and see it for everything it will be when we’re done with it. However, we are enjoying the unique designs that are currently in it lol

    Kayla Kaminski Report

    #58

    This House Was A Shock To Everyone When It Sold

    Small weathered Zillow home with a for sale sign between two larger buildings under a blue sky.

    It was not really safe to live in. We all thought it was going to be torn down. But the new owners had a plan. He doubled his money after paying what most people would not.

    Siu Ling AK Report

    #59

    Holy 1970!!! Wow!

    Vintage bathroom with bold wallpaper and orange countertops in a unique Zillow home listing to see and believe

    Vayda Engel Report

    #60

    The Exterior Gives Me The Ick

    Exterior and interior views of unique Zillow homes with open floor plans and rustic wood features to keep an open mind.

    Andrew Wagner Report

    #61

    NYC Nightmare House. $500,000 Seems Reasonable For A House In NYC Until

    Exterior and interior views of a Zillow home in need of renovation, showcasing unique features and open mind required for buyers.

    Greg Keely Report

    #62

    “Beautifully Renovated Ranch”

    Two Zillow homes showing stark contrast with one clean bedroom and another kitchen severely damaged by fire.

    Michelle Fink-Donnelly Report

    #63

    So Late 60s

    Interior views of unique Zillow homes featuring vintage wood paneling and unconventional purple bedroom walls.

    Jacob Walker Report

    #64

    Rental In Rhode Island.. A One Room Nightmare With What Appears To Be No Window For Emergency Egress…

    Cozy bedroom with wooden dresser and red bedspread in a Zillow home you have to see to believe.

    Liz Coelho Report

    #65

    This Is Just So Eerie

    Faded vintage dining room with patterned linoleum floor and wood panel walls in a Zillow home listing to keep an open mind

    Keith Lehman Report

    #66

    Although This "Rustic Cabin" Does Not Have A Bathroom, Do Not Worry, As The Purchase Price Includes A Complete Set Of Plastic Holding Vessels

    Cluttered basement storage with multiple plastic containers and old chairs in an unusual Zillow home setting.

    Chad Leinenkugels Breweriana Picker Report

    #67

    You Know, There's Nothing Really Wrong With This House, But It's The Rock In The Basement For Me

    Spacious open basement with exposed beams and a large natural rock feature in a unique Zillow home listing.

    Liz Sarvis Banks Report

    #68

    Hmm

    Colorful eclectic living room with vintage decor and unique bicycle display in an eye-catching Zillow homes interior.

    Chrissy Adamsen Report

    #69

    Describe This Photo In Three Words... I'll Start..... "With Vivian Vance"

    Interior view of a unique Zillow home featuring a carpeted staircase, holiday decor, and stone-patterned flooring.

    John Walsh Report

    #70

    That’s A Lot Of Images!

    Cluttered Zillow home interior with vintage furniture, ceiling fan, and walls covered in numerous framed photos and artwork.

    Stephanie Walrath Shultz Report

    #71

    This Looks Like A Final Destination Scene

    Unusual Zillow home bathroom with exposed wires, mismatched tiles, and eclectic shower setup in a quirky real estate listing.

    Hollie Murphy Report

    #72

    Hmm

    Room with blue carpet near a fireplace and a built-in bathtub, part of unusual Zillow homes to see and believe.

    Alex Lauren Report

    #73

    Seems Safe Enough

    Worn white staircase with a damaged upper step and wood flooring, part of unusual Zillow homes to see and believe.

    Konnie Felps-Pinson Report

    #74

    Looking At Listings, Then I Noticed Something About That One Picture. I’m Pretty Confused About Some Things These Days And So It Continues

    Blue two-story Zillow home with porch and cats on roof and steps, showcasing unique real estate listings to see and believe.

    Tami Glover Report

    #75

    Genuinely Can't Tell If The Walls Are Stone Or Painted To Look Like It

    Unique Zillow homes with bold red carpet and retro fireplace in a wood-paneled living room with large windows.

    Thomas Leeper Report

    #76

    I Had To Stop And Zoom In To Try To Figure Out What The Heck Was Going On Here... Holly Springs, NC

    Spacious empty home interior with hardwood floors and staircase, one of the Zillow homes you have to see to believe

    Sarah Evans Seaman Report

    #77

    Honestly It's A Nice House And The Price Is Average For The Area But The Bathroom Walls Give Me Anxiety

    Bathroom with colorful mosaic tiles, wooden cabinets, and a unique sink in a Zillow home to see.

    Bobbie Bomber Report

    #78

    Does The Horse Come With The House…i Kinda Like It

    Unique Zillow home exterior with a large horse sculpture and desert landscaping under a clear blue sky.

    Hellen Sisneros Report

    #79

    Random Corner Bear On Table With Possible Astro Turf?

    Living room with leather sofas, rustic wooden beams, and a bear statue in unique Zillow homes for sale.

    Elizabeth Deo Report

    #80

    Let's Talk About This Bathroom Design

    Modern bathroom with large bathtub and shower enclosure in unique Zillow homes you have to see to believe

    This is in my neighborhood, and many of the houses had this bathroom where you walk up steps (to our right), past the soaking tub, to the shower above the tub.

    Seriously, who in his/her mind thought this was a good idea?

    Bekah Hoover Timmons Report

