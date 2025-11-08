We took a trip to the Nightmare On Zillow Street Facebook group and compiled a list of their most amusing photos below. From toilets that have fish tanks attached to living rooms with disco lights poles for dancing, these homes certainly aren’t lacking in creativity. We hope you’ll enjoy this virtual house tour, and be sure to upvote the homes that catch your eye!

It’s no secret that the housing market is currently in shambles. Many Millennials and Gen Zers are abandoning hope of ever owning a home, meanwhile the ultra-wealthy seem to keep snatching up properties as if they’re collectables. And even if you manage to find plenty of home listings in your area, you might quickly realize that none of them are places you would ever be interested in inhabiting.

#1 It’s My In Laws House And Yes, That Is Carpet Around A Sunken Bathtub Share icon

#2 This Is Just Horrifying Share icon

#3 I’ll Just Leave This Right Here Share icon

The Nightmare On Zillow Street Facebook group has only been around since 2020, but it has seen immense success. The community has amassed a whopping 214K members, and it continues to grow every single week. According to the administrators of the group, it’s meant to be a place to collect home photo listings that make you think, “WTF?” And clearly, there’s no shortage of those kinds of homes on Zillow. ADVERTISEMENT Some homes appear terrifying from the outside, whether they look like severe hazards or feature extremely questionable taste. And other houses appear relatively normal at first glance, but once you get a peek of the inside, you realize there’s a good reason why they haven’t sold yet. No home is perfect, but very few of these have enough potential to entice buyers.

#4 Don't Worry, The Window Will Stop Your Fall Share icon

#5 Felt Like It Belonged Here Share icon

Growing up, I used to accompany my mom to countless open houses. Even if my parents had no real interest in moving at the time, she just wanted to know what was out there. Plus, it’s fun to be nosy and take advantage of the rare opportunity to get a glimpse inside someone else’s house. And it can be a great way to get inspiration for how to decorate your own home. As an adult, I have to admit that I never attend open houses. But nowadays, there’s no need to leave your couch! No matter where you are, you can pull up Zillow on your phone or laptop and have a field day critiquing other people’s homes. And apparently, this is such a common pastime that HuffPost published an article breaking down “Why Browsing Zillow Feels So Good.”

#7 Toured A House With My Fiancé Today Where The Foundation Was Clearly Not Great (You Could See The Floor Was Slanted In Some Rooms). We Got To The “Basement” And Found This Share icon

#8 I Found One!!! Poles Included Share icon

#9 In All Of My Home Searching, I Have Yet To Come Across Anything That I Would Consider A True “Nightmare”, But This Bathroom Does It For Me Share icon

According to psychiatrist Lea Lis, scrolling through home listings became a way for young singles to fill the void when they couldn't use dating apps during the pandemic. Instead of swiping through potential matches, they decided that they could instead peruse gorgeous (or ugly) homes. Many also enjoy romanticizing the idea of moving outside of the expensive cities that they currently reside in, where they’ll likely never be able to afford homes. “They are wanting to escape from cities to a simpler, more green life. This has become more appealing for many, creating the mass exodus that cities like New York and Boston have experienced,” Lis told HuffPost.

#10 This Exists And It Is Awful Share icon

#11 Excuse My Screenshot But This Came From A Friend Who Went To Look At A House Recently. Can't Decide If This Is A Nightmare Or Pretty Cool. Aquarium Toilet Tank Share icon

#12 There’s Actually A Lot I Love About The House And Property … But This Gives New Meaning To The Phrase Porcelain Throne Share icon

Scrolling through Zillow can also be a great form of escapism and daydreaming. Most of us have imagined our dream homes since we were kids playing MASH during recess. But very few of us will ever have the opportunity to build a home; we might not even be able to purchase one! So the next best thing is seeing what’s out there and critiquing them from the comfort of our own homes (or more likely, our own apartments). Plus, we can get an idea of what the housing market is like in other cities or states that we might not have ever considered moving to. As Dan Levy stated in the “Zillow” SNL skit, “I’d never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion.”

#13 Convenience Share icon

#14 Photo Taken By Me Yesterday In A House In Everett, Wa. Amber Is Only 5’10” Share icon

#15 Metallica Share icon

While you probably wouldn't actually be interested in purchasing any of the homes on this list, it is true that there's something out there for everyone. And according to Michelle Mastro at Business Insider, wacky homes have become increasingly popular in recent years. Zillow Gone Wild communities on social media have even inspired an HGTV show by the same name! Nowadays, real estate agents "actively try to juice up the bizarre elements of their homes" to try to attract the attention of quirky buyers, Mastro explains.

#16 Guys This House Is A Wild Ride Share icon

#17 I Thought I Had Seen It All... But I Stand Corrected Share icon

#18 Something Terrifying Definitely Happened Here LOL Share icon

If you’re actually using Zillow to find a home that you love and want to purchase, the platform has some tips on how to find the perfect match. First, they recommend customizing your notifications. Houses tend to sell quickly, so you’ll want to know immediately when something that fits your criteria is uploaded. You can also make sure that you’re informed as soon as a house you’re interested in is updated.

#19 Looking At A Property Today. Found This In One Of The Outbuildings Share icon We all can make an educated guess as to what the purpose was here. It's an incredibly bizarre find and a terribly sad reality. I spent a little bit of time investigating and taking pictures, but came across enough evidence to convince me that it hasn't been used for it's intended function since sometime in 2009. Beyond that, most everything else has been cleared out.

#20 Holy Hell Share icon

#21 Prepper 101: The Most Important Thing Is To Be Organized Share icon

Utilizing Zillow’s feature that allows you to save homes can also be helpful. You can see all of the listings you’re interested in in one place, and you can even compare your saved homes side-by-side. Meanwhile, when you’re searching for new homes, Zillow recommends searching for exactly what you would say out loud if you were describing your dream home. Their “natural language search tool” allows you to type in precisely what you want, without the hassle of toggling a bunch of filters.

#22 A Realtor Friend Just Posted This On His Wall. Yes, Those Are Beehives Share icon

#23 What In The Skittles? Share icon

#24 Umm Share icon

Are you enjoying your scroll through all of these interesting homes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly shocking, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever come across any nightmare listing on Zillow. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring real estate listings, we recommend visiting this article next!

#25 A New Trend? Cardboard With Sticky Tape? The Rest Of The Place Is Gorgeous, But This Part Is A Bit Worrisome. It Solves The Problem Of What To Do With All Those Moving Boxes Share icon

#27 At First Glance $1000/Month Looks Like A Heck Of A Deal In A City Where Rents Go For Much Higher Share icon Until you realize it’s just a bedroom and you have to babysit the landlord’s kids and clean their house!! You’re paying them $1000/month to be their live-in nanny! Sacré bleu!!!

#28 Hm Share icon

#29 Hm Share icon

#30 It Would Be More Effective At The Bottom Of Basement Stairs Share icon

#31 Have You Ever Gotten Out Of The Bath/ Shower Onto Carpet? It's Glorious Share icon

#32 If You Sit Side-Saddle You Could Give A Friendly Wave To Your Neighbor Share icon

#33 How Are You Supposed To Use The Oven? Share icon

#34 Welcome Home Share icon

#35 Saw This Today Near My Home… What Is The Point? Is This A Bed For Flat Stanley? Hoping It’s Just The Angle But I’m Not So Sure Share icon

#36 So Likes Wet Clothes? Share icon

#37 But Why? Share icon

#38 Seller Asks You To Keep An Open Mind Share icon

#39 Cullman, Alabama— This Is A Local Landmark Know As “The Castle”. It’s Located On The Beautiful Waters Of Smith Lake. This Private Residence Is Quite An Interesting Anomaly Share icon

#40 I Think Whoever Owns This Has A Very Specific Line Of Work Share icon

#41 I Really Hope No One Decides To Put Their Bed Up In The Loft. $1200 265 Sq Ft Apartment In Seattle Share icon

#42 A High School Friend, Now A Realtor, Posted This House In San Ramon, CA A While Back. It Was Listed At $700,000 As Is. It Ended Up Selling At $750,000 Share icon The buyer flipped it and sold it six months later for over a million. Link to the current photos in the comments... this is one of the most amazing "before and afters" I've ever seen. I just hope they did mold remediation first.

#43 I Haven’t Decided If I Like This Or Not And Would Like Y’all’s Opinion On The Matter Please Share icon

#44 Amazing Share icon

#45 Hm Share icon

#46 Wife And I Looked At House Today, I Opened The Door To What I Thought Was An Under Stairs Closet Or Stairs To The Basement. It Appears To Be Half Of A Half Bath...would This Be A 1/4 Bath?? Share icon

#47 It Looks Like A College Party House For Sure Share icon

#48 I Like Mario As Much As The Next Guy But… Share icon

#49 Zebra House Share icon

#50 This House Is Empty Except For A Large Collection Of Dolls….yeah Not Creepy At All Share icon

#51 How Many Slips/Falls Have Already Happened Here? Also, Who Thought This Was A Good Idea? …random Purse On The Sink? Share icon

#52 Is It A House With A Trailer Inside Or Is It A Trailer With A House Outside?? Share icon

#53 Picture Window In The Shower!? Asking Price $1.39m!! Share icon

#54 I'm Not Sure Why This Master Bath Set Up Is Necessary Or Desired. It Is A 3 Bath Home Share icon

#55 Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Exactly Is Going On In This Basement? Share icon

#56 New Home Owner Just Got This 1.5 Million Dollar Home… Amazing. Much More Things Not Photographed Share icon

#57 This House Came On The Market In My Hometown And My Husband And I Knew We Were Going To Buy It Regardless Of What It Looked Like On The Inside Share icon We absolutely adore it and see it for everything it will be when we’re done with it. However, we are enjoying the unique designs that are currently in it lol



#58 This House Was A Shock To Everyone When It Sold Share icon It was not really safe to live in. We all thought it was going to be torn down. But the new owners had a plan. He doubled his money after paying what most people would not.

#59 Holy 1970!!! Wow! Share icon

#60 The Exterior Gives Me The Ick Share icon

#61 NYC Nightmare House. $500,000 Seems Reasonable For A House In NYC Until Share icon

#62 “Beautifully Renovated Ranch” Share icon

#63 So Late 60s Share icon

#64 Rental In Rhode Island.. A One Room Nightmare With What Appears To Be No Window For Emergency Egress… Share icon

#65 This Is Just So Eerie Share icon

#66 Although This "Rustic Cabin" Does Not Have A Bathroom, Do Not Worry, As The Purchase Price Includes A Complete Set Of Plastic Holding Vessels Share icon

#67 You Know, There's Nothing Really Wrong With This House, But It's The Rock In The Basement For Me Share icon

#68 Hmm Share icon

#69 Describe This Photo In Three Words... I'll Start..... "With Vivian Vance" Share icon

#70 That’s A Lot Of Images! Share icon

#71 This Looks Like A Final Destination Scene Share icon

#72 Hmm Share icon

#73 Seems Safe Enough Share icon

#74 Looking At Listings, Then I Noticed Something About That One Picture. I’m Pretty Confused About Some Things These Days And So It Continues Share icon

#75 Genuinely Can't Tell If The Walls Are Stone Or Painted To Look Like It Share icon

#76 I Had To Stop And Zoom In To Try To Figure Out What The Heck Was Going On Here... Holly Springs, NC Share icon

#77 Honestly It's A Nice House And The Price Is Average For The Area But The Bathroom Walls Give Me Anxiety Share icon

#78 Does The Horse Come With The House…i Kinda Like It Share icon

#79 Random Corner Bear On Table With Possible Astro Turf? Share icon