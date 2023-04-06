Apparently, homes age like fine wine, so enjoy viewing this gorgeous eye candy and imagining what your life would be like in any of these humble abodes. And don’t forget to upvote the houses that you’d happily settle down in if you had the chance!

Contrary to what capitalism will try to convince you, newer is not always better. In fact, when it comes to homes, the more mature the merrier. Below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most stunning homes that have been featured in the Old Houses subreddit for all of you pandas that can appreciate some beautiful architecture.

#1 My House And A Pink Sky

#2 Found This Little Gem In My City Bergen, Norway

#3 Finally Finished Putting The Attic Library Together In My 220yo Federal Farm House. It Was Completely Gutted 3 Years Ago. I Built The Shelves And Railing With Reclaimed Wood, Rebuilt The Walls/Ceiling With Spray Foam Insulation, And Refinished The Floors, Doors And Mouldings

The Old Houses subreddit was created in 2015 and has amassed an impressive 24k members since then. The community is encouraged to “post DIY, find architectural styles, document historical preservation and restoration in your area, nerd out on building styles, see utilities and services progress with time” and share everything old and residential. There are only two simple rules to be followed in this community: posts must be about old houses, and commercial buildings are not welcome. The concept of this subreddit is straightforward, but the beautiful photos it features are anything but boring. From stunning Victorian homes to delightful Tudors, these houses belong in every architecture lovers’ dreams. They have so much character, so if you’re not already an aficionado of old homes, we think you will be by the time you reach the end of this list! If you’re wondering what the appeal of an old home is, we consulted Everyday Old House to find out some reasons why older homes are superior to new ones. The first reasons they note are the charm and character that many old houses have. “Old homes boast a welcoming charm and quaintness you don’t usually see with new builds,” Jen at Everyday Old House writes. “Historic houses reflect a variety of architectural styles, like Victorian and Craftsman, that possess distinctive architectural characteristics that you don’t see in newer homes.”

#4 Moved In A Month Ago And I Just Wanna Share My “Eeeeeee!!!” Feelings With Reddit

#5 We Just Moved Into Our First Home! 1885!

#6 Dogwood In Bloom. This Is My 1895 Queen Anne Still Working On Restoring

Old homes typically were built with higher caliber materials and better craftsmanship than newer houses as well. "For example, wood in old houses was cut from ‘old growth’, which has proven to be more stable, durable, and more rot-resistant than today’s wood,” Jen explains. “Another example is plaster. Old homes used plaster for walls, which is more durable than today’s drywall. Plaster outperforms drywall in superior insulation, soundproofing, fireproofing, and mold-resistance. Unfortunately, the standard practice today is to install inexpensive, manufactured materials such as particle board and drywall to cut down on costs.” Similar to clothing, furniture and many other items that are produced cheaply today, homes a century ago were built with a different mindset. They were made to last and to be repaired rather than replaced. Families do not often live in their homes for 50+ years nowadays, and unfortunately, many areas mass produce homes as quickly as possible simply for profit. Cheap materials are chosen, and the emphasis on having unique features in your home that will last a lifetime is often lost. And it's easy to tell the difference when comparing a new home to an old one.

#7 My 1931 Brick Tudor In The Snow

#8 Our Home Was A 19th Century School For Young Ladies. We Are Using The Attached Conservatory As A Narnia-Themed Sensory Playground

#9 1925 Tudor Detroit

Old homes usually have beautiful features that we don’t often find in newer builds. Many houses today are cookie-cutter replicas of one another and are built to be bland to appeal to wide audiences. But the special features that old houses have should never be overlooked, and if you find a gem that still has these characteristics, snatch it up! Bob Vila shared on their blog some of the best features many old homes have that we don’t often see today, and the first one they noted is Dutch doors. These are those wonderful doors that were popular with 18th-century Dutch settlers in the Northeastern United States that are split in half, so that one half can be opened at a time. The first house I lived in as a kid had one of these doors in the kitchen, and they were great for letting some fresh air in or allowing my mom to speak to us while we were playing outside, without inviting every little creature in the yard into our home.

#10 The Gingerbread Cottage Was Built In 1926 By Architect Sam Stoltz

#11 Beautiful 1868 Victorian In The Mountains Of Nc

#12 Gorodets, Russia

Laundry chutes are another lovely feature that many old homes have that for some reason, we don’t often see being built today. Both houses that I grew up in happened to have a laundry chute, and they were incredibly convenient for my entire family. Rather than keeping a bag of dirty laundry in my bedroom or having to lug all of my clothes down the stairs, I had the luxury of just sending them down the chute and then washing them whenever I had time during the week. Plus, it’s pretty fun for kids to open up a small chute and send whatever they like down into the laundry room! If my memory serves me correctly, some toys and stuffed animals ended up making their way down there from time to time as well…

#13 Alderbrook, 1902

#14 Today I Became A Homeowner For The First Time. She Was Built In 1875

#15 Photos Don’t Do Our Entryway Woodwork Justice, But I Thought I’d Try!

One feature of 1970s era homes that I’m sad to announce has gone out of style is an intercom system being built into the home. The first house I lived in actually did have one of these, but it was no longer in use by the time we moved in during the 90s. Sure, we all have cell phones, and it’s easy enough to just shout to whoever is in the next room. But having a conversation with your family members via a home intercom just sounds like way too much fun. Nobody has to yell or walk to another room! Whoever came up with this idea was really onto something, and it’s unfortunate that homes built today don’t often utilize this feature.

#16 My 1936 Loghouse. Finland

#17 Closing On This Beauty Tomorrow! Built In 1910. Any Thoughts On Architectural Style Would Be Appreciated

#18 My 1897 Victorian House

There are some aspects of old homes that we might even consider magical today, such as hidden bookcase doors. It’s quite rare to find a modern home with secret compartments, but for some reason, bookcase doors were all the rage back in the day, particularly in Victorian times. On a similar note, an old house is much more likely to feature pocket doors than a newer home. Pocket doors are those adorable, sliding doors that slip right into the wall, rather than having to be opened into or out of the room you’re entering. These save space, are so cute and make a room look much cleaner than a door that sticks out. I say, bring back the pocket doors!

#19 1855 Italianate, Yonkers, NY

#20 A Few More Pictures Of My House Built In 1640

#21 Picture Of Our Home (1880) And The Family That Lived In It For Over 100 Years

If you’re on the hunt for a home of your own, it might be wise to consider purchasing an old house. This can be for many reasons, but one of them being that you might save yourself a decent amount of money. “On average, a comparably sized new construction can sell for 10% to 20% more than an older, updated home,” Shelley Cluff, a real estate broker and owner of Park Place Homes, in Midland, MI, told Realtor.com. “While newer homes might cost less to maintain, they are also built with different materials such as energy-efficient products that drive up the cost of building them and, by extension, the cost of buying them.”

#22 No Period Renovation Is Complete Without Light Fixtures. More To Come Once Installed

#23 Merry Christmas From Our 1865 Gothic In Ohio!

#24 I Want To Share My Depression Era Tudor Revival I Recently Purchased All Original Unpainted Millwork

If you want a home that looks nothing like any of your friends’ houses, old homes are definitely the way to go. “Some older homes have managed to maintain the amenities that are characteristic of the era it was built in—for example, original crown molding, herringbone-patterned hardwood floors, and built-ins,” Niko Vercelletto writes for Realtor.com. “While newer homes will reflect the trends of current times, they won’t satisfy other eclectic tastes. Victorian homes with authentic stained-glass windows or a midcentury sunken living room can’t be found in modern houses. While many designers do emulate these characteristics, you might prefer to go for the real thing.”

#25 Interiors Like These Are Becoming More And More Rare

#26 1794 Survivor. I Recently Restored This Classic Center Chimney Vermont Cape. Remarkably, This Gem Had Never Been Updated Or Remodeled. It Also Had Never Had Electricity Or Plumbing. Original Bubbled Glass Windows Intact. I Rebuilt Fireplaces And Chimney With Original Salvaged Brick. 2 Year Project

#27 Just Bought This 1858 Victorian House In Illinois

What kind of home would you purchase if you had unlimited resources, pandas? I don’t know about you, but I would definitely go for something built at least 60 years ago, preferably with an unconventional color painted on the outside. We hope you’re enjoying this list of gorgeous homes; be sure to keep upvoting the ones that give you house-envy. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda list featuring stunning photos of historical homes, look no further than right here!

#28 My Offer Was Accepted To Buy This 1922 House, Any Idea What Style It Is? Tia!

#29 Our 1865 Victorian, Our First House, Decorated For Autumn And Only About 10% Renovated So Far

#30 Far From Perfect, But I’m Proud Of Our DIY Job On Our Almost 100-Year Old Floors

#31 New Old House Owner

#32 I Drew The House That Belonged To A Friend's Grandmother, Which Unfortunately Has Already Been Demolished. I Made The Drawing Based On An Old Picture, So That The Good Memories Will Be Remembered Forever

#33 Here Are Some Pictures Of Our 1898 Historic Home Decorated For Christmas :)

#34 I Can’t Afford Much But This Schoolhouse In Maine Is Pretty Tempting

#35 Face Lift Of This 1882 Lady. We Put The Roof On About 20 Years Ago. Now We're Painting Her (Almost Done), Replacing All Windows, Redoing The Decks And Porches, One Bathroom, One Kitchen, And Adding A Deck On Top Of The Garage

#36 This Old Well Inside A 1700s Renovation I’m Working On In Chester Co. Pa

#37 Picture Of One Of The Oldest Rooms In Our House

#38 Crittenden Farm, Ohio. Is It Italianate? Is It Second-Empire? Who Cares, It's Gorgeous

#39 Maymont: A 12,000 Sqft Mansion Built In 1893 In Richmond, Virginia. Here Are A Few Of My Favorite Photos I Took During The Tour. It Is Even More Breathtaking In Person!

#40 Some Before/After Exterior Pictures Of My House In Vt, Built In 1870

#41 The Previous Owners Removed These Windows. We Found This Picture In An Old Listing Photo And Had Them Remade By A Local Stained Glass Guy!

#42 1883 Tudor Revival House With Many Original Details

#43 We Just Bought A House!!

#44 Found A Box Of Architectural Magazines Dated From 1885-1895. Each Issue Includes A Color Print Of A Building Design Along With Tissue-Paper Blueprints

#45 Just Closed On Our 18th Century Saltbox. Found This On Our Central Chimney Today!

#46 House Built In 1900. Pug Built In 2013

#47 My 1948 Montgomery Ward Kit House. My Husband And I Are It's Second Owners. I Think It's The Cutest House In The World

#48 My House Then And Now: 100+ Years Apart

#49 Threw My 1922 House A 100th Birthday Party Today, Complete With Giant Party Hat

#50 The Sellers Just Accepted Our Offer On This Adorable 1930 Fixer-Upper Bungalow! $19,000 In Mid Missouri. We Are Ecstatic. So Much Potential

#51 After 13 Years Of Looking And Research The Wife And Finally Pulled The Trigger On A 130 Year Old Money Pit

#52 Someone Is Giving This 1870s House In My Neighborhood Some Tlc

#53 Today We Moved Into Our 1928 Home! Music Nook

#54 More Old Hinge Pics

#55 My 1925 … Bungalow Craftsman?

#56 It's My Cake Day And I Just Found This Sub. In May, We Bought Our First ( And Hopefully Last) House. It Was Built In 1880. I Love It So Much

#57 Just Replaced A Monolith Of An 80s Ceiling Fan With This Beauty (Ca. 20s/30s) In Our 1905 Home

#58 Even With Minimal Decoration, My House Was Ready For Halloween!

#59 This House Is Being Demolished This Week In My City. Can We Take Some Time To Mourn?

#60 Left Pic Is Of The Knox House In Pa In The 70's, Right Pic Is The Same House Today

#61 Random Shot Of My Living Room. 1935 Tudor. I Still Can't Believe I Live Here

#62 Closed On Our First Home Today(1900), Can't Wait To Get The Keys And Start On It!

#63 Bought An 1887 Home In Vermont. Was Able To Identify Photos Of The Home With Local Historic Society

#64 Bought My First House At The Beginning Of This Year! Built In 1890

#65 Thought You All Would Appreciate The 1920s Tile Found Under Carpet On Our Enclosed Porch. Any Advice For Cleaning It Up And Fixing The Cracks So The Ants Don't Get In This Year?

#66 Uncovered An Original Picture Of My House From 1913. I Think It May Be My Mission To Restore It

#67 Here’s My Old House Bathroom. Convincing My Husband We Should Leave It Alone And The Pink Tile Is Cool. Maybe Replace The Hellish-To-Clean Pure White Flooring…

#68 Got Our Radiators Back Today -- Had Them Sandblasted And Painted

#69 Closed Today!! Built In 1900!!

#70 First Time Homebuyer. Closed And Got The Keys To This 1915 California Craftsman Bungalow In La. Complete With Batchelder Fireplace

#71 Just Purchased This 1850 Brick Farmhouse In My Hometown In Upstate NY

#72 Here Are Some Pictures Of Our Historic House (1898) Decorated For Halloween!

#73 Why Did Glass Door Knobs Go Out Of Style?

#74 Old New House, Vermont