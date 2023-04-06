“For All Your Old Home Needs”: 81 Stunning Photos From This Online Group That’s Dedicated To Showcasing Old Homes
Contrary to what capitalism will try to convince you, newer is not always better. In fact, when it comes to homes, the more mature the merrier. Below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most stunning homes that have been featured in the Old Houses subreddit for all of you pandas that can appreciate some beautiful architecture.
Apparently, homes age like fine wine, so enjoy viewing this gorgeous eye candy and imagining what your life would be like in any of these humble abodes. And don’t forget to upvote the houses that you’d happily settle down in if you had the chance!
This post may include affiliate links.
Found This Little Gem In My City Bergen, Norway
Finally Finished Putting The Attic Library Together In My 220yo Federal Farm House. It Was Completely Gutted 3 Years Ago. I Built The Shelves And Railing With Reclaimed Wood, Rebuilt The Walls/Ceiling With Spray Foam Insulation, And Refinished The Floors, Doors And Mouldings
The Old Houses subreddit was created in 2015 and has amassed an impressive 24k members since then. The community is encouraged to “post DIY, find architectural styles, document historical preservation and restoration in your area, nerd out on building styles, see utilities and services progress with time” and share everything old and residential. There are only two simple rules to be followed in this community: posts must be about old houses, and commercial buildings are not welcome. The concept of this subreddit is straightforward, but the beautiful photos it features are anything but boring.
From stunning Victorian homes to delightful Tudors, these houses belong in every architecture lovers’ dreams. They have so much character, so if you’re not already an aficionado of old homes, we think you will be by the time you reach the end of this list! If you’re wondering what the appeal of an old home is, we consulted Everyday Old House to find out some reasons why older homes are superior to new ones. The first reasons they note are the charm and character that many old houses have. “Old homes boast a welcoming charm and quaintness you don’t usually see with new builds,” Jen at Everyday Old House writes. “Historic houses reflect a variety of architectural styles, like Victorian and Craftsman, that possess distinctive architectural characteristics that you don’t see in newer homes.”
Moved In A Month Ago And I Just Wanna Share My “Eeeeeee!!!” Feelings With Reddit
We Just Moved Into Our First Home! 1885!
Dogwood In Bloom. This Is My 1895 Queen Anne Still Working On Restoring
Old homes typically were built with higher caliber materials and better craftsmanship than newer houses as well. "For example, wood in old houses was cut from ‘old growth’, which has proven to be more stable, durable, and more rot-resistant than today’s wood,” Jen explains. “Another example is plaster. Old homes used plaster for walls, which is more durable than today’s drywall. Plaster outperforms drywall in superior insulation, soundproofing, fireproofing, and mold-resistance. Unfortunately, the standard practice today is to install inexpensive, manufactured materials such as particle board and drywall to cut down on costs.”
Similar to clothing, furniture and many other items that are produced cheaply today, homes a century ago were built with a different mindset. They were made to last and to be repaired rather than replaced. Families do not often live in their homes for 50+ years nowadays, and unfortunately, many areas mass produce homes as quickly as possible simply for profit. Cheap materials are chosen, and the emphasis on having unique features in your home that will last a lifetime is often lost. And it's easy to tell the difference when comparing a new home to an old one.
My 1931 Brick Tudor In The Snow
Our Home Was A 19th Century School For Young Ladies. We Are Using The Attached Conservatory As A Narnia-Themed Sensory Playground
1925 Tudor Detroit
Old homes usually have beautiful features that we don’t often find in newer builds. Many houses today are cookie-cutter replicas of one another and are built to be bland to appeal to wide audiences. But the special features that old houses have should never be overlooked, and if you find a gem that still has these characteristics, snatch it up! Bob Vila shared on their blog some of the best features many old homes have that we don’t often see today, and the first one they noted is Dutch doors. These are those wonderful doors that were popular with 18th-century Dutch settlers in the Northeastern United States that are split in half, so that one half can be opened at a time. The first house I lived in as a kid had one of these doors in the kitchen, and they were great for letting some fresh air in or allowing my mom to speak to us while we were playing outside, without inviting every little creature in the yard into our home.
The Gingerbread Cottage Was Built In 1926 By Architect Sam Stoltz
Beautiful 1868 Victorian In The Mountains Of Nc
Gorodets, Russia
Laundry chutes are another lovely feature that many old homes have that for some reason, we don’t often see being built today. Both houses that I grew up in happened to have a laundry chute, and they were incredibly convenient for my entire family. Rather than keeping a bag of dirty laundry in my bedroom or having to lug all of my clothes down the stairs, I had the luxury of just sending them down the chute and then washing them whenever I had time during the week. Plus, it’s pretty fun for kids to open up a small chute and send whatever they like down into the laundry room! If my memory serves me correctly, some toys and stuffed animals ended up making their way down there from time to time as well…
Alderbrook, 1902
Today I Became A Homeowner For The First Time. She Was Built In 1875
Photos Don’t Do Our Entryway Woodwork Justice, But I Thought I’d Try!
One feature of 1970s era homes that I’m sad to announce has gone out of style is an intercom system being built into the home. The first house I lived in actually did have one of these, but it was no longer in use by the time we moved in during the 90s. Sure, we all have cell phones, and it’s easy enough to just shout to whoever is in the next room. But having a conversation with your family members via a home intercom just sounds like way too much fun. Nobody has to yell or walk to another room! Whoever came up with this idea was really onto something, and it’s unfortunate that homes built today don’t often utilize this feature.
My 1936 Loghouse. Finland
Closing On This Beauty Tomorrow! Built In 1910. Any Thoughts On Architectural Style Would Be Appreciated
My 1897 Victorian House
There are some aspects of old homes that we might even consider magical today, such as hidden bookcase doors. It’s quite rare to find a modern home with secret compartments, but for some reason, bookcase doors were all the rage back in the day, particularly in Victorian times. On a similar note, an old house is much more likely to feature pocket doors than a newer home. Pocket doors are those adorable, sliding doors that slip right into the wall, rather than having to be opened into or out of the room you’re entering. These save space, are so cute and make a room look much cleaner than a door that sticks out. I say, bring back the pocket doors!
1855 Italianate, Yonkers, NY
A Few More Pictures Of My House Built In 1640
Picture Of Our Home (1880) And The Family That Lived In It For Over 100 Years
If you’re on the hunt for a home of your own, it might be wise to consider purchasing an old house. This can be for many reasons, but one of them being that you might save yourself a decent amount of money. “On average, a comparably sized new construction can sell for 10% to 20% more than an older, updated home,” Shelley Cluff, a real estate broker and owner of Park Place Homes, in Midland, MI, told Realtor.com. “While newer homes might cost less to maintain, they are also built with different materials such as energy-efficient products that drive up the cost of building them and, by extension, the cost of buying them.”
No Period Renovation Is Complete Without Light Fixtures. More To Come Once Installed
Merry Christmas From Our 1865 Gothic In Ohio!
I Want To Share My Depression Era Tudor Revival I Recently Purchased All Original Unpainted Millwork
If you want a home that looks nothing like any of your friends’ houses, old homes are definitely the way to go. “Some older homes have managed to maintain the amenities that are characteristic of the era it was built in—for example, original crown molding, herringbone-patterned hardwood floors, and built-ins,” Niko Vercelletto writes for Realtor.com. “While newer homes will reflect the trends of current times, they won’t satisfy other eclectic tastes. Victorian homes with authentic stained-glass windows or a midcentury sunken living room can’t be found in modern houses. While many designers do emulate these characteristics, you might prefer to go for the real thing.”
Interiors Like These Are Becoming More And More Rare
1794 Survivor. I Recently Restored This Classic Center Chimney Vermont Cape. Remarkably, This Gem Had Never Been Updated Or Remodeled. It Also Had Never Had Electricity Or Plumbing. Original Bubbled Glass Windows Intact. I Rebuilt Fireplaces And Chimney With Original Salvaged Brick. 2 Year Project
Just Bought This 1858 Victorian House In Illinois
What kind of home would you purchase if you had unlimited resources, pandas? I don’t know about you, but I would definitely go for something built at least 60 years ago, preferably with an unconventional color painted on the outside. We hope you’re enjoying this list of gorgeous homes; be sure to keep upvoting the ones that give you house-envy. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda list featuring stunning photos of historical homes, look no further than right here!
My Offer Was Accepted To Buy This 1922 House, Any Idea What Style It Is? Tia!
Our 1865 Victorian, Our First House, Decorated For Autumn And Only About 10% Renovated So Far
Far From Perfect, But I’m Proud Of Our DIY Job On Our Almost 100-Year Old Floors
New Old House Owner
I Drew The House That Belonged To A Friend's Grandmother, Which Unfortunately Has Already Been Demolished. I Made The Drawing Based On An Old Picture, So That The Good Memories Will Be Remembered Forever
Here Are Some Pictures Of Our 1898 Historic Home Decorated For Christmas :)
I Can’t Afford Much But This Schoolhouse In Maine Is Pretty Tempting
Face Lift Of This 1882 Lady. We Put The Roof On About 20 Years Ago. Now We're Painting Her (Almost Done), Replacing All Windows, Redoing The Decks And Porches, One Bathroom, One Kitchen, And Adding A Deck On Top Of The Garage
This Old Well Inside A 1700s Renovation I’m Working On In Chester Co. Pa
Picture Of One Of The Oldest Rooms In Our House
Crittenden Farm, Ohio. Is It Italianate? Is It Second-Empire? Who Cares, It's Gorgeous
Maymont: A 12,000 Sqft Mansion Built In 1893 In Richmond, Virginia. Here Are A Few Of My Favorite Photos I Took During The Tour. It Is Even More Breathtaking In Person!
Some Before/After Exterior Pictures Of My House In Vt, Built In 1870
The Previous Owners Removed These Windows. We Found This Picture In An Old Listing Photo And Had Them Remade By A Local Stained Glass Guy!
1883 Tudor Revival House With Many Original Details
We Just Bought A House!!
Found A Box Of Architectural Magazines Dated From 1885-1895. Each Issue Includes A Color Print Of A Building Design Along With Tissue-Paper Blueprints
I wonder how much it would cost nowadays to build one of these following those blueprints and using the original materials…