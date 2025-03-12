Niece’s Heirloom Dolls Ruined In Hurricane, Aunt Doesn’t Give One She Has Despite Having Stolen It

ADVERTISEMENT

Family heirlooms can be a beautiful way to preserve memories, but what happens when they become a source of conflict? Disagreements over who gets what, especially after the passing of a loved one, can lead to a lot of drama and even family feuds.

One woman found herself in an unhappy situation after her twin sister demanded she give her niece the last remaining porcelain doll that belonged to their late mother. Now with a daughter of her own, she asked netizens if keeping the doll would be a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Family heirlooms can lead to a fair amount of tension, as this woman is unfortunately finding out the hard way

Share icon

Image credits: İsra Nilgün Özkan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her dying mother gave her niece six porcelain dolls, but the woman, feeling sentimental, kept one for herself

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When Hurricane Laura hit, all the dolls but hers were lost to the devastating storm, but now her sister is demanding it

Image credits: QueenB1253

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with a daughter of her own, the woman’s not prepared to budge, but still asked netizens if keeping the doll would be a jerk move

OP begins her story by telling the community that, when her mom passed in 2020, she left her precious porcelain doll collection to her only granddaughter at the time, Jay. But OP, feeling nostalgic, kept one for herself, thinking she might return it when Jay got older. Then Hurricane Laura hit, and things took a dramatic turn.

As they were rushing to evacuate, OP made sure to grab the doll, knowing it was sentimental and one-of-a-kind. Meanwhile, Jay left the rest behind, and they were destroyed in the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to today, and OP’s twin sister thinks it’s only fair for her to hand over the last surviving doll. But she isn’t budging—after all, if she hadn’t saved it, wouldn’t it be gone, just like the others?

Things get even more complicated, though. OP now has a daughter of her own and believes their mom would have wanted her to have a doll, too. But Jay was basically supposed to get all of them. Unsure how to handle the situation, she turned to netizens to ask if she’d be a jerk for not handing the rescued doll over to Jay.

OP’s in a bit of an awkward situation here. Technically, she didn’t give all the dolls to Jay originally (as was her dying mother’s wish), so the one she took isn’t really hers to keep. On the other hand, doesn’t her daughter also deserve an heirloom? How should families decide who gets what? We went looking for answers.

Share icon

Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When sentimental items get passed down, emotions can run high, and suddenly, Aunt Karen is giving you the silent treatment over a teacup. The best way to avoid these messy family feuds? Talk it out! Having open conversations about who wants what can help prevent unnecessary drama or before it even starts.

Want to keep the peace? Put it in writing. A solid estate plan makes sure heirlooms go exactly where they’re supposed to. Some families create a list or a personal property memorandum to clarify who gets what. Because let’s be real—no one wants to see siblings go to war over grandma’s antique clock.

If things do get heated, mediation can work wonders. Bringing in a neutral third party helps smooth things over when emotions take center stage. Some families even use fun methods like taking turns picking heirlooms or drawing names from a hat. Finding fair ways to divide sentimental stuff keeps relationships intact.

At the end of the day, heirlooms should be about memories, not meltdowns. After all, what’s the point of inheriting something special if it just leads to awkward Thanksgiving dinners for years to come?

Strictly speaking, if OP really wants to honor her late mother’s wishes, she should probably hand the doll over. Holding onto it just seems like the stuff family feuds are made of, and who needs that drama?

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think? Would OP be the jerk to hang onto the doll, or should her sister let this one slide for the sake of keeping the peace? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers unanimously agreed that keeping a doll that wasn’t hers in the first place would definitely be a jerk move

Share icon

Image credits: HelgaQ / Freepik (not the actual photo)