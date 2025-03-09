Parent Called Out For Prioritizing Family Trip Over Daughter’s Promised Plans With Friends

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two types of outings kids get super excited about—one with family and one with friends. Both have their own kind of fun—family trips mean adventures and bonding time, while friend hangouts are all about inside jokes and freedom. But, when both happen at the same time, choosing between them can be tough.

One parent shared how they ended up taking their 14-year-old daughter on a family getaway—which happened to be at the same time as a friend’s birthday party she had been looking forward to for a month. What started as a scheduling conflict quickly turned into an unexpected drama, with some parents backing the author’s decision and others saying it wasn’t fair to the birthday girl. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded!

A parent shared how their daughter had to cancel last-minute on a friend’s birthday party because of a surprise family trip

The author responded to people’s questions and shared their side of the story

Kids’ parties have evolved into major events, with everything from elaborate themes and entertainment to custom decorations and party favors

These days, parents go all out when planning their kids’ birthday parties. Some start weeks or even months in advance to make sure everything is just right, from picking a fun theme to choosing the perfect cake, decorations, and even matching outfits for the birthday star. It’s no longer just about balloons and a homemade cake; it’s about creating an experience that will be remembered (and, let’s be real, will look great on Instagram).

To understand the effort that goes into modern-day birthday party planning, we spoke with event planner Ruchi Agarwal, an independent professional with over a decade of experience in organizing birthdays, kitty parties, and other special events. Having planned parties for kids of all ages, she has seen it all, from simple home celebrations to over-the-top themed extravaganzas.

“The choices are unlimited,” Ruchi shared. “The sky is the limit when it comes to planning. Parents want their child’s party to be unique, and that means everything from DIY craft stations to tattoo artists and live entertainment.” With so many creative options available, birthday parties have turned into mini-festivals that require careful planning, budgeting, and execution.

She recalled one of her most memorable party requests. “We had a client who wanted a full-on K-drama-themed birthday for her teenage daughter. She went all out, custom decor, themed food, even K-pop-inspired party favors. Every tiny detail was planned to match the theme perfectly.” With trends like movie-inspired parties, escape rooms, and interactive experiences gaining popularity, no idea is too big or too small.

It’s no surprise, then, that birthday parties can get expensive. A 2018 survey conducted in the U.S. found that 31% of parents spend between $51 and $100 per child’s birthday, while many go beyond that for bigger celebrations. Whether it’s booking a venue, hiring entertainment, or curating the perfect party bags, costs add up quickly, which is why some parents start budgeting and planning months ahead.

“The budgets today are more flexible than ever,” Ruchi pointed out. “Some parents have strict budgets, while others are willing to spend whatever it takes to create a truly magical experience. It all depends on what they want.” But whether it’s a grand affair or a simple gathering, the focus is always on making the day special memorable for the child.

“We spend days, sometimes even months, perfecting every little detail,” she continued. “It’s not just about balloons and cake anymore. Parents want elaborate themes, multi-tier cakes, personalized party bags, and entertainment that keeps kids engaged the entire time.” With so many elements to juggle, planning a party requires patience, creativity, and a whole lot of energy.

Of course, not every party has to be a massive event. “Sometimes, parents prefer a simple, intimate gathering,” Ruchi shared. “But even a small party takes planning, choosing the right food, organizing games, and making sure everything runs smoothly. Simplicity doesn’t always mean less effort.”

Kids look forward to their birthdays for months, so when a friend doesn’t show up, it can feel really disappointing

But no matter how big or small the party is, every celebration takes time, effort, and careful planning. That’s why it can be really disheartening when guests don’t show up, especially after so much preparation.

“Imagine planning a special event for eight people, only for six to turn up,” Ruchi shared. “It’s not just disappointing—it can also feel like a waste of time, money, and resources. Parents book activities, arrange food portions, and put thought into every detail, so last-minute cancellations can really throw things off.”

Beyond the logistics, there’s also the emotional aspect to consider. Kids look forward to their birthdays all year, and when friends don’t show up, it can be really upsetting. “For children, their birthday is the biggest day of the year,” Ruchi added. “So when a friend they were excited to celebrate with doesn’t come, it can be a huge letdown.”

That’s why things like RSVP etiquette and clear communication matter. While unexpected things can always come up, letting hosts know in advance helps make sure everything runs smoothly—and more importantly, keeps the birthday child from feeling disappointed on their special day.

In this particular case, even though the plan was for an escape room, a lot of thought, time, and effort had gone into organizing the event. While the parent chose to prioritize a family getaway, it left some kids (and parents) feeling disappointed. What do you think? Should the author have stuck to the birthday commitment, or was the family trip the right choice? Let us know your thoughts!

Many people online felt the parent handled the situation poorly and should have prioritized their daughter’s commitment to her friends

After reading the comments, the parent reflected on the situation, made some decisions, and shared further updates

