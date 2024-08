ADVERTISEMENT

If a spouse cheats on you, anger is one of the first emotions that is experienced. And along with it, feeling hatred for the person whom your spouse cheated with is quite common. But in today’s story, one person defied this situation completely.

So, the original poster (OP) was the mistress of a man whom she later married. However, she never faced any heat from his ex-wife. In fact, she was such a nice person that even OP’s family couldn’t help but like her. And the poster confessed that she was very jealous of his first wife.

More info: Reddit

You May Also Like:

The poster of this story was the mistress of a married man, but she got married to him later

Share icon

Image credits: Summer Stock (not the actual photo)

When his ex-wife learned about the affair, she didn’t throw a fit over it, rather she handled the situation quite calmly

Image credits: u/Throwaway1990405

Share icon

Image credits: Elina Fairytale (not the actual photo)

The man’s family were not willing to accept the poster, but his ex-wife convinced them to not cut ties with the new couple, and she was always nice to the poster

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Throwaway1990405

Share icon

Image credits: ALINA MATVEYCHEVA (not the actual photo)

The ex also treats the new couple’s kid as her own, and when she started dating the poster’s cousin, even her family couldn’t help but like the ex

Image credits: u/Throwaway1990405

She is not just nice but also beautiful and the poster is jealous of her, but also admits that she is an amazing human

ADVERTISEMENT

We find out from Reddit user Throwaway1990405 that after her affair, she married the man. And surprisingly, his ex-wife neither screamed nor shouted at her, rather she was pretty calm about the situation. She just demanded that OP respect their kids and not push herself on them. Even during the divorce, she did everything very smoothly.

When the man’s family didn’t accept the new wife properly, his ex always encouraged her kids to keep their relationship with their father. Unlike how most people would react, she didn’t hold a grudge against OP and was quite nice to her. When OP was pregnant, she sent her a gift despite not being invited to the baby shower.

She sounds like such an angel and even OP admitted that she felt guilty for hurting such a pious woman. She also started dating the poster’s cousin and even her parents like her. On top of it all, she also treats OP and her husband’s kid just like she treats her own children. Well, she could easily bag an award if there was one for the nicest person on earth, right?

The poster felt that she was doing all this just to get her husband back. But she soon found out that wasn’t the case, she just has a nice and pure heart. And this was proved when OP asked her why she didn’t hate her. She replied that there was no point as their marriage was over anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the poster is 10 years younger than her, she mentions that the ex is more beautiful and graceful, and also that sheis very jealous of her. She also confessed, “Even if I took her place in her husband’s life, I can never be her.” But despite all this, OP still likes her a lot and thinks that she is an amazing human.

Share icon

Image credits: Maria Lupan (not the actual photo)

Like OP’s family, the ex-wife just drew more of a fan following after people read this story online. According to a study, 25% of married men have affairs, so cheating is quite common, but the cheated spouse not holding a grudge against the husband or the mistress is uncommon. So, people were really amazed by the ex and applauded her calm behavior even in such a situation.

Research states that being the “other woman” or the mistress can have an adverse impact on the woman and she might develop negative emotions like guilt, shame, and low self-esteem. And it looks like these emotions stayed with OP even after marriage and they are still haunting her.

Redditors pointed out that OP was hoping the ex would treat her cruelly so her actions would be justified in being the other woman and contributing to the hurt that the affair caused. But the ex just “killed them with kindness” and people advised OP to learn from this woman so that she could be a better person in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also been observed, “Someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past.” Folks online couldn’t help but stress this point enough, especially as OP was 10 years younger than his ex when he cheated. They were enraged with the man for leaving someone good for someone younger.

They warned OP to be on the lookout as he might cheat on her one day. They felt that the poster herself was wondering that if he could leave someone who’s good and beautiful, what’s the guarantee that he won’t leave OP?

Well, that does raise a lot of questions, doesn’t it? Have you (or anyone you know) experienced something similar? If so, don’t hesitate to share your stories in the comments so that we get your perspective on this matter.

Even the Redditors liked the ex and advised the poster to be like her, but they warned her against the man, stating that he could cheat again