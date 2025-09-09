ADVERTISEMENT

With technological innovations seemingly breaking the speed of sound, it’s easy to believe that we’re always on the verge of revolutionary breakthroughs. The hype machine tells us that thing X or Y is going to “change the game”, and, most of the time, many of us fall for it, especially at the early-adopter end of the bell curve.

Someone asked an online community, “What was supposed to be ‘The Next Big Thing’ but totally flopped?” and netizens didn’t hold back with their answers. From NFTs to Cybertrucks, here’s a collection of some of our favorites.

#1

Colorful pixelated art made from Rubik's cubes displayed on a stand as a next big thing that totally flopped concept. NFTs.

Capt_Rons_Lost_Eye reply:

I still don't understand the purpose of them

    #2

    Woman smiling riding a Segway in an urban area showcasing the next big thing with a device that totally flopped. Segway.

    vikki_1996 reply:

    SNL news once discussed the Segway launch by saying ‘this amazing invention is going to revolutionize…the way people get hit by cars.’

    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Segway is what you use to segue from the road to the hospital.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Animated avatar resembling a man posing with virtual models of the Eiffel Tower and a cathedral, illustrating the next big thing that totally flopped. Facebook's MetaVerse.

    prettythings87 reply:

    Yes LOL I still think about the lame thumbnails they released to show what it looked like

    Every few years, the world gets swept up in hype over something promised to be revolutionary. Whether it’s tech, fashion, food, or entertainment, anticipation builds, headlines scream, and investors salivate. Sometimes, however, the glittering future turns out to be fool’s gold, leaving us all wondering how we got so easily convinced.

    Remember Google Glass? Tech media hailed it as the dawn of wearable computing, a sleek visor for the sci-fi generation. Instead, the device became a punchline. Privacy concerns, awkward design, and a sky-high price tag meant only geeks wore them. The dream of seamless augmented reality collapsed before our very... eyes.
    #4

    Tesla Cybertruck displayed indoors with angular design, showcasing the next big thing that totally flopped in automotive trends. Cyber truck.

    WeeklyMath9 reply:

    They’re just so ugly. I always felt like the design team stopped like 25% in and said “we’re done”

    ovanrem avatar
    elmortero
    elmortero
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair: we did not complain when Lara Croft looked like this :-)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Smartphone showing Google search page in dark mode with blurred Google logo in background, next big thing that totally flopped concept. Google+ was supposed to be facebook big rival.

    BituminousBitumin reply:

    It couls have been if Google hadn't fumbled so hard. It came about at a time when Facebook was making some very unpopular changes. The platform was actually really good.

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone remembers RWJ messing with the G+ every episode of =3?....no? Gosh I'm old.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    RadioShack storefront with yellow siding, showcasing a retail example of the next big thing that totally flopped. When Radio Shack rebranded itself as "The Shack". It was one of the stupidest rebrands in history.

    In the late 2000s, 3D televisions were going to revolutionize living rooms. Studios raced to release 3D versions of blockbusters, electronics stores filled with bulky glasses, and marketers promised depth like never before. Reality? Headaches, clunky eyewear, limited content, and inflated costs. By the mid-2010s, companies quietly abandoned the gimmick as Netflix bingeing dominated instead.

    Let’s not forget the Segway. Launched with grand secrecy and Steve Jobs-level hype, it was supposed to change cities forever. Instead of futuristic metropolises filled with self-balancing scooters, Segways mostly found homes in mall security patrols and tourist groups. Expensive, impractical, and uncool, it became proof that not every invention reshapes human mobility.
    #7

    Man wearing a virtual reality headset indoors, exploring the next big thing that totally flopped in tech innovation. Virtual reality, like two or three times.

    LordsOfFrenziedFlame reply:

    I wouldn't say it flopped. It comes in waves, with each wave bringing progress

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It comes in waves, each wave bringing a new type of nausea. Like many or most, mine now occupies a drawer full time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Young man wearing futuristic augmented reality headset testing next big thing technology indoors. Augmented reality glasses.

    eac292625 reply:

    They still have limited use in warehouses. We use them to quickly show item info and they’re really cool for that.

    #9

    Hand holding an old digital music player showing menu options like music, videos, and social, a next big thing that totally flopped. Microsoft Zune.

    TypicalDaydreem reply:

    Haha I asked my grandma for an iPod for Xmas one year and I got a pink zune. 😂

    When it comes to food, trends can burn out fast. Cronuts, the croissant-doughnut hybrid, had lines around the block in New York. Copycats popped up worldwide, and Instagram fueled the frenzy, but after the sugar rush faded, so did the obsession. Cronuts still exist, sure, but they’re more quirky pastry than cultural revolution now.

    In fashion, Google’s Jacquard smart jacket promised to merge clothing with connectivity. Tap your sleeve, change your music. Swipe, and get navigation cues. It sounded futuristic but turned out clunky, overpriced, and pointless when you already had a smartphone in your pocket. It quietly disappeared, another reminder that not all “wearables” are, in fact, wearable.
    #10

    Yellow and blue tape measure extended on a wooden surface representing the next big thing that totally flopped concept. As an American I was told we would be switching over to the metric system when I was growing up in the seventies. Never did see that really happen.

    #11

    Laptop displaying ChatGPT website on a wooden table with a coffee cup and a sandwich menu nearby. AI. Mark my words.

    Tech companies are already tempering expectations.

    wagwa2001l reply:

    AI shares a lot in common with Flat Earthers - it doesn’t have the ability to distinguish good information from bad and so mostly just regurgitates garbage that confuses some people into thinking it’s intelligent.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The concept of AI is one of those things that sounds good on paper, but will take decades, maybe even a century, to perfect in reality—-only the greedy a******s who own AI companies are pushing it to be everywhere LONG before it’s actually ready, and that is dangerous. Already dangerous, tbh, as the lazy are using it in place of their own learning and thinking. I am far from a being a Luddite, but I really don’t want AI in my home or business until at least most of the bugs are worked out. I’m 64, so probably won’t live to see that day arrive.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Man wearing 3D glasses and a yellow beanie, headphones on, representing the next big thing that totally flopped concept. 3D tv.

    dayofthedead204 reply:

    Im still disappointed this didn't take off.
    I still have 3D Blu Rays and a 3D Projector home theatre at home - and Jurassic Park kicks ass in 3D. It's basically the only way you can watch 3D movies at home (unless I'm mistaken). And the only way you can watch a 3D movie is when it's in theatres.
    Which is kinda disappointing.

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't see the 3-D effect. I can't be the only one. It looks less realistic than the 2-D version..

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The gaming industry has also had its fair share of flops. The Ouya console arrived on Kickstarter with massive fanfare: a tiny, affordable device to disrupt the giants. Backers celebrated. Reality? Weak hardware, bad games, and no reason to ditch PlayStation or Xbox. It just became another notorious example of hype crashing hard.

    Even transportation gets swept into hype cycles. Hyperloop, Elon Musk’s high-speed vacuum train, was once sold as the future of travel. Yet years later, billions of dollars have been spent with little to show. Safety issues, cost overruns, and physics itself conspired against it. Today, Hyperloop feels less like tomorrow and more like vaporware.

    #13

    HD DVD disc in red case held in hand in a store aisle filled with DVDs, symbolizing the next big thing that totally flopped. HD DVD lost out to Blu-ray pretty spectacularly.

    No-Author-2358 reply:

    The picture quality of Blu-ray is amazing. So much better than DVD.

    #14

    Russell Brand speaking into a microphone on stage, discussing the next big thing that totally flopped. Russell Brand. When that dude hit the States he was shoved down our throats from all angles. Good to see he failed.

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lets not forget he is going on trial next year for r**e and sexual a*****t.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Man wearing smart glasses, interacting with the device, illustrating technology as the next big thing that totally flopped. Google glass.

    kytheon reply:

    Tried it, hated it. The idea is great, the execution was so bad that nobody else tried ever since.

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These days META-Rayban glasses have caused fights for the same reason Glassholes did then: people don't like the idea that they're being filmed without consent. As if Zuckerberg ever cared about privacy, or about anyone but himself and Trump.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Hype isn’t always bad. It demonstrates our hunger for progress and imagination made real. However, these disasters remind us that not every shiny promise becomes reality. Some inventions stumble, some trends fade, and some are just ahead of their time. Either way, the “next big thing” is always waiting around the corner... until it isn’t.

    What do you think of the famous flops in this list? Upvote your favorites and let us know if you’ve ever shelled out top dollar for something that didn’t turn out to be all that!

    #16

    A display of snack crackers and chips in clear bowls highlighting a brand fat replacer, illustrating a next big thing that totally flopped. Olean was supposed to be the future of healthy potato chips.

    Training-Athlete4348 reply:

    I loved when they added the warning "do not assume it is gas".

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Olean - This will go through you like shitt through a goose! Customers - OMG, this goes through you like shitt through a goose!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Person in red and blue outfit fueling a white car at a gas station with the next big thing that totally flopped concept. I remember when I was in middle school during the Bush administration we were told about how great hydrogen fuel cells were going to be and how every car would run on them. Haven’t heard much about hydrogen fuel cells since.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just like using Hydrogen in a combustion engine, the limitation is always about the creation, storage and transportation of the stuff. It cannot realistically be compressed enough, without huge energy, cost and safety implications, to be practical as a vehicle fuel.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Sony MiniDisc player and red digital audio disc on wooden surface, symbolizing next big thing that totally flopped. Minidisk.

    BlacksmithInformal80 reply:

    Early 90’s my uncle took me out with him to rent some CDs (yeah you could rent CDs), and he pointed to some stand and said “those are the wave of the future. They’ll replace CDs in a few years”. They were mini disk. The first last and only time I had ever heard of them.

    #19

    Old iBook laptop displaying Mac OS 9, representing the next big thing that totally flopped in technology history. Y2K.

    peternormal reply:

    Y2k might have been the last time we listened to scientists as a society.
    It happened, and it would have been bad, but we knew it was going to happen and put resources into fixing it ahead of time.
    As someone who worked in banking software at the time. It was a big big deal, the fact that nothing happened was a testament to executives and the government actually believing computer scientists and spending money to fix the issue.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a great example of what happens when people do actually listen to experts and act accordingly. Sure, there was never any real risk to home computer users, but there were very many big systems used, for example in banking, that posed genuine risk of failure if they were not properly validated or updated.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Vintage Toshiba VCR with classic movie VHS tapes, illustrating the next big thing that totally flopped in technology. Betamax.

    co0p3r reply:

    Betamax flopped commercially but became the standard for professional use and had a very good run.

    #21

    Person holding a Nokia smartphone outdoors displaying a tiled interface, illustrating the next big thing that totally flopped concept. Windows phone.

    Rikers-Mailbox reply:

    Had one, loved it. I was so disappointed that MSFT whiffed the smartphone afte being the leader for so long.

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a Nokia Windows phone years ago as a work mobile. It was actually very good and did a lot of things well. Just no-one developed apps for it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Young activists at a rally holding protest signs urging action, representing the next big thing that totally flopped movement. Countries coming together to combat climate change.

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't fight the 0.1% if they're funding the people we want to lead the fight for it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Piggy bank, house keys, cashbook, calculator, pen, and financial documents on a wooden table showing the next big thing totally flopped concept. Sub Prime Mortgages.

    #24

    Dippin' dots ice cream stand with colorful decorations on a sunny day, showcasing the next big thing that totally flopped. Dippin’ Dots.

    Admiral_Ash reply:

    I'm from Kansas and Dippin Dots are everywhere here. Still going strong.

    #25

    Clear Crystal Pepsi bottle next to a glass filled with ice on an outdoor table, representing the next big thing that totally flopped. Crystal Pepsi.

    rakozink reply:

    It was better than regular Pepsi. Not a high bar but I did appreciate it.

    #26

    A diverse group of people raising fists in protest, symbolizing the next big thing that totally flopped. Democracy.

    Carma_626 reply:

    I wouldn’t say democracy failed. Of all the forms of government it seems to be the lesser of evils.
    No regime is going to be flawless. As long as humans are involved, with their greed and self interest, it is virtually impossible to have a fair and equal government body.
    If only the general population weren’t so completely stupid…

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think humans are inherently ungovernable in the long term. We are the strongest solvent the planet has produced to date - you can't keep us in or out of something forever. I suspect that rebooting quickly is one of democracy's strengths.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Curved widescreen monitor displaying a Rocket League match, illustrating the next big thing that totally flopped in gaming setups. Curved screen TVs. I thought I was in the future the first time I saw one of those.

    #28

    Hand holding physical cryptocurrency coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple representing the next big thing that totally flopped concept. I would argue Blockchain never attained its promise of a transformative technology. I would not be surprised if Bitcoin ends up in the same place.

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There'll always be a place for it. It's the last hiding place for dirty money - and the government will ensure that it remains. It's also (at the moment) free from being controlled. So it shows a TRUE picture of the ups and downs of the world's economy..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    VR headset with padded strap placed on a wooden table, representing the next big thing that totally flopped in tech. Those Apple 🍎 Glasses 👓

    #30

    Tesla car interior with touchscreen display and steering wheel, illustrating the next big thing that totally flopped concept. Self driving Teslas

