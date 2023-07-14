Person Quit On The Spot When They Overheard The Manager Offering The New Hire More Than They Earned

Everyone wants to feel appreciated from time to time. Especially when we work hard, prioritize our work, maybe even a bit too much for a better future, do more work than we are paid for, but hey – we will be noticed, appreciated and if we prove that we are capable of doing this and are eager to learn – then we will be promoted!

However, sometimes it doesn’t work this way and that’s one of reasons why it’s important to have a healthy work-life balance and to not take your boss for granted – not always do they do what they have promised.

A few days ago, a Reddit user decided to rant online regarding their recent situation at work. They have had enough after finding out that not only is their promised promotion not going to happen, a new hire has been offered a higher salary than them for doing the same job. The story received more than 4.2K upvotes and 407 comments.

To begin with, the author says that their current workplace has been looking to fill the OP’s current position for a few months. Additionally, finding a person for this position would also mean the OP’s promotion, as currently they are sharing the same responsibilities as a manager. However, the only other person who was getting the same pay as the author was a warehouse worker, which was strange due to the difference in responsibilities and experience.

Now, the main action happened after the author overheard a conversation between a manager and a new employee. Turns out the new hire was offered a higher salary than OP makes. After confronting the manager, the only one answer was that these days, you need to buy people, and if OP wanted to talk about it, they would be disappointed with the outcome. Well, after hearing this, the author quit on the spot. Despite not having another job, they decided that it’s not worse than continuing being disrespected like this.

Community members weren’t that surprised about the situation as it turns out to be a common thing. “Yup. It’s called loyalty discount,” one user joked. “This is why I end up at a new job every 2 years. I get that second annual 3% raise and then realize I can just go somewhere else and get a lot more,” another shared. However, most people calmed the author down, reassuring them that they did a good thing and most commenters would have done the same.

Bored Panda contacted Deb Falzoi, who is the founder of Dignity Together, End Workplace Abuse and host of the “Screw the Hierarchy” podcast. She kindly agreed to share her professional insights regarding the importance of open communication and differences in salaries between employees.

To begin with, “Open communication and transparency are crucial for trust in any organization, especially regarding compensation and job responsibilities.” Deb emphasizes that every employee must understand what’s expected of them and their goals in exchange for fair compensation. If they are not clear about what is expected from them, they don’t have control over their work.

Speaking about finding out significant and unreasonable salary discrepancies within the workplace, Debra says it shows that the employer doesn’t value those employees. However, the founder shares a few pieces of advice to people who find themselves in this situation. “They can speak up, but without a backup plan, there’s much more risk of retaliation.” Another solution may be finding a new job with a boss who will value and deserve the employee.

Now, unequal pay among employees also has an impact on team dynamics and collaboration. Debra shares that unequal pay for equal work causes resentment and low morale that results in low productivity. “Employees may be less excited about collaborating with employees as equals when they’re not treated as equals,” expert highlights.

And finally, don’t forget that there will always be somebody who will value you and your skills. Don’t settle for less and don’t let your boss disrespect you.

