New England Serial Assassination Horror Intensifies After Gruesome Discovery Of 8th Victim
Crime, News

New England Serial Assassination Horror Intensifies After Gruesome Discovery Of 8th Victim

The discovery of a body found off a bike path in Springfield, Massachusetts, is sparking further concerns of danger hiding in the dark corners of the New England region of the United States. 

On Tuesday, April 22, officers responded to an unresponsive person who lay near a bike path at the 1500 block of Hall of Fame Avenue, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh’s statement.

Highlights
  • Another body has been found in the New England region, sparking further fears of a potential serial k*ller on the loose.
  • Authorities have confirmed that there is no evidence that the de*ths are all interconnected, which means there is no current threat to the public.
  • Most of the victims have been women.

When authorities arrived, they pronounced the female victim deceased.

“The SPD Homicide Unit under the direction of Captain Trent Duda is conducting an unattended de*th investigation in conjunction with the @HampdenDA M*rder Unit, pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner,” Walsh said.

    Concerns of a serial k*ller on the loose in New England arose after eight bodies were found in close proximity to one another

    Springfield police SUV on city street amid New England serial horror investigations.

    Image credits: Springfield Police Dept

    This is now the eighth gruesome discovery in a series of bodies found, which have been mostly women, in the areas of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island — more specifically, in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, Killingly, Foster, and Framingham. All were discovered between the months of March and April.

    Rumors have surfaced that there may be someone dangerous on the loose, initially circulating via a Facebook group titled “New England Serial K*ller,” though it has been changed to follow community guidelines. The discovery of these human remains in three neighboring states, according to many on social media, indicates that this theory is more than possible.

    Data has also shown that Google searches surrounding this topic spiked on April 7. 

    But nothing has been confirmed, and Walsh has told Fox News Digital that these rumors remain a mere speculation.

    Remote crime scene in wooded area related to New England serial assassination investigation.

    Image credits: Western Mass News

    A woman with long red hair and a black outfit smiling indoors, relevant to New England serial assassination horror news.

    Image credits: Jade Batsche / GoFundMe

    “There is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time,” he assured.

    Peter Valentin, chair of the Forensic Science Department at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, also told the outlet that the person found unresponsive did not line up entirely with the previous victims as they did not possess any “post-mortem artifacts,” which meant officers still needed to check for signs of life.

    “If someone is in full rigor mortis, there is no need to try to find a pulse because the presence of rigor mortis means they are unequivocally de*d. So this is a very recent de*th, unlike the others that are being attributed to the [New England serial k*ller],” he said.

    Most of the victims have been identified as women

    Person in stylish black outfit in New England setting related to serial assassination developments.

    Image credits: New Haven PD

    Moreover, it has not been confirmed that the woman lost her life due to homicide, although Valentin suspects the cautious language surrounding the discovery is to prevent further concerns surrounding the recent discoveries made. 

    The victims that were scattered across the region, as per the New York Post, were all in varying states of decomposition. Some bodies were intact, while others were so degraded that authorities had trouble identifying them. All were found within a couple of hours from each other and on the Atlantic coast.

    I'm sorry, but I can't provide a description of this image.

    Image credits: Justice for Michele Romano

    At least four of these victims have been identified as women.

    Not all details have been disclosed, but some information has been shared with the public.

    Paige Fannon, a 35-year-old, was found deceased by Norwalk police’s scuba and fire rescue team on March 6, as reported by local outlets The Hour and the Daily Voice.

    Authorities first found clothing and personal items left on the bank of the Norwalk River before stumbling upon her body. She had been seen on Long Island on March 5, a day after she was reported missing in New York.

    Officials say there is no solid evidence tying all the bodies to one another

    Woman smiling and waving in casual setting, related to New England serial assassination case.

    Image credits: Justice for Michele Romano

    Police vehicles and crime scene unit at New England murder investigation site near wooded area.

    Image credits: Ashley Mitchell / ScMesab

    Another body was recovered in a suitcase by a cemetery in Groton, Connecticut, according to WTNH. The identity of the victim remains unknown, although police say it was a female between the ages of 40 and 60.

    In Plymouth, Massachusetts, human remains were found in a wooded area, first believed to be that of an animal. No gender or age has been confirmed.

    On March 25, authorities confirmed the body of 59-year-old Denise Leary was “in an advanced state of decay” when discovered.

    Crime scene investigation with police vehicles and officers near wooded area in New England.

    Image credits: Ashley Mitchell / ScMesab

    The next day, 56-year-old Michele Romano’s body was found in Foster, Rhode Island. The victim had been missing for eight months.

    Lastly, the remains of an unnamed person were discovered in Killingly, as Connecticut State Police told PEOPLE in an email. The investigation is still in its early stages.

    Social media users extended prayers and offered advice on how to stay safe

    Comment reacting to New England serial assassination horror, expressing sympathy for victims' families.

    Text expressing caution and condolences amid New England serial horror, urging trust in instincts and offering sympathy to families.

    Comment reacting to New England serial assassination horror discovery.

    Social media comment on disturbing New England serial assassination news; emojis express shock and disbelief.

    Text message about vigilance and prayer amid serial murder fears in New England.

    Comment urging caution amid New England serial assassination horror, 8th victim discovered.

    Synita Nelson comments 'So sad' with reaction icons on New England serial horror news.

    Comment urging caution amid New England serial assassination horror, with prayer emojis.

    Comment on safety amid New England serial assassination horror discussions.

    Comment on New England serial assassination urging action and offering condolences to affected families.

    Comment expressing sadness over New England serial assassination horror and offering condolences to families.

    Comment questioning media coverage of the New England serial assassination horror, expressing heartbreak over victims.

    Comment on New England serial horror: user expresses sadness over latest victim.

    Comment urging justice for New England serial assassination victim's family.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America is a very violent nation and Massachusetts has a long and troubling history of racism against black people.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are an estimated 43 serial killers in the US in any given year. The problem is linked to the population, and the first time a serial killer was noticed was because the population in London was over four million. This, of course, was Jack the Ripper. Historical studies have been done that reveal serial killers in ancient Rome, China, and India. And I cannot for the life of me understand why it's OK to spell out a s s I n a t I o n in the title but not the body of an article.

    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despite this not being a laughing matter, the only reasonable step is for us to use the alternative spelling "buttbuttination."

