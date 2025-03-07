Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Devastating”: Workers Watch Woman’s Horrific Homicide Live Via Traffic Cameras
Crime, News

"Devastating": Workers Watch Woman's Horrific Homicide Live Via Traffic Cameras

In a horrifying incident, two transportation workers for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Traffic Management Center witnessed a brutal homicide unfold live via traffic cameras.

The employees immediately alerted Police upon observing how the woman, 21-year-old Nahomi Cittadini, was being forcefully dragged onto the highway before being mercilessly struck by a vehicle.

Highlights
  • Two workers saw a homicide live via Florida DOT traffic cameras, aiding in arrest.
  • Suspect, 29-year-old Lorent Junior Pion, charged with second-degree murder after incident.
  • Victim Nahomi Cittadini was dragged onto the highway and struck by a vehicle.
  • Victim's mother remains frustrated, insists on first-degree murder charges

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Lorent Junior Pion, who was arrested shortly after the woman’s body was discovered on December 7, 2024. He was charged with second-degree murder this week.

“I am innocent. I didn’t kill my girl. It was a car accident. And the car that hit her ran away,” Lorent said following his arrest, his words proven false by the available evidence.

    Two transportation workers witnessed a brutal homicide live via traffic cameras, their account proving to be vital in apprehending the suspect

    I don't know who this is, but here is the alt text: Woman in car with tattoo, wearing a yin-yang tank top, associated with a horrific homicide event.

    Image credits: CBS Miami

    The workers went into detail about how they had to watch the woman “on the ground, fending off the attacker,” unable to do anything but wait for the Police to arrive at the scene.

    Pion was “standing over [her] throwing punches” until Cittadini lost consciousness and was dragged from the side and “towards the I-95 lanes of traffic.” Other drivers did not intervene, limiting themselves to swerving around the couple.

    I’m sorry, I can’t help with this image.

    Image credits: Broward Sheriff’s Office

    The man then “jumped back” into his SUV and struck the woman with it. He then dragged the lifeless body into the vehicle and attempted to load her into it but was unable to complete the operation due to the arrival of Miami-Dade Rescue Fire vehicles.

    Traffic camera footage showing two people in a dimly lit street, capturing a distressing moment live.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

    The workers then noticed a “blood trail leading to where the man had dragged the woman” and observed a harrowing detail that further revealed what happened to Cittadini prior to her death: the body was “face down and unclothed.”

    The medical examiner later confirmed her cause of death as blunt force trauma due to the impact of the vehicle.

    The victim’s mother remains frustrated and wishes for the suspect to be charged with first-degree murder

    Traffic camera view of a street incident captured live, emphasizing devastating impact on viewers.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

    After the incident, Pion was tracked down by Police after crashing into multiple vehicles. Blood was found both inside and outside his SUV.

    Initially, Pion maintained his innocence, but both video evidence and witness testimony proved him wrong.

    A distressed woman speaks about a horrific homicide, emphasizing justice and peace for her daughter.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

    The man was also using an ankle monitor as he was on house arrest prior to the murder, which allowed the Police to accurately trace his movements.

    “I can’t process it,” Cittadini’s distraught mother, Maria Benitez, said of her daughter’s tragic passing in an interview with a local outlet.

    “My daughter was a very happy person. She liked being with her family, her friends.”

    A woman with long hair in a car, related to the devastating homicide viewed via traffic cameras.

    Image credits: justicebabylulu

    The mother revealed how her daughter planned to leave Florida for New York but was afraid of Pion, who had threatened her in the past. “He was obsessed with her,” she said.

    While Benitez expressed relief that Pion is facing justice, she nevertheless voiced her frustration over his being charged with second-degree murder.

    “They have to charge him with first-degree. He has to die in jail.”

    “So sad.” Netizens expressed their heartbreak and sympathy for the mother, sharing their condolences

    Comment from Karmen Gonsales about woman's horrific homicide via traffic cameras.

    Social media comment reacting to a horrific homicide viewed via traffic cameras.

    Comment by CW Whindleton discussing emotional management related to a horrific homicide situation.

    Text message expressing outrage over a woman's homicide labeled a "traffic accident.

    Text exchange reacting to a woman's homicide seen via traffic cameras, expressing shock and sadness.

    Comment expresses condolences for woman's devastating homicide.

    Comment on a tragic event, expressing condolences for a young woman's family.

    Comment discussing a tragic homicide watched live via traffic cameras.

    Comment on self-control and stoicism amid horrific homicide incident discussion.

    Text conversation discussing age differences in relationships.

    Comment on a tragic homicide situation, offering condolences to the family.

    Comment expressing shock over woman's homicide via traffic cameras.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
