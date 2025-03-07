“Devastating”: Workers Watch Woman’s Horrific Homicide Live Via Traffic Cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

In a horrifying incident, two transportation workers for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Traffic Management Center witnessed a brutal homicide unfold live via traffic cameras.

The employees immediately alerted Police upon observing how the woman, 21-year-old Nahomi Cittadini, was being forcefully dragged onto the highway before being mercilessly struck by a vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Lorent Junior Pion, who was arrested shortly after the woman’s body was discovered on December 7, 2024. He was charged with second-degree murder this week.

“I am innocent. I didn’t kill my girl. It was a car accident. And the car that hit her ran away,” Lorent said following his arrest, his words proven false by the available evidence.

The workers went into detail about how they had to watch the woman “on the ground, fending off the attacker,” unable to do anything but wait for the Police to arrive at the scene.

Pion was “standing over [her] throwing punches” until Cittadini lost consciousness and was dragged from the side and “towards the I-95 lanes of traffic.” Other drivers did not intervene, limiting themselves to swerving around the couple.

The man then “jumped back” into his SUV and struck the woman with it. He then dragged the lifeless body into the vehicle and attempted to load her into it but was unable to complete the operation due to the arrival of Miami-Dade Rescue Fire vehicles.

The workers then noticed a “blood trail leading to where the man had dragged the woman” and observed a harrowing detail that further revealed what happened to Cittadini prior to her death: the body was “face down and unclothed.”

The medical examiner later confirmed her cause of death as blunt force trauma due to the impact of the vehicle.

The victim’s mother remains frustrated and wishes for the suspect to be charged with first-degree murder

After the incident, Pion was tracked down by Police after crashing into multiple vehicles. Blood was found both inside and outside his SUV.

Initially, Pion maintained his innocence, but both video evidence and witness testimony proved him wrong.

The man was also using an ankle monitor as he was on house arrest prior to the murder, which allowed the Police to accurately trace his movements.

“I can’t process it,” Cittadini’s distraught mother, Maria Benitez, said of her daughter’s tragic passing in an interview with a local outlet.

“My daughter was a very happy person. She liked being with her family, her friends.”

The mother revealed how her daughter planned to leave Florida for New York but was afraid of Pion, who had threatened her in the past. “He was obsessed with her,” she said.

While Benitez expressed relief that Pion is facing justice, she nevertheless voiced her frustration over his being charged with second-degree murder.

“They have to charge him with first-degree. He has to die in jail.”

