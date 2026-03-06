Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
11YO Breaks Aunt’s PS4, The Mom Says “She’s Not Replacing It Because She Didn’t Do It”
Upset 11-year-old boy sitting on couch with worried mom in background after breaking auntu2019s PS4 console at home.
Lifestyle, Parenting

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
0

30

0

Many parents rely on other family members for childcare, so, the saying that it takes a village to raise a child is really true. According to a 2024 survey, 24% of parents say their siblings are included in the “village,” as they occasionally help out with babysitting, events, and emergencies.

When this aunt agreed to babysit her unruly 11-year-old nephew, she didn’t know he would send her boyfriend’s PlayStation down the stairs. That wouldn’t have been the end of the world, but when the mom refused to replace the console and blamed her sister for not looking after her kid, the aunt had had enough.

RELATED:

    An 11-year-old nephew smashed his aunt’s PlayStation while she was babysitting him

    Image credits: dimaberlin-1 (not the actual image)

    She asked her sister to replace the gaming console, but the sister refused, saying it was her own fault she didn’t watch him

    Image credits: Anthony (not the actual image)

    Image credits: dikushin (not the actual image)

    Image credits: throwaway489043

    “Kid’s a brat,” the aunt wrote, detailing how this wasn’t the first time something like this happened

    People unanimously agreed that the sister should replace the PlayStation

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

