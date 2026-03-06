11YO Breaks Aunt’s PS4, The Mom Says “She’s Not Replacing It Because She Didn’t Do It”
Many parents rely on other family members for childcare, so, the saying that it takes a village to raise a child is really true. According to a 2024 survey, 24% of parents say their siblings are included in the “village,” as they occasionally help out with babysitting, events, and emergencies.
When this aunt agreed to babysit her unruly 11-year-old nephew, she didn’t know he would send her boyfriend’s PlayStation down the stairs. That wouldn’t have been the end of the world, but when the mom refused to replace the console and blamed her sister for not looking after her kid, the aunt had had enough.
An 11-year-old nephew smashed his aunt’s PlayStation while she was babysitting him
Image credits: dimaberlin-1 (not the actual image)
She asked her sister to replace the gaming console, but the sister refused, saying it was her own fault she didn’t watch him
Image credits: Anthony (not the actual image)
Image credits: dikushin (not the actual image)
Image credits: throwaway489043
30
0