ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been on stage? All eyes on you, the lights are hot and bright… Now imagine those strong lights illuminating your home. It would be rather overwhelming, as it’s not meant for such a small space.

That’s how today’s OP felt at their home. Granted, it wasn’t a stage light that was shining in their home, only a security one. But the thing is that they didn’t install this light themselves; it belongs to their neighbors. So, it isn’t hard to guess what kind of feelings it evoked for the post’s author…

More info: mumsnet

RELATED:

Imagine a stage light illuminating your home – it would be rather overwhelming, wouldn’t it?

Young woman in blue pajamas on bed covering her face with hand, feeling tired or stressed under actual sun light.

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That’s how this person felt in their home after their neighbors decided to install a new security lamp

Neighbours installed actual sun-like bright security light on the side of their house during renovations at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing neighbors installing an actual sun-like bright motion sensor light on their wall.

Woman resting in bed with eyes closed and hand on forehead, illustrating effects of neighbours installed actual sun exposure.

Image credits: Rohap / Frepeik (not the actual photo)

This “star-level” lamp was directly shining at their window, so there was really no way of avoiding it

Bright bedroom illuminated by actual sun installed by neighbours, creating a warm and natural lighting effect indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a sensor that reacts to small movements like breeze, moth flapping wings, and blinking, illustrating neighbours-installed actual sun.

Neighbour installed actual sun effect lighting shining through window blinds onto a cozy bedroom interior.

Image credits: tigerlover1

To make matters worse, it was also on a very sensitive sensor, which meant that even the smallest move would light the lamp up

The OP’s neighbors are getting their house renovated. That entails that rather often they hear a lot of banging and sawing at their place, which is expected when it comes to renovations, so the post’s author doesn’t really have that much of a problem with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

What they do have a problem with is the neighbors’ new security lamp, which they dubbed a “star-level” one. You see, the lamp is overly bright, and it’s basically pointed at their window. That means that anytime they make the smallest move at their place, this sensor lamp, or as they put it, “NASA-grade solar flare,” lights up. And such brightness makes them feel like their room is “orbiting the sun closer than Mercury.”

Outdoor solar light installed on a house exterior with trees in the background during daylight sunlight.

Image credits: user6803402 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, we can’t say that the OP’s worries about the light pointed at their home are unfounded here. First of all, just imagine a bright light illuminating your place anytime you move, any time of the day. It just sucks on a personal level. But besides that, it’s a proven fact that too much light exposure can be harmful to one’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, there was this research done, where mice in the lab were exposed to constant light for 24 weeks. Going without darkness for almost half a year made the mice lose muscle and bone mass. They started to show early signs of osteoporosis and inflammation in the immune system. Basically, the constant light accelerated the ageing process.

Other similar research has revealed that light pollution can also be detrimental to a person’s heart health. Essentially, the more artificial light exposure one gets, the greater the risk it poses for their heart’s health. It’s all due to the fact that the brain can take light as a stressor, which triggers an immune response to the blood vessels connected to the heart, thus increasing the possibility of a heart attack and stroke.

Granted, what should be taken into consideration is that many of the research participants, who were showing signs of a tendency towards such results, also lived in low-income or high-traffic areas. That suggests that some additional lifestyle factors besides artificial light can be playing a part in inclination towards poor heart health. Either way, the fact that too much exposure to light can be harmful still stands.

Bright light shining through a patterned curtain at night with illuminated windows from neighbours in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tigerlover1 / Mumsnet

So, when you know all these facts, it’s clear to see why the OP of this story is so angry about the neighbors’ light. And, as we already acknowledged before, even if you didn’t know that, just imagine how annoying it would be to live in such conditions as theirs.

And so, that’s why netizens suggested they do something about it. For example, ask to tone it down or change the light’s angles – the situation cannot go on like this. What do you think the OP should do? Or maybe what would you do in their shoes?

Netizens said that the first thing a person should do is go and talk to the neighbors – there’s no way this kind of situation will solve itself out

Neighbour-installed actual sun motion sensor light on exterior wall illuminating outdoor area at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbours installed actual sun-style bright light shining through kitchen window into neighboring house at night.

Comment about light pollution from neighbours installed actual sun, emphasizing concerns raised by a community member.

Neighbours installed actual sun lamp outside a house on a residential street during a bright day.

Neighbours installed actual sun-style bright outdoor light mounted on a house exterior shining brightly at night

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker installing stone facade on a modern house chimney under neighbours installed actual sun lighting outdoors.

Image credits: welcomia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Modern house exterior with neighbours-installed actual sun solar panels shining under a clear blue sky on a bright day.

Neighbour-installed actual sun style solar light mounted on a white brick wall illuminating outdoor space at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbour-installed actual sun flooding a residential flat’s living room through a bright window on a sunny day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbours installed actual sun decoration shining brightly on a house exterior during evening, illuminating the yard and porch area.

Neighbours installed an actual sun lamp in a backyard setting surrounded by plants and seating areas.