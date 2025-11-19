ADVERTISEMENT

It might come as a surprise that not all celebrities become famous when they’re still bright-eyed and fresh-faced. Believe it or not, many of Hollywood’s most iconic stars spend years, and sometimes even decades, searching for their big break. Some work odd jobs as they hone their craft, while others make their living in completely different careers before finding success in the cutthroat market. From doctors who traded medicine for comedy to Broadway performers who finally got their first major opportunity in film, these stars prove that perseverance, talent, and timing matter more than age when chasing dreams.