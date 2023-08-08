Woman Is Fed Up With Drunk Neighbors Gossiping Under Her Window At Night, Plays It Back To Them

Just because you’re a city dweller does not mean that you can endure its load of chaos twenty-four-seven. Of course, I don’t know about you, but when the relentless urban commotion fills my day, I want my home to provide some peace and quiet; to allow me to unwind and recharge. And so does Reddit user Hungry_Ad_7627. However, her new neighbors wouldn’t let her.

They liked drinking and partying well into the night, and the noise that came with that was unbearable. So the woman decided to give the gang a taste of their own medicine. Continue scrolling to read her recent post from the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ where she describes how she got them to shut up.

This woman had to routinely endure her loud neighbors who would party well into the night

Image credits: stokkete (not the actual photo)

So she came up with a revenge plan to teach them a lesson

Image credits: gstockstudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Hungry_Ad_7627

People thought she handled the situation beautifully