Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

6YO Deaf Girl’s Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night “Incredibly Special”
News

6YO Deaf Girl’s Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night “Incredibly Special”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

38

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A six-year-old girl from Worcestershire was finally able to partake in trick-or-treating for the first time this year after her neighbors learned sign language.

Ada Hawkes was diagnosed as profoundly deaf when she was just 18 months old and uses British Sign Language (BSL) to speak with others.

Previously, she wasn’t able to enjoy the experience of Halloween, especially since the darkness, costumes, and masks can create communication barriers—but the walls were broken down for Ada this year.

Highlights
  • Ada's neighbors learned BSL, enabling her first trick-or-treat experience.
  • Her mother Tilly's collaboration pushed 60% of households to learn basic BSL.
  • Recent shows 25% of surveyed deaf participants have never trick-or-treated before.

The neighbors of a deaf girl learned sign language so she could go trick-or-treating on Halloween this year

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

It all started with Ada’s mother.

Tilly collaborated with Cadbury Fingers and the National Deaf Children’s Society to encourage neighbors to learn basic BSL phrases for Halloween and foster a more inclusive environment for those with hearing impairments.

As a result, 60% of the households began learning BSL and received packages with phrases like “trick or treat” and “you look spooky.” As reported by the Daily Record, those who participated displayed signs in their windows, and expert sign language instructors even visited to support their learning.

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: STV News

Tilly said it was an “incredibly special” experience for her little girl.

“People open doors and they speak, and she won’t understand any of that,” she explained. “And it can be stressful, and she’s left out, so we’ve avoided it basically.

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

Image credits: STV News

“We haven’t wanted to put her in a position that we know would be stressful and isolating.”

She added, “The fact that our street now knows a little BSL, we’re really looking forward to taking her out trick-or-treating for the first time. Having her neighbours communicate with her in BSL is going to be so exciting.”

This initiative aligns with a larger mission to break down barriers for more children to help spread awareness

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

Image credits: STV News

Susan Daniels, Chief Executive at the National Deaf Children’s Society, emphasized how important this step toward inclusion is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together, we aim to raise awareness about the communication barriers that deaf children and young people can face, encouraging more people to be deaf aware, as well as learn some basic signs,” she said.

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

Image credits: STV News

“We want to see a more inclusive world so that every deaf child can be part of the conversation.” 

Anastasia Lutskovskaya, a senior brand manager at Cadbury Fingers, added, “Just knowing even basic BSL can make a deaf person feel more included in moments of celebration and sharing.”

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

Image credits: STV News

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

Image credits: STV News

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, recent research conducted among 2,000 adults revealed that 59% have never used BSL and 67% would label it a challenge to communicate with a deaf person—with a whopping 71% saying they wouldn’t feel comfortable saying hello.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another survey of 400 deaf participants discovered approximately 25% have never gone trick-or-treating, while 43% said they felt as though they were missing out.

The neighbors were praised by commenters for making Ada’s first trick-or-treating experience one to remember

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

6YO Deaf Girl's Neighbors Learn Sign Language To Make Her Halloween Night "Incredibly Special"

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

38

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

38

Open list comments

1

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
elizabethkelln avatar
ScootyPuffJr
ScootyPuffJr
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's too bad language evolves so quickly, or we could have a universal sign language.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
elizabethkelln avatar
ScootyPuffJr
ScootyPuffJr
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's too bad language evolves so quickly, or we could have a universal sign language.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda