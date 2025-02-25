Mom Unable To Parent Her Kid, Tells Neighbor To Change WiFi Password To Help Keep Him Off Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology has infiltrated everyone’s daily life in a big way. Grown adults often struggle to manage their screen time or stop themselves from scrolling, so just imagine what little kids must be going through.

This is what a mom realized after her 8-year-old threw a tantrum because his laptop was taken away. She also tried controlling his Internet usage but realized he was secretly using the neighbor’s Wi-Fi. As she couldn’t control her kid, she had the audacity to tell her neighbor to change her Wi-Fi password instead.

More info: Mumsnet

Parents need to set strict boundaries with their children regarding screen time and Internet usage; otherwise, the kids’ behavior can get out of hand

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mom explained that her way of limiting her 8-year-old son’s access to the Internet was by letting him use her personal hotspot when he was at home

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the kid had gone to their neighbor’s house and memorized her Wi-Fi password, which he then used secretly on his laptop

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the mom found out about her son’s actions, she took his laptop away but also demanded her neighbor change her Wi-Fi password, which the other woman refused to do

Image credits: bluestoneboys

The boy threw an intense tantrum about his laptop being taken away, which is why the mom felt overwhelmed and expected her neighbor to step in and change the Wi-Fi password

The OP explained that she got on well with her neighbor because they both had kids the same age who often hung out together. The problem only began when she struggled to control her son’s Internet usage and expected the woman next door to step in and change her net’s password instead.

It can be overwhelming dealing with children’s tantrums and the struggles of screen time. That’s why Bored Panda reached out to Camilla Miller for advice. She is a mom to two teenagers, an award-winning blogger, an author, and a parenting coach who helps families understand their children and bring out the best in them.

Camilla said: “I can see why the mom asked her neighbor to change the Wi-Fi password. Of course, asking others to hold our boundaries for us is easier! It sounds like she’s struggling to set [limits] with her son. Many parents find boundaries hard because we’ve been taught they’re about stopping kids from doing what they want, which can turn into a battle.”

“Kids, like all humans, are motivated by what they want. If a child really wants something, they’ll find a way, even if it means going behind our backs. Instead of just taking things away or stopping them, we can ask why they want it and work with them to find a solution that respects both their wants and our boundaries. It’s about guidance, not control,” she added.

The overwhelmed poster probably thought that after taking away her kid’s laptop or asking her neighbor to change her Internet password, all would be okay. Unfortunately, this prompted her son to have a meltdown and made the mom feel extremely guilty.

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parents often struggle to set boundaries with their children because they don’t know what to do when the kid throws a tantrum or shuts down. Camilla explained that “often, we’re told that when a child is having a meltdown, they’re being naughty, defiant, or rude. As a result, many parents respond by punishing the behavior, often by taking away screen time.”

“The problem is, this doesn’t actually teach kids how to handle their emotions; it just removes the thing that triggered them in the first place. Instead of just punishing the outbursts, we can acknowledge them and find alternatives. By guiding them through their emotions instead of just punishing outbursts, they get the practice they need to handle challenges,” she shared.

The OP mainly felt worried about her son’s Internet usage because she didn’t know how often he was accessing things online and what he was actually doing on his laptop. She also didn’t know how to discuss the matter with her child, especially because he reacted in a very emotional way.

Camilla explained that there are a few simple ways parents can manage their kid’s screen time. “Avoid lecturing or shaming kids about screens. Many kids use screens to socialize, develop skills like problem-solving and creativity, or even relax. Instead of banning screens, focus on helping your child develop healthy screen habits.”

“Screens are part of life, and they offer opportunities for learning, entertainment, and connection. Teaching balance and self-regulation, rather than imposing strict limits, is far more effective in helping kids manage their screen time responsibly.”

“In this situation, the mom is right to be concerned, but removing the laptop completely may feel like a punishment to her son, especially since it holds sentimental things. A better approach might be working with him to set clear, realistic tech boundaries, so he feels included in the decision rather than just having something taken away,” Camilla mentioned.

Nobody wants to see their young kid addicted to social media or the Internet, which is why it’s important to set boundaries with their screen time early on. As Camilla mentioned, the mom has to work with her son to curb his Internet usage rather than just punish him. Also, expecting her neighbor to help set such boundaries might serve as a short-term solution but won’t help in the long run.

Do you have any other suggestions for the OP to help keep her son safe from an Internet addiction?

People felt like the mom should step up and accept responsibility for her son instead of expecting someone else to keep the situation under control

