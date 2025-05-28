Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Neighbors Sending Their Relatives To My House To Try To Use My Pool Without My Consent”
Young woman using phone near pool while neighborsu2019 relatives relax floating in pool without consent
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Neighbors Sending Their Relatives To My House To Try To Use My Pool Without My Consent”

What would you do if your home security system alerted you to an intruder on your property? And your CCTV cameras picked up people trying to jump your wall? I know I’d call the cops or armed response. Or both. I don’t mess around when it comes to safety. And it seems I’m not the only one…

A woman has shared how she watched live footage of four people trying to climb the fence and gain access to her pool. She immediately alerted the police. It turned out that the trespassers were relatives of her neighbor and just wanted to “cool down.” But this didn’t stop the woman from laying charges and taking the matter to court anyway. The whole drama has caused quite a stir.

    Having a pool is a privilege not everyone is afforded

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When one woman caught a family trying to use hers without her consent, she decided to teach them a lesson

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Goddessviking86

    You could land yourself in serious hot water if anything happens to someone while they’re using your pool

    If you have a pool and your neighbors don’t, it could be tempting to tell them they’re welcome to take a dip on a hot day. It might seem like the kind and neighborly thing to do, after all. But legal experts warn that you face increased liability if you let anyone use your pool, whether you are there or not.

    Five lawyers unanimously warned of the risks when one person posed the question, “Do I have increased legal liability if I let my neighbors use my pool when I am not at home?” The person said they’d previously allowed the neighbors to use their pool—fortunately, with no incidents. “But with summer approaching, I am reconsidering that decision if it exposes me and my family to additional liability,” they wrote.

    Real Estate Attorney Steven Warren Smollens cautioned that there is a great danger. “Review your insurance policy. Make certain that the perimeter fence is secure. Be certain that you lock the pool fence gate. Post signs,” he advised.

    Another attorney, Richard Chertock, said that regardless of whether you’re home, you have increased liability. But “allowing them to use the pool when you are not there definitely increases your liability and risk of injury.”

    Real Estate Attorney Jack Richard Lebowitz said that while you’re definitely at risk of being held liable should anything happen to someone using your pool, that doesn’t have to mean a hard no for your neighbors.

    “Perhaps a more neighborly approach if you don’t mind your neighbors and friends using your pool: a hold harmless and indemnification agreement,” he suggested. The expert explained that this is written consent signed by the neighbors.

    “[It] could acknowledge that there are inherent risks of swimming such as drowning, slips and falls, and that pool is a private pool without lifeguards, that use by any children will be supervised by adults on the premises at all times, and any and all risks are borne by the neighbors, and they will indemnify and hold you harmless for any claims of any nature by them any third party,” Lebowitz elaborated.

    He advised the person to check with their homeowner’s insurer that the pool is covered. And that it’s in compliance with reasonable safeguards and municipal ordinances regarding locked fences to keep young children out, as well as pool alarms if required.

    “That said, pools are common, and with reasonable care, they shouldn’t be looked at as inherent ‘attractive nuisances’ (trampolines in particular) opening you up to damage claims,” added Lebowitz.

    “Great ending”: many people felt the homeowner did the right thing

    Quite a few netizens shared similar stories

    Even after the harsh punishment, the woman’s entitled neighbors still hadn’t learned their lesson

    Image credits: StockSeller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Goddessviking86

    The woman gave more info in the comments

    Netizens shared their views and advice on the latest developments

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

