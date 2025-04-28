Mom Sets Up Special Easter Egg Hunt For Autistic Son, Entitled Neighbor Lets Her 2YO Invade It

ADVERTISEMENT

Every parent wants their kid to feel included and part of their peer group. This can be difficult if the child socializes differently compared to other kids. Children with autism may struggle in group settings, which means their playtime might look different from the norm.

That’s why one mom set up a special solo Easter egg hunt for her autistic son. Unfortunately, her neighbor’s grandkid interrupted the activity without permission, which then led to an uncomfortable confrontation.

Reddit

Children with autism also deserve to enjoy themselves and be a part of fun, playful activities

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster mentioned that her 3-year-old son has level two autism and that he finds it hard to participate in group settings, so he usually sits on the side and watches

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mom set up a solo Easter egg hunt for her son because his eggs had been snatched by other kids the previous year, and she didn’t want that happening again

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After her yard was fully decked out and her son was enjoying the event, her neighbor’s 2-year-old granddaughter entered the garden to play too

Image credits: nellysenko / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman didn’t want her neighbor’s grandkid to ruin the egg hunt for her son, which is why she confronted her neighbor, who, instead, behaved rudely toward her

Image credits: Quincy1426

After a lot of back and forth, the neighbor grumpily took her granddaughter and left, but the poster wondered if she was wrong to put her foot down

The OP explained that her 3-year-old was autistic and that he struggled to figure out what people were saying or to take part in group events. She had noticed that when there was an Easter egg search the previous year, her child retreated into his shell and didn’t do anything when other children sntached his eggs from him.

According to experts, children with autism might experience barries to interactive play. They may struggle to socialize or communicate with other kids which makes it tougher to get invited into groups or play with others. Along with that, if they are resistant to a change in routine and patterns they may find playtime with others too unpredictable.

After the mom set up the solo event for her son, she was extremely excited, and so was he. He had many eggs to find and couldn’t wait to do so. The mom’s thoughtfulness made it possible for him to enjoy something that he’d otherwise not be able to fully participate in.

When it comes to playtime, children often benefit from structured activities. The OP’s idea of finding something her son enjoyed but didn’t get a chance to do is a great way to help him have fun, learn new skills, and keep him engaged. Research even shows that play is the best way to help children find their identity and develop their sense of self, which is why the kid really needs it.

Image credits: wosunan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the OP had set up such a wonderful egg hunt for her son, her neighbor decided to invade their space. She brought her granddaughter onto their private property and let the child run around. Even when she was confronted, she didn’t see anything wrong with her actions and insisted that it was okay to do. She even insulted the poster’s son.

Unfortunately, many people misunderstand autism and let their preconceived notions of it get in the way of their interactions. Parents of autistic children might find it annoying or difficult to deal with such folks, but sometimes, raising awareness can go a long way. People who are genuinely looking to understand may eventually change their misconceptions.

Even if the OP tried this tactic with her neighbor, it probably would have fallen on deaf ears. The other woman was rude and pushy and didn’t seem to understand that she wasn’t entitled to the poster’s yard or to their egg hunt. Eventually, she relented and left with her granddaughter after realizing the OP wasn’t going to give in.

The poster handled the situation with a lot of grace and patience even though she could have flown off the handle. She understood that the little kid wasn’t at fault and that it was her grandmom who was imposing. Hopefully the neighbor has learned never to pull such a stunt again.

What would you have done in a situation like this?

Folks sided with the mom and were shocked at the entitlement of the older woman

