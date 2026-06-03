ADVERTISEMENT

Although we humans are social beings, there’s no escaping the fact that we are prone to fighting. That’s probably why there’s no such thing as a totally peaceful neighborhood, because there’s always that one house with the worst people ever. I am sure we can all relate.

Even this house owner was aghast when their fence was being painted on by the kids next door. Much to their horror, it also got vandalized brutally after they confronted the entitled neighbors. Scroll down to find out how things got dramatic when the house owner decided to take action!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some humans just can’t live in harmony with neighbors, all thanks to their extreme sense of entitlement

Image credits: nelyninell / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After the poster put up a cedar fence, they were upset to see the kids of the new neighbors paint all over the side facing their house

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kevin Butz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the poster tried talking to the parents, they totally blew up, claimed that the side of the fence was on their property, and refused to see reason

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Also, after that incident, they started vandalizing the fence by throwing knives, and attaching screws and nails to it, which completely frustrated the poster

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: korrawinj / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster decided to take action, so they called up the company that had installed the fence, and they revealed a shocking but delightful fact

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The company didn’t inform its clients, but they always installed fences five inches away from the property line, so it was completely on the poster’s property

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: luis_molinero / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the poster reported them to the cops and threatened the couple to either pay up for the damage to the property or see them in court

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SDM ProdStudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The furious couple eventually paid the poster; however, their teen son came to apologize and even offered money, as his dad had told him to

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

ADVERTISEMENT

The generous poster didn’t take it, but offered to let the teen mow their lawn, and the guy happily did it until the whole family moved away

In today’s dramatic tale, we take a look at how the original poster (OP) taught their entitled neighbors a lesson. They had recently installed a 6-foot-long cedar fence. That’s why they were horrified to see that the new neighbors’ kids were painting on it. Obviously, they went to talk to the parents, but they realized that the couple was completely unreasonable after they blew up.

Apparently, their reasoning was that the side of the fence was facing their property, so it was theirs. OP was too stunned by their entitled behavior and bowed out of the situation. Much to their horror, the drama just escalated as they saw the kids actually vandalize the fence. From throwing knives at it to attaching screws and nails to it, it was getting completely damaged.

After much advice from netizens, OP decided to try the simplest thing by calling the fence company that had done the work. Fortunately, they revealed that they always installed fences five inches away from the exact property line, but kept it a secret from their clients. However, the poster was delighted as it meant that the whole fence was part of their property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, they reported the whole thing to the cops. Also, OP threatened to take the couple to court, and they were furious! Eventually, they paid the poster for the damage, but surprisingly, their teen son came to apologize. He also brought $250 for the fence, even though his parents had already paid. Well, the kind poster didn’t take it and even made the teen happy by giving him a job to mow the lawn.

Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a survey, 42% of Americans say they have had a dispute with a neighbor, and 17% shared that the cause of the fight was a property boundary. Well, when someone is stuck with people next door who are as awful as the couple in our story, such disputes are inevitable. A few netizens felt that OP should have really sued them because of how they acted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Minnesota Legislature, “Whoever intentionally causes damage to physical property of another without the latter’s consent may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than five years or to payment of a fine of not more than $10,000.” Well, the poster could’ve really stirred trouble for the couple, but they got lucky despite acting so entitled.

Experts emphasize that those with a high sense of entitlement have a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. Well, that definitely sounds like the couple, and many folks called them out for harshly punishing their son. Also, they applauded OP for being so generous towards the teen and giving him a job despite his parents’ actions.

However, people stressed that the real hero of the story was the fence company. Even though what they did was pretty sly, it helped the poster avoid further long disputes with the neighbors. Some white lies do come in handy, I guess. What do you think? Also, if you were in OP’s shoes, how would you have handled the situation? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens felt the real hero of the story was the fence company, which helped the poster avoid a long neighborhood dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT