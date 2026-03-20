“Helpful” Neighbor Lies That He Is Woman’s Caretaker, She’s Unsettled By How Far He Takes Things

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They say one good neighbor is worth their weight in gold, and as we grow older, truer words couldn’t be spoken. If you’re one of the unfortunate ones who has to deal with difficult neighbors, then you probably need the patience of a saint.

Especially if they’re as rowdy and odd as the neighbor in today’s story, it may not be just patience that you need — but a restraining order instead. At least, that’s surely what our narrator felt when she realized that her downstairs neighbor‘s niceness while she was injured was nothing but a web of deceit and a lot of needless lying. So, here’s what happened in this story.

Read More: Reddit

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman with an injured ankle at first appreciated her downstairs neighbor for all the help he’d been lending her

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Image credits: alexeyzhilkin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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However, he began telling their neighbors he was her informal helper, and spreading weird lies about the woman

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even after confronting him, the man didn’t seem at all apologetic, and he continued to lie to everyone in the building

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Image credits: GrooveHollow

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So now, the woman is considering making a formal complaint after the man kept spreading lies about her

Dealing with neighbors may well be an Olympic sport in and of itself, and no one knows it better than today’s original poster (OP). She begins by explaining that she was in a work accident that caused her to tear the ligaments in her ankle, forcing her to wear a boot for weeks, and essentially carry groceries up and down the stairs while impaired.

After noticing her struggle with daily tasks, her downstairs neighbor began helping her occasionally. At this point, the OP was already starting to find the niceness a bit odd, as the two had barely known each other beforehand, but she didn’t want to question his very much-needed help. Then, all hell broke loose when she ran into another neighbor who asked if her “helper” was still checking up on her every night.

After this conversation, she began to realize that the man had been spreading a bunch of lies about her, claiming she had “ongoing health episodes” (she doesn’t) and that she got “confused under stress” (which also wasn’t true). Over time, she kept running into neighbors who repeated this information, and even after she had healed, the man allegedly kept up the facade.

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After the woman confronted him, he essentially told her that he was simply trying to be a good Samaritan and that she should be grateful for his help, as he had been trying to build a support network around her — talk about entitlement. In the end, the woman did speak to the landlord, but it was moot, as he claimed there was nothing he could do unless a direct threat was made.

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Now, without more information, we can’t necessarily determine what the man’s intentions were. However, as we’ve seen in plenty of real-life cases, this resembles social Munchausen-by-proxy-adjacent behavior. Per experts, people who exhibit this kind of behavior fabricate social, behavioral, or even medical struggles to gain sympathy or admiration from those around them.

In this case, the man was clearly telling neighbors fabricated stories about the woman, seemingly indulging in their reactions and feeding into his so-called “hero complex.” The question is: how do you deal with someone like this, especially if you don’t know them well? In reality, pros often advise against confronting them directly, especially if they truly are your caregiver.

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While the OP in this case is dealing with a complete stranger, it’s still best to keep her distance and document everything. That way, she will be able to report the person’s actions with solid proof. And we’re talking about authorities here, not just the landlord, who may not be able to do much in such an unsettling situation. A formal complaint may be imminent here.

In fact, that’s what most commenters ended up advising. Many suggested documenting everything he does, informing the landlord in writing to create a paper trail, and even warning neighbors about his behavior before it escalates into something more obsessive or stalker-like. Some even suggested moving, which is entirely understandable. So, what would you have done in this situation?

Netizens warned the woman to document everything for a potential stalking case

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