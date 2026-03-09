Guy Shovels Snow For Elderly Neighbor, Random Lady Decides He’s The HOA And Orders Her Walkway Done

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had the unfortunate pleasure of dealing with a Karen or two (or ten if you work in customer service — I’m so sorry about that) in our lifetime. It’s almost as if it’s a ritual that everyone must go through in order to avoid turning into entitled jerks themselves and to respect other people.

What makes matters worse, though, is when the Karen in question is none other than your neighbor. Someone who should, in any case, know you. But somehow, u/tedanderson had to face the exact opposite situation, and his experience ended up being with an entitled neighbor who couldn’t even bother to remember his face.

More info: Reddit

We all have to be conscious of neighbors, but if they overstep, there is always a fear of escalating the situation

Image credits: alfredo.lopez / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The guy tried to clean his walkway peacefully, until his neighbor Karen decided he also had to clean her walkway

Image credits: oksix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Mistaking him for the HOA, the lady ended up pressuring a random man to shovel the snow in front of her house

Image credits: framesstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

All the neighbors had an unspoken agreement that said they’d need to shovel their own driveways

Image credits: ted_anderson

Even after refusing to clean, the man had to deal with the entitled lady who followed him throughout the neighborhood

So, the original poster (OP) began by explaining the situation: the community HOA is very flawed. Since they can hardly get ahold of the association, the neighbors have an unwritten rule that if someone is able, they’re supposed to shovel their own driveway and half the street in front of it.

This sensible, unspoken agreement seemed to have caused no issues, until a spicy neighbor decided to show her true colors. Since many of the OP’s neighbors are elderly, once he finished his own walkway, he decided to help those who needed it more. So you can imagine his surprise when an entitled lady suddenly walked up to him, saying she had been waiting a long time for her own walkway to be cleared.

Naturally, the OP says he didn’t even register what the woman was saying, given how absurd the situation was. You’d think neighbors would at least recognize the people who live around them, but not in this case — she quite literally didn’t recognize him. And so, he quickly realized what the mistake was: she thought he worked for the HOA.

The OP realized the woman had likely been in touch with the HOA, waiting for someone to shovel her driveway. Seeing him not only clearing his own walkway and even neighbors’ cars, she apparently assumed it was his job. The problem is that she was so unnecessarily rude and entitled that the OP simply refused to do it out of spite while continuing to help other neighbors. And honestly, we can’t blame him.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While we can’t necessarily defend the woman for acting entitled, we can understand her reasoning. According to experts at HOA Strategies, snow shoveling is typically an HOA’s responsibility in the sense that associations often outsource specialized snow-removal services to third-party vendors. Ultimately, it’s their responsibility to maintain common areas.

However, the OP did explain that while his HOA won’t give residents a hard time, they can be very slow to respond. While this particular story isn’t necessarily focused on grievances with the HOA itself, it’s worth noting that if you are having issues with your own homeowners association, pros at HOA Management say that it is possible to file a complaint, depending on the state.

In reality, this situation wouldn’t have been an issue at all if the woman’s reaction had been polite. Psychologists at SPSP say that entitled people often believe they should get what they want simply because of who they are, and according to the organization, one effective way to deal with entitled behavior is to avoid giving in to such demands, since it could reinforce the behavior.

And that’s exactly what the OP did, and the internet agreed with his approach. Commenters also shared their own stories about entitled neighbors and inefficient HOAs, defending the OP for sticking to his principles of helping his neighbors while refusing to give in to the woman’s antics. What do you think the best approach would have been in this misunderstanding?

Netizens supported the man’s approach, since this wasn’t their first rodeo reading about neighbor horror stories

