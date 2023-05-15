Man Builds A Shed On Neighbor’s Property Line, Later Gets Extorted Into Buying The Couple A $2K Refrigerator

Statistics knows everything. For example, according to various sources, the number of housing units in the United States ranges from 141 to 142 million. Statistics knows how many families, houses and even neighbors there are in the country. The only thing it definitely does not know is how many conflicts between neighbors occur in the country every year, for a wide variety of reasons.

The story we’re about to tell you today recently surfaced in the Petty Revenge Reddit community from the user u/MonkeyBreath66, though some commenters have rightly pointed out that it should be more categorized as ‘petty blackmail’. However, let’s first check everything, and then draw our conclusions.

The author of the post has a house on a slope and his plot has a 6-foot fence

Image credits: steviep187 (not the actual photo)

One day, the author’s neighbor built a big shed right next to the fence, thus violating the rules

Image credits: Ewen Roberts (not the actual photo)

The guy confessed to the violation and offered to buy a small piece of the author’s plot for $900

Image credits: Michael Coghlan (not the actual photo)

Here is when the author’s wife entered the negotiations and demanded he pay no less than $2.2K – so she could buy a new fridge

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that his house is located on a slope, and the backyard of the neighbors borders his backyard. According to the author, his property is surrounded by a 6-foot fence, and the neighbors have trees on both sides, so even in winter there’s enough screening between them. Neighbors usually communicate normally, but the OP’s wife, who has known the neighbor for a long time, does not like him, considering him not a very good person. And it was this woman who was destined to play the main role in this story.

So, one fine day, the original poster discovered that a huge and completely ugly-looking shed appeared right next to the fence on the neighbor’s plot. The guy explained that due to the specifics of the slope of his site, he had to build it in this very place, because it would not work in any other. On the other hand, the neighbor admitted he was breaking the rules by building it closer than 10 feet to the fence. And, of course, the author of the post was dissatisfied with this. As well as the fact that in the event of the likely sale of the house, the definitions of “a house overlooking flowering trees” and “a house overlooking a neighbor’s shed” are also significant contributors to the difference in price.

In the process of communication, the neighbor, however, honestly confessed that he had violated the rules and expressed a desire to purchase a small plot of the OP’s land – approximately 96 ft², in order to avoid a possible fine for this violation. The neighbor offered to pay $900, and according to the author’s calculations, the market value of a similar piece of land was somewhere around $528. And then the author’s wife came into play.

The woman gave an ultimatum that the neighbor de facto had already broken the rules, and if he wants to avoid getting reported and, accordingly, not being fined, then the desired piece of land can be purchased for $2,200. Exactly as much as the new fridge that she had long desired. Moreover, she told him that he was paying for the surveying and filing the property line adjustment as well. Needless to say, the neighbor agreed, and after a few days, the OP’s wife brought home a new wonderful refrigerator!

Image credits: SteelMaster Buildings (not the actual photo)

Yes, on the one hand, this whole story could well be formally classified as blackmail, but let’s face it – the neighbor broke the rules first, and then just tried to avoid punishment, and in this situation he had to agree to the requirements for the price, after all, paying a fine and then either moving or demolishing the ill-fated shed would quite possibly turn out to be even more expensive.

The opinions of people in the comments, by the way, were divided. Someone pointed out that land is in any case an asset that only increases in value over time, unlike household appliances whose price will only decrease. In response to this, however, the OP just gave his own calculations. Other people sincerely admired the ability of the author’s wife to benefit from the situation – and even imagined all this cost. “I’m picturing you sitting back just watching, admiring, as your wife goes to town,” some of the commenters wrote. By the way, the OP admitted that everything actually happened something like this…

