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Entitled Neighbor Treats Man’s Garden Like A Free Florist, Gets Caught Redhanded On Camera
A woman in a red sari picking flowers from a garden near a mailbox with a play button overlay, caught redhanded.
Entitled People, Society

Entitled Neighbor Treats Man’s Garden Like A Free Florist, Gets Caught Redhanded On Camera

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There’s something oddly satisfying about a beautiful front garden in full bloom. Most people admire it from the sidewalk, maybe stop to compliment the owner, and keep walking. Some people apparently see it as an invitation to start picking.

A homeowner’s prized peonies began disappearing one bloom at a time. At first, he thought it was a one-off incident, but when the flowers kept vanishing, he knew he had to do something about it.

More info: Facebook

RELATED:

    A beautiful front garden can take years to grow, but only moments for one entitled or misunderstood visitor to ruin it

    A neighbor caught redhanded on camera, picking flowers from a man's garden. An entitled neighbor taking flowers.

    Image credits: Kevin Guenard / Facebook

    This homeowner’s beautiful peony garden kept losing blooms until he finally discovered where they were going

    The homeowner first noticed something was off when the peonies closest to the sidewalk started losing their blooms. At first, he brushed it off as a one-time incident. After a while, all the flowers on the plant vanished, and whoever was taking them had grown confident enough to venture deeper into his property.

    His suspicion was confirmed when his security camera captured a woman walking to the front entrance like she owned the place and cutting more flowers from another peony bush. She didn’t bother to knock and ask the homeowner for the flowers, nor was she concerned that she was standing on someone else’s property. It seemed as though the woman may have believed she could take the flowers freely.

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    A man with a serious expression in front of his house, standing as if protecting his garden from an entitled neighbor.

    Image credits: REDfox / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Security footage captured the same woman returning for another bouquet, this time deeper into his property and right outside the front door

    While some dismissed the incident as “just flowers,” the angry homeowner pointed out he regularly shares fruits, vegetables, and flowers from his garden with friends and neighbors, and the right thing to do is to ask first. Aside from trespassing, improperly cutting the peonies can also damage the plant and affect how they bloom the following year.

    Close-up of beautiful white peony flowers in a garden, vulnerable to being picked by an entitled neighbor.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    The angry gardener said it wasn’t just about the flowers, but the years of work and common courtesy that were being ignored

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    After spending almost three decades in the area, he felt the incident was another sign that his once-peaceful neighborhood was changing for the worse. He said there had been a case of cars being ransacked, and now he was dealing with someone helping themselves to the results of years of hard work in his garden.

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    An entitled neighbor picking flowers from a man's garden, showing a clear act of treating it like a free florist.

    Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    After nearly three decades in the neighborhood, he feared the incident reflected a troubling change in the community

    Flowers play a deeply woven role in many South Asian traditions, especially for religious offerings and festivals. Customs around gathering and sharing blooms can vary by community and culture, and Uttarakhand’s traditional Phool Dei festival has children collect flowers to share with neighbors as a sign of goodwill.

    Peonies are the result of years of tender loving care. Gardening experts note that while some plants benefit from regular cutting, peonies do not rebloom during the same season, and improper cutting can reduce their appearance and future performance.

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    Whether the woman acted out of entitlement or simple cultural misunderstanding, experts agree that asking first is the safest approach. Homes and Gardens explains that picking flowers from someone else’s yard can damage the plants, strain neighborly relationships, and may even be treated as trespassing or theft depending on local laws.

    Some netizens felt the woman may have misunderstood local customs because of her different cultural background, while others agreed that it didn’t excuse trespassing and stealing someone else’s flowers. What do you think? Was this a case of entitlement or an innocent cultural misunderstanding?

    The viral footage divided the netizens, debating whether the woman crossed an obvious line or made an honest mistake due to cultural differences

    Text explaining a cultural perspective on neighbors picking flowers, offering insight into the entitled neighbor's actions.

    Gail Hoods comment on the entitled neighbor treating a man's garden like a free florist, caught redhanded on camera.

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    Shonda Reads comment on the entitled neighbor treating a man's garden like a free florist, caught redhanded on camera.

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    Screenshot of Jose Jolly's comment about an entitled neighbor treating a man's garden like a free florist.

    Screenshot of Jason Price's comment on entitled neighbor behavior caught redhanded on camera.

    Screenshot of ElegantRaccoon5891's comment about the entitled neighbor's garden theft.

    Screenshot of Pattie Miller's comment questioning the entitled neighbor about stealing from the garden.

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    Screenshot of Fran Ela's comment on the entitled neighbor's unawareness about picking flowers.

    A comment from an anonymous participant about an entitled neighbor treating a man's garden like a free florist.

    Kiran Sivakoti's comment discussing entitled neighbors and the importance of educating newcomers about culture and rules.

    Helen Tarkowski's comment on the need for a support system for newcomers and addressing entitled neighbor behavior.

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    Uma Shah's comment about an entitled neighbor with no right to enter property and suggesting to display her picture.

    Baljinder Grewal's comment suggesting the entitled neighbor might be using garden flowers for a Hindu home temple.

    A comment by Ryan Corbett suggesting putting a clear picture of the entitled neighbor on a large sign board in the garden.

    A comment by Louise Parr advising to give the entitled neighbor a peony plant to grow her own garden flowers.

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    Miracle Akinola

    Miracle Akinola

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Storyteller in the beautiful pursuit of wonder!

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    Miracle Akinola

    Miracle Akinola

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storyteller in the beautiful pursuit of wonder!

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    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
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