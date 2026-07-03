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Absurd Reason Police Allowed ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ To Mow Lawn Shirtless Before Fatal Incident Revealed
Mugshot of a woman with long dark hair, police allowed her to mow lawn. She is the worst neighbor ever.
Crime, Movies & tv

Absurd Reason Police Allowed ‘Worst Neighbor Ever’ To Mow Lawn Shirtless Before Fatal Incident Revealed

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A “racially motivated” dispute between two Kentucky neighbors went on for years before culminating in a horrifying tragedy that destroyed both families.

The fatal event saw Frances Zaayer, a resident of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, open fire at her neighbors, David and Shawna Scott, taking the former’s life and leaving the latter severely injured.

Their story was covered in the first installment of Netflix’s four-episode docuseries, Worst Neighbor Ever, directed by Cynthia Childs.

It brought chilling new details to light, including Zaayer’s bizarre behavior leading up to the incident, leaving some viewers wondering if the disaster could have been avoided.

“I wish law enforcement took the issue more seriously, but they never do until it is too late,” one user said.

RELATED:

    Disputes between Frances Zaayer and the Scott family reached a boiling point with a 911 call

    A woman, potentially the worst neighbor ever, looks directly at the camera with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: Kentucky State Police

    In 2002, David and Shawna Scott moved from Ohio to Mount Sterling, Kentucky, the Netflix documentary revealed. They had Shawna’s daughter, Haley, with them, and the couple later had another child, named Hunter.

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    They lived there happily for 14 years, enjoying their lives and an occasional cookout with Shawna’s family members, many of whom had lived in Mount Sterling for a long time.

    But Frances Zaayer’s arrival changed things.

    An illustration of a woman shielding a child's eyes from a view, concerned about the worst neighbor ever.

    Image credits: Netflix

    A social media post with #WorstNeighborEver, showing a user discussing private areas in front of kids.

    Image credits: xxAnomaly

    Zaayer was an old family friend who had previously lived with Shawna’s grandmother and other relatives since she was a teenager. She fell out of touch for years before coming back to Mount Sterling in 2016 and purchasing a property across the street from the Scotts.

    As Zaayer’s house was being reconstructed, Shawna invited her to live with them. Everything was amicable at first, but her personality started becoming “bossy” after a while, Shawna shared on the episode.

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    Zaayer began demanding that things be done “her way” in the house. At one point, she showed the Scotts a street interview of hers where she made racially charged comments, which concerned Shawna as her husband was African-American.

    An illustration of a person mowing a lawn shirtless on a riding mower, depicting the worst neighbor ever.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    A social media post with #worstneighborever, where a user expresses frustration about the police and false reports.

    Image credits: afrococos

    Weeks after Zaayer moved out of their house in January 2017, she found Shawna helping out at a friend’s tanning salon and threatened to report her for “working while on disability.” When Shawna went to confront her, the two got into a physical altercation over it in Zaayer’s front yard, and David had to intervene.

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    Zaayer called 911, accusing David and Shawna of beating her with a stick. While the responding officers did not take anyone in custody because Zaayer had no visible injuries, she formally pressed charges, which led to Shawna’s arrest.

    An “odd” Kentucky law allowed Frances Zaayer to expose herself to children

    A pixelated image of the worst neighbor ever, a man mowing his lawn shirtless before a fatal incident.

    Image credits: Netflix

    After Shawna was released on bail, Zaayer made another 911 call to complain that she was being “unfairly treated” and said that she would write a letter to President Donald Trump to send her neighbor to prison for at least 18 months.

    She allegedly started to “bait” and “aggravate” the Scott family and continued making dozens of 911 calls to complain about them for months.

    A serious-looking woman, possibly a neighbor, reflecting on the worst neighbor ever and a fatal incident.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    A tweet about the worst neighbor ever, stating Poor Dave, People loved him. They let Frances get away with so much.

    Image credits: ivcohen

    “Frances would lie out in her yard, t*pless,” Shawna said, adding that her nieces and nephews would often be exposed to the situation. “She’d be out there, mowing her yard, n**ed, showing her b**t, mooning them, showing them her b**bs.”

    Shawna made a 911 call about it, but found out that Zaayer had not technically broken any law, as indecent exposure statutes are limited to private parts in the state.

    “The cops informed us that it’s not against the law, so there’s nothing we could do about it,” Shawna said.

    A smiling man, possibly a neighbor, involved in the story of the worst neighbor ever and a fatal incident.

    Image credits: Netflix

    A tweet about the worst neighbor ever, saying Frances wasn't a little racist...she was a lot racist.

    Image credits: briasimone__

    “In the state of Kentucky, it’s not a crime for a woman to be t*pless,” explained Duane Kidd, a former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

    “But you can’t show your genitalia, and that’s for guys and girls. It’s a crazy law because there are children out and about. But we do have some odd laws here.”

    At this point, Kidd had been to the Scott resident multiple times, responding to 911 calls made by Frances Zaayer.

    Frances Zaayer walked into the Scott residence with a firearm and ended David Scott’s life

    A woman looking intently through a window, possibly observing the worst neighbor ever.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In May 2018, Shawna Scott was offered a plea deal in the case stemming from their front-yard scuffle and given a year’s probation along with mandatory anger management classes.

    Zaayer was “livid” about it, Shawna recalled, and the Scott family installed security cameras near their front door, fearing future incidents. On May 26, 2018, the CCTV caught Zaayer approaching the Scott residence, pulling out a firearm from the back of her pants, and barging into their home.

    “I remember this awful bang, and I was down,” Shawna recalled the incident. “I can recall being able to look out the sliding glass door and seeing Dave lying there, and I can remember hollering for somebody to help him.”

    A social media post about a favorite series, mentioning the worst neighbor ever.

    Image credits: baddiebandz_

    A quiet suburban street with houses and cars, setting the scene for a worst neighbor ever incident.

    Image credits: Netflix

    But it was too late for David. He had passed away on the spot. Shawna survived after 16 surgeries but suffered loss of sight in her left eye, loss of hearing in her left ear, and lots of scars on her face.

    “The bullet went into the right side,” Shawna said about her injury. “It went through my nose, and it came out of my ear. I’m really lucky to be here today.”

    “I would never think it would escalate the way it did, because I responded to her house many a time,” Kidd said, reminiscing about his co-worker, David. “I looked at it as ‘if I could do something else,’ and I still think about it… You just kind of beat yourself up.”

    Zaayer was identified as the prime suspect almost immediately and arrested after a standoff with the police. She was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and burglary, and pleaded guilty to lesser charges in January 2022.

    She was sentenced to 35 years in prison and is serving her term at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, according to jail records. She is expected to be behind bars until December 2046, but is eligible for parole in May 2038.

    “Police Department FAILED that family.” The internet was shocked to learn about the Frances Zaayer-Scott family tragedy

    A social media post expressing disbelief about a neighbor's harassment, using the hashtag #worstneighborever.

    Image credits: _LegsForDayz

    A social media post calling a neighbor crazy, referencing Worst Neighbor Ever.

    Image credits: CherrellMonet

    A tweet by Mo, @covergirl53, states Worst Neighbor Ever on Netflix is crazy, referencing the fatal incident.

    Image credits: covergirl53

    A tweet by Weary note, @weary_note, discusses the lady bugging the police department in the Worst Neighbor Ever incident.

    Image credits: weary_note

    A tweet by Cold Peanut Butter, @Whoisjo_jazz, expressing anger at the police failing the family in the Worst Neighbor Ever case.

    Image credits: Whoisjo_jazz

    A tweet by indy, @ribbonformyhair, stating they have cried during every episode, describing the fatal incident as sad.

    Image credits: ribbonformyhair

    A tweet by Bubbles, @pretty_longlegs, says I'm watching this mess right now, referring to the Worst Neighbor Ever incident.

    Image credits: pretty_longlegs

    A screenshot of a tweet from That Tswana Gent expressing anger after watching all 4 episodes related to the worst neighbor.

    Image credits: IamTumz

    A screenshot of a tweet from Xolié replying to @IamTumz, stating that every episode about the worst neighbor made her angry.

    Image credits: XolieMahlangu

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    kari-du avatar
    EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇩🇿🇵🇸
    EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇩🇿🇵🇸
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watching this show right now on Netflix. These neighbours are just scum.

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    kari-du avatar
    EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇩🇿🇵🇸
    EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇩🇿🇵🇸
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watching this show right now on Netflix. These neighbours are just scum.

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