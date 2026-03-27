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Although society has made great progress when it comes to gender roles, there are still many people who struggle to accept any behavior that differs from their traditional concepts. This can prove to be tough for the folks around them, who might have to bear with their rigid ideas.

This is exactly why one woman decided to buy her boyfriend pink flowers, just so that she could troll his misogynistic uncle. She knew that she could no longer handle his bigoted views, and finally decided to do something about it.

More info: Reddit

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When certain people force their toxic ideals on other folks in their lives, it can end up causing rifts between them

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her boyfriend’s uncle was very old-fashioned and kept berating his nephew for not engaging in traditionally masculine behaviors

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Since the uncle also kept complaining about the poster being a bad woman, she decided to take revenge on him by buying her boyfriend flowers

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The woman made a big show of presenting pink flowers to her boyfriend, and he played along by exclaiming how much he loved them, which angered his uncle

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Image credits: shygirlturnedsassy

Even though everyone else was amused by the woman’s trolling, the uncle was disgusted by her actions and ended up leaving

The poster explained that her boyfriend’s paternal uncle was quite an old-fashioned man and that he had very bigoted views that ended up affecting them a lot. Every time he met the poster and her boyfriend, the older man would complain about her having a career and would also berate his nephew for not being man enough.

This kind of toxic masculinity can be difficult to deal with or shut down because of how strongly certain folks believe in it. Unfortunately, the downside of such ideas is that they can make men feel like they have to enforce traditional gender roles, meaning that they aren’t allowed to be vulnerable or ask for help.

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It seems like the uncle truly believed in these ideas, which is why he kept criticizing his nephew for small things like cooking more than his girlfriend. He also kept forcing the young guy to start “acting like a man,” and didn’t like the equal dynamic that he had with the OP.

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According to experts, the reason why some people believe in these kinds of gender roles so strongly is that they’ve been conditioned to think so because of society. It can become very difficult to think of any other way of doing things if this has been the way they’ve been brought up.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster was quite tired of always being criticized by her boyfriend’s bigoted uncle, she decided to troll him by getting her partner some pretty flowers. She also let him in on her plan and was excited when he agreed to it. Then, when she finally gave him the roses, he squealed and thanked her quite loudly.

Although this can be a pretty funny way of teaching a misogynistic person a lesson, professionals explain that it might be better to understand the individual’s mindset first. This can then help you slowly build a bridge between you and them, so that they start becoming more open to other perspectives.

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Unfortunately, in this case, the uncle didn’t find the situation amusing at all, and he was disgusted by his nephew’s reaction to getting flowers. He therefore left the room, which amused the OP, who felt that she had achieved her goal of trolling him. Everyone else also found the whole thing quite funny and sided with her.

The only problem is that this prank probably won’t be enough to change the uncle’s ideas, and the poster and her boyfriend might still have to face his toxic comments. Hopefully, over time, he’ll be able to see how healthy his nephew’s relationship is, and that might just change his mind.

What do you think about the OP’s revenge plan, and what would you have done to teach the uncle a lesson? We’d love to hear your plans in the comments below.

People were glad that the woman trolled the older man successfully, and were baffled by his extreme reaction

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