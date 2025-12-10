Man Refuses To Cough Up $2000 After Neighbor Replaces His Rotten Fence Without Any Agreement
Neighbors can be either a true blessing from above or an absolute nightmare, but in reality, the slider between these extremes usually hovers somewhere in the middle. Sometimes, however, it even reaches the “entitled arrogant dude” mark or something like that…
Well, the user u/TreeTestPass, the author of our story today, was willing to split the cost of repairing a dilapidated fence between their properties with his neighbor, but that guy ended up building a new fence without his written consent – and then demanded reimbursement for half the costs. So, let’s get into the details.
More info: Reddit
Neighbors can be good, and they can be bad – but the reality sometimes gives us unexpected plot twists with even the nice and sweet folks living next door to us
Image credits: stanislav71 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author of the post is a single dad living next to another man, and the fence between their house is built on his property
Image credits: TreeTestPass
Image credits: gutsal / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Recently, some sections of the fence got damaged, and the neighbor suggested that the author split the costs of repairs
Image credits: TreeTestPass
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man told him he didn’t mind – but then the neighbor actually erected a whole new fence, without any written consent from the author
Image credits: TreeTestPass
Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Then the neighbor literally demanded the author reimburse half of his expenses – around $2K, which the man couldn’t actually afford
Image credits: TreeTestPass
So now the author is in two minds on what to do – and decided to seek support and advice from the netizens
So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that he’s a single dad and, although he has a decent job, still can’t afford reckless spending. When his neighbor suggested, about a year ago, that they split the cost of repairing the fence between their properties (several sections on the neighbor’s side were rotten and almost falling apart), the author said he was okay with it.
It so happened that the fence was installed on our hero’s property (his house was built a little earlier than his neighbor’s), so technically, the neighbor needed written permission from the author to carry out the work. The OP repeatedly asked the neighbor to write to him, but he never did.
However, a couple of months later, he tore down the entire fence and installed a new one in its place. Well, the OP expected only a few sections to be replaced, but he didn’t say anything. However, a couple of months later, the neighbor saw him in the garden and loudly inquired when the author would reimburse him for half the expenses. The neighbor estimated it was about $2K.
As we’ve already mentioned, our hero isn’t incredibly wealthy, so he can’t afford to fork out this money. Moreover, he didn’t expect the fence to be completely torn down and rebuilt – rather than repairing the damaged sections. Which, of course, would’ve been much cheaper and easier for the man. So, he’s now pondering what to do, and has decided to ask netizens for advice.
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In fact, many expert sources – for example, East Coast Fencing and FindLaw – clearly state that even if the fence was located on the property line, the neighbor would still need the original poster’s written consent to carry out any repairs. And given that the fence is located entirely on the author’s property, even more so.
However, there’s another caveat: if the original poster were to file a complaint about the illegal fence now, they would likely be ordered to tear it down, but perhaps at their own expense. “If the neighbor won’t remove the fence, in most cases, you are allowed to take it down yourself,” the Legal Law Office website states. But this also means an additional expense that the original poster doesn’t want to bear.
Many commenters were also puzzled by the situation, noting that the OP should’ve stopped the construction work and tried to resolve all issues with the neighbor then, rather than now. However, at this point, according to responders, the man has two options: either taking legal action or attempting to negotiate a deal on his own terms. “I would just let him know that you weren’t ready to buy a fence,” someone wrote.
That’s what our hero actually decided to do. In an update to the post, he included the text of his letter to the neighbor, stating that he only agrees to reimburse the costs of replacing the damaged sections of the fence – and call it a day. He attached a check for the specified amount to the letter. Well, let’s just hope this resolves the dispute. And what do you, our dear readers, think?
26
0