Lazy Man Throws Dog's Chew Bones Onto Neighbor's Lawn, Gets A Yard Full Of Them After Petty Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve known since ancient times that revenge is a dish better served cold. In fact, most people have very good memories, and even if karma for the wrong they’ve done catches up with them months or even years later, they’re perfectly aware of the reason for this punishment from above.

However, even the legendary heroes of the past would’ve probably envied the patience of the narrator of our story today – after all, the guy waited for the right moment to exact petty revenge on his entitled neighbor for no less than five long years!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It is widely believed that complaints are the best and the most efficient way to wean entitled neighbors from acting ugly, but sometimes, good old petty revenge definitely works way better

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has an elderly neighbor who made it a habit of lobbing his dog’s chunks of bone over the fence, into the author’s backyard

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: REDfox / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author just thoroughly stocked these chunks in a separate container, and only after catching the neighbor red-handed, resorted to direct action – it took him 5 whole years to do this

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lifeforstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After the darkness fell, the guy grabbed the container full of discarded bones and threw its contents back over the fence

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bbibbyrapskyle1975

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbor probably had a very unpleasant morning, but this petty revenge actually weaned him off of that gross habit

So, the Original poster (OP) says that over the past five years, he’s been finding chunks of dog bones in his backyard from time to time, about once every month or two. Our hero reasonably assumed that his elderly neighbor, who has a dog, is too lazy to throw it all away while mowing his lawn and instead just lobs it over the fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as the saying goes, “Not caught, no thief,” and the guy had plenty of other things to do besides spy on the nasty neighbor. He simply collected these chunks and stored them in a separate container. The author was waiting for the right moment for his revenge, and he knew that, sooner or later, this moment would come…

And then, one fine day, hearing the sound of a lawn mower behind the fence, the original poster saw another piece of bone fly over the fence and land in his backyard. That’s it – the crime had been proven, now it was time for the punishment… The bone container was almost filled over the past five years, but he just had to wait until dark.

And so, when darkness fell, our hero went out into the backyard, took the container, and evenly scattered its contents behind the fence, across the neighbor’s lawn. No one saw him, and the guy was in for an unpleasant surprise the next morning! A few days later, they met outside, and the author cast a victorious glance at the neighbor. He looked sour – he knew everything, but he couldn’t do anything. Revenge had been exacted!

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In fact, illegal dumping is quite a serious problem in many neighborhoods, so there are plenty of practical recommendations to combat it. For example, the US Environmental Protection Agency strongly recommends first collecting evidence of a neighbors’ illegal behavior, preferably with photos and video, and then filing a formal complaint.

However, appeals to local authorities don’t always solve the problem. For example, this article by ABC tells how residents of one neighborhood in Northeast Houston spent considerable time and effort to finally force the municipality to take action to de-clutter the streets. Yes, sometimes independent action is way more effective… And petty, of course.

In general, many dedicated articles recommend installing security cameras as the most effective way to deter neighbors from illegal dumping. But, as we can see from our story today, the author’s neighbor was lazy not only about cleaning up his dog’s bones but also about installing any cameras. So, the author’s revenge plan worked 100%.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments also praised the man’s patience, arguing that not everyone would’ve been able to wait five years to carry out such a revenge plan. Incidentally, the guy himself also noted that the neighbor actually learned his lesson – after that, he never found a single bone in his backyard. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

Most commenters gave the man a shoutout for his wit and patience, and also brought their own similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT