Neglectful Owner Leaves Sick Dog With Daughter, Refuses To Come Back When It Needs Medical Help

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When people decide to be pet parents, they have to make sure that they’ll do everything in their power to look after their animal and keep it safe and healthy. Unfortunately, some folks don’t even do that and end up putting their own needs ahead of their poor pet.

This is what one woman realized after she agreed to babysit her mom’s dog, only to realize that the animal was sick. When she confronted her mother and stepdad about it, they refused to take responsibility or even come back home to care for the canine.

More info: Reddit

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It can be shocking to see someone neglecting their pet, but it’s important to then stand up against them

Image credits: Mike Burke / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that even though she and her husband were dealing with a lot of chaos, she agreed to dog-sit her mom’s Pitbull while she was at a convention

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Image credits: hryshchyshen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster’s mom and stepdad didn’t tell her anything was wrong with the dog, so she was shocked when he seemed to be urinating much more frequently

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster’s mom revealed that the dog had a urinary tract infection, but she refused to come home to look after it and wanted to put the vet appointment off for a week

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Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The woman felt misled by her mother, and eventually took the dog to the animal hospital, and also decided that she would eventually cut her mother off for such behavior

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Image credits: Large-Violinist-8947

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With the poster’s help, the dog started recovering, and she kept him with her, while also figuring out how to rehome him, as she didn’t want the couple to take him back

Even though the OP and her husband were dealing with a lot of chaos at home, she still decided to help out her mom by dog-sitting her 3-year-old Pitbull. Since her mother was going to be out of town for four days, the poster wanted to be aware of all the things she’d need to do to take care of the animal.

That’s exactly what people should do when they agree to pet-sit, and experts state that they can be prepared by asking questions about the animal’s health, dietary requirements, and specific needs. This will help the babysitter look after the pet as well as also keep them comfortable and safe.

The problem is that the OP’s mom decided to hide key information about her dog’s health instead of just being upfront about it. That’s why the poster was shocked when she saw the animal urinating too much, and only later learned that the dog had an untreated UTI.

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Although canine urinary tract infections aren’t usually an emergency, there can be several complications if they’re left untreated for too long. Medical professionals explain that the animal might face a lot of pain if they have to keep straining to go to the bathroom, which is why it’s better to get them to the vet as soon as possible.

Image credits: Gilberto Reyes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster tried her best to look after the dog by putting towels and blankets down in her apartment to manage any accidents. The problem is that she felt incredibly misled by the couple’s lies about the dog, and angry that they had also been neglecting his health for so long.

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Eventually, she decided to take matters into her own hands since her mom and stepdad were refusing to help out, and were okay with neglecting the animal. First, she bought over-the-counter medication and some shampoo to clean him up, but later she decided to take the dog to an animal hospital to be checked out.

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In situations like this, where a person knows that someone is severely neglecting their pet, animal experts advise contacting the local Humane Society or authorities for more help. It’s important to protect the pet first and to make sure that the owners face the appropriate consequences.

That’s why the OP decided to look after her mom’s dog and keep him in her house instead of giving him back. She also decided to work with the couple to rehome the animal first, and then to cut them off later on, since she was deeply disappointed by their careless and irresponsible actions.

Do you think the woman did the right thing in this situation? Do share your honest thoughts on the story and what you would have done if you were in her shoes.

Most folks urged the woman to take the animal to a vet, and to also make sure her mom paid for her irresponsible actions

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