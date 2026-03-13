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Photographer Sophie Gamand is best known for her emotionally powerful series “Flower Power: Pit Bulls of the Revolution,” a project that challenged long-held stereotypes about one of the world’s most misunderstood dog breeds. Featuring pit bulls adorned with delicate flower crowns, the portraits create a striking contrast between the dogs’ often intimidating reputation and their natural gentleness.

Originally created to draw attention to shelter dogs, the series quickly went viral, helping many of the featured animals find homes while sparking conversations about breed prejudice and adoption. Years later, Gamand’s work continues to resonate, reminding viewers that every animal has a story and deserves compassion, patience, and love.

Scroll down to explore some of the most moving and beautiful portraits from “Flower Power,” and check out an interview where Sophie shares her insights about the project and its ongoing mission.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sophiegamand.com | amazon.com | patreon.com

Image credits: sophiegamand