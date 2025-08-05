ADVERTISEMENT

Ever thought about running away from home as a kid? For most, it’s nothing more than a harmless daydream. But for this Redditor, it became reality.

After enduring years of mistreatment from his mother, he finally reached a breaking point. So when she told him to leave, he took her words literally and didn’t come back. Days passed without him returning, and eventually, she called the police to track him down.

What she never imagined was that the search would reveal everything she’d been hiding. Here’s how it all played out.

RELATED:

    The teen had spent years suffering under his mother’s mistreatment

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So when she told him to leave, he decided to take her words literally

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: peoplecreations / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Lesli Whitecotton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: John Leslie / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later shared more details

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: justaddtheslashS

    He also opened up about the emotional toll it had taken on him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were relieved he got away and responded with their own stories of escaping toxic homes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She Lost Everything”: Mom Tells Teen Son To Leave Home, Regrets It When Her Life Falls Apart

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!