ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced! Photographers from around the world, both professional and amateur, submitted over 3,600 entries showcasing some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the planet.

The overall winner, chosen from a folio submission of at least four images, is J. Fritz Rumpf of the USA.

This year’s awards highlight the best in contemporary landscape photography, and we thank the expert judging panel for their time, insight, and careful consideration.

Scroll down to see the winning images and celebrate the photographers who captured some of the world’s most extraordinary landscapes.

More info: internationallandscapephotographer.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, By Max Terwindt

Glowing lava flow under northern lights with a mountain backdrop captured in best nature photography 2025.

International Landscape Photography Awards Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Photograph Of The Year Winne: Mount Taranaki, New Plymouth, North Island, New Zealand, By Lukas Trixl

    Snow-capped mountain rises above lush forest and a calm lake at sunrise in the best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Plants Grow In The Peruvian Andes, By Joyce Bealer

    Wild lupine flowers in a mountainous landscape during twilight, showcasing best nature photography in 2025 awards.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Photograph Of The Year Second Place: Speulder Forest, Veluwe Area, The Netherlands, By Albert Dros

    Glowing mushrooms on a fallen log in a misty forest with autumn leaves reflecting in still water, nature photography.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Stormy Sky Award: A Supercell Storm Cloud Captured In New Mexico, USA, By Dennis Hualong

    Massive storm cloud formation with lightning strike over rural road captured in best nature photography scene.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: Sand Dunes Bathed In Delicate Twilight, Death Valley National Park, California, USA, By J. Fritz Rumpf

    Smooth sand dunes and soft shadows create an abstract, minimal scene showcasing the best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd buy a print of that. It's so soothing!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    The Lone Tree Award: The 'Queen' Socotran Bottle Tree (Dendrosicyos Socotranus), Socotra, Yemen, By Benjamin Barakat

    Unique desert tree with vibrant flowers under a starry sky, showcasing best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: A Series Of Dark Sculptures Rises From The Reddish Sands Of The Central Sahara Desert, Tassili N'ajjer National Park, Algeria, By Henrique Murta

    Tall rock formations in a desert landscape captured in stunning detail, showcasing best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Stu Lagil Canyon, Iceland, By Marcin Zajac

    Basalt rock formations and turquoise river flowing through narrow canyon in best nature photography scene.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which planet is this on? I've never seen anything like this in my life. Amazing!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Photographer Of The Year Second Place: Salar De Gorbea, Atacama, Andes, Chile, By Karol Nienartowicz

    Winding river cutting through vibrant yellow terrain with mountains in the background in nature photography 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Photographer Of The Year Second Place: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah, New Mexico, USA, By Karol Nienartowicz

    Vibrant red rock formations under a dramatic sky showcasing the best nature photography from international photo awards.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    The Snow & Ice Award: The Harunire Tree (Nakagawa District, Hokkaido, Japan), By Kung-Fu

    Frost-covered tree standing alone in a snowy field during sunrise, showcasing best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    The Seascape Award: A Spiral Wave Crashes Off The Tip Of An Iceberg, Disko Bay, Greenland, By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

    Aerial view of swirling ocean water beside a sharp ice edge, showcasing best nature photography with dramatic natural contrasts.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Black And White Award: Sand Dunes On The Skeleton Coast, Namibia, By Torston Pull

    Black and white nature photography of smooth sand dunes with soft light and shadow, showcasing best nature photography.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Hanksville, Utah, USA, By Daniel Viñé Garcia

    Vast desert landscape with rugged formations at sunset, showcasing best nature photography from international awards winners.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Isle Of Harris, Scotland, United Kingdom, By Geraint Evans

    Minimalist nature photography showing a sandy beach with water patterns and a dark hill under a cloudy sky.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Sunrise In Patagonia, Chile, By Joyce Bealer

    Framed rugged mountain peaks at sunset over a calm lake with trees, showcasing the best nature photography.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Patagonia, Argentina, By Joyce Bealer

    Mountain peaks glowing at dusk reflected in a lake with a fallen tree branch, best nature photography 2025 award winner.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Patagonia, Argentina, By Joyce Beale

    Flowing mountain river surrounded by autumn trees and rocky peaks in the best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Photographer Of The Year Second Place:

    Desert landscape with dramatic clouds and sunlight highlighting rock formations in best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: A Riverbed Snaking Between White Sand Dunes, Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil, By J. Fritz Rumpf

    Aerial view of desert dunes flowing into a frozen landscape, showcasing best nature photography of 2025.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Photograph Of The Year Third Place: White Pocket, Northern Arizona, USA, By Dave Drost

    Black and white landscape featuring rocky hills and a still water reflection, showcasing best nature photography in 2025 awards.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Photographer Of The Year Second Place: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah, New Mexico, USA, By Karol Nienartowicz

    Unique rock formations in a desert landscape showcasing the best nature photography from international photo awards 2025 winners

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: A Storm Over A Field In Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil, By J. Fritz Rumpf

    Aerial view of green landscape under a cloudy sky showcasing best nature photography of 2025 winners.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: Snowy Landscape In The Fjords Of Norway, By J.fritz Rumpf

    Sparse birch trees in a snowy landscape near a frozen lake captured in best nature photography of 2025 awards.

    International Landscape Photography Awards Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!