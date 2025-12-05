ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced! Photographers from around the world, both professional and amateur, submitted over 3,600 entries showcasing some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the planet.

The overall winner, chosen from a folio submission of at least four images, is J. Fritz Rumpf of the USA.

This year’s awards highlight the best in contemporary landscape photography, and we thank the expert judging panel for their time, insight, and careful consideration.

Scroll down to see the winning images and celebrate the photographers who captured some of the world’s most extraordinary landscapes.

