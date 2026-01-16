Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“People Are Idiots”: Fighter Jets Scrambled To Escort Flight Over Passenger’s WiFi Hotspot Name
Passenger plane on runway with fighter jets scrambled to escort over WiFi hotspot incident at airport terminal.
“People Are Idiots”: Fighter Jets Scrambled To Escort Flight Over Passenger’s WiFi Hotspot Name

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Panic ensued aboard a Turkish Airlines flight after officials suspected the presence of explosives on the aircraft.

A passenger onboard managed to use the WiFi hotspot and convince authorities that there was a serious threat on the plane, triggering an emergency alert.b

NATO fighter jets scrambled to escort the flight to its destination.

Highlights
  • An emergency alert was triggered after authorities suspected the presence of explosives on a Turkish Airlines flight.
  • The Airbus 321 had taken off from Istanbul and was en route to Barcelona.
  • “Efforts have been initiated to identify the passenger in question and to carry out the legal process,” said Turkish Airlines Communication Director Yahya Üstün.
    Panic ensued aboard a Turkish Airlines flight after officials believed there were explosives on the aircraft

    Turkish Airlines passenger plane in flight with fighter jets scrambled to escort over WiFi hotspot name incident.

    Turkish Airlines passenger plane in flight with fighter jets scrambled to escort over WiFi hotspot name incident.

    Image credits: d.king03/Flickr (Not the actual photo)

    Turkish Airlines’ TK1853 flight took off from Istanbul without any issues early on Thursday morning, January 15.

    The flight was en route to Barcelona when chaos erupted approximately three hours into the flight.

    Close-up of smartphone screen showing WiFi hotspot and airplane mode icons related to fighter jets scrambled to escort flight.

    Close-up of smartphone screen showing WiFi hotspot and airplane mode icons related to fighter jets scrambled to escort flight.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Pilots and authorities suspected that explosives had been placed on the flight due to a hotspot network name.

    It is believed a passenger created an in-flight wireless network with a name that contained a b*mb threat.

    “I have a b*mb, everyone will d*e,” read the network’s name, according to Turkish Airlines Communication Director Yahya Üstün and Catalan authorities.

    A passenger allegedly created an in-flight wireless network with a name that contained a b*mb threat

    Fighter jet scrambling to escort flight due to passenger's provocative WiFi hotspot name in clear blue sky.

    Fighter jet scrambling to escort flight due to passenger's provocative WiFi hotspot name in clear blue sky.

    Image credits: Edoardo Bortoli/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Facebook comment by Jill Peterson expressing hope that the person responsible is suitably punished regarding fighter jets escort incident.

    Facebook comment by Jill Peterson expressing hope that the person responsible is suitably punished regarding fighter jets escort incident.

    The flight, with all its 148 passengers and crew members onboard, reportedly began circling mid-air for about 20 minutes.

    An emergency alert was triggered, and fighter jets from France scrambled under a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) to escort the commercial plane.

    Flight path map showing fighter jets scrambled to escort passenger flight over suspicious WiFi hotspot name.

    Flight path map showing fighter jets scrambled to escort passenger flight over suspicious WiFi hotspot name.

    Image credits: AirNavRadar

    Facebook comment saying a very sick hoax with a thumbs down emoji, discussing people are idiots fighter jets scrambled.

    Facebook comment saying a very sick hoax with a thumbs down emoji, discussing people are idiots fighter jets scrambled.

    After entering Spain’s airspace, Spanish military jets took over from the NATO jets and continued escorting the flight to its destination.

    After the skwark 7700 code (issued for a general emergency) was declared, the flight was diverted to an isolated part of the Barcelona-El Prat Airport to minimize risk to other flights.

    Military aircraft scrambled to escort the flight towards Barcelona

    Passenger jet on runway with support vehicles nearby, illustrating fighter jets scrambled over WiFi hotspot name incident.

    Passenger jet on runway with support vehicles nearby, illustrating fighter jets scrambled over WiFi hotspot name incident.

    Image credits: Marc Asensio/Getty Images

    Comment from Edison Micheal stating the plane should be investigated for security reasons after fighter jets scrambled over passenger’s WiFi hotspot.

    Comment from Edison Micheal stating the plane should be investigated for security reasons after fighter jets scrambled over passenger’s WiFi hotspot.

    The Airbus 321 made an emergency landing, following which Spain’s Civil Guard police force investigated and found no explosives inside the aircraft.

    “It was detected that a passenger had set up an in-flight internet access point and configured its network name to include a bomb threat,” Yahya Üstün said in a statement.

    Airport scene with security vans and personnel responding after fighter jets scrambled over passenger's WiFi hotspot name incident.

    Airport scene with security vans and personnel responding after fighter jets scrambled over passenger's WiFi hotspot name incident.

    Image credits: shihyu_fang

    The threat prompted crew members to initiate “necessary procedures” as per the Turkish Airlines’ “flight safety protocols,” Yahya said.

    He noted that authorities conducted a thorough search of the Airbus 321 “within the framework of international aviation security rules.”

    Authorities are working to identify the passenger who broadcast the false threat

    Airport runway with security personnel standing in line as fighter jets scrambled to escort flight over WiFi hotspot issue

    Airport runway with security personnel standing in line as fighter jets scrambled to escort flight over WiFi hotspot issue

    Image credits: shihyu_fang

    Comment on social media post discussing tracing a phone related to a WiFi hotspot incident involving fighter jets escorting a flight.

    Comment on social media post discussing tracing a phone related to a WiFi hotspot incident involving fighter jets escorting a flight.

    Yahya later shared an update and said authorities did not find any “irregularities” while searching the aircraft, and investigators are working to nab the perpetrator who sparked the panic by broadcasting a false threat.

    “Efforts have been initiated to identify the passenger in question and to carry out the legal process,” he said.

    “Our aircraft’s return flight will be carried out after the completion of passenger boarding,” he added.

    WiFi hotspot named Totally legit WiFi connected and secured on a device screen related to fighter jets escort incident.

    WiFi hotspot named Totally legit WiFi connected and secured on a device screen related to fighter jets escort incident.

    Image credits: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading People play too much, related to fighter jets scrambled over WiFi hotspot name.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading People play too much, related to fighter jets scrambled over WiFi hotspot name.

    Recently, a United Airlines flight on its way to Chicago was forced to divert to St. Louis after receiving a b*mb threat.

    The flight had taken off from Dallas on November 16 at 6:57 a.m. and landed at the Lambert St. Louis International Airport around 8:40 a.m.

    The emergency landing was executed after a passenger said there was an explosive device in his wife’s luggage.

    A United Airlines flight recently made an emergency landing after a man said there were explosives in his wife’s luggage

    "People Are Idiots": Fighter Jets Scrambled To Escort Flight Over Passenger's WiFi Hotspot Name

    Image credits: Marc Asensio/Getty Images

    Comment from Hannah Rose Halvorsen reacting to passenger's WiFi hotspot name causing fighter jets to escort flight.

    Comment from Hannah Rose Halvorsen reacting to passenger's WiFi hotspot name causing fighter jets to escort flight.

    Upon landing, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, and a thorough search was conducted.

    Investigators determined that there was no threat and arrested the man for making the false claim.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Shihyu Fang (@shihyu_fang)

    A similar B*mb threat was received last month in connection with an IndiGo Airlines flight, traveling from Kuwait to the Indian city of Hyderabad.

    A full-scale emergency response was launched after the airline’s grievance portal received an email about a b*mb threat on the December flight.

    Officials in the Indian capital said other cities in India were also mentioned in the email.

    “The email was received on IndiGo’s grievance portal. It mentioned several other airports, including Delhi, Chennai, and Goa,” Delhi Police said in a statement. “Following the information, precautionary checks have been conducted at all locations.”

    “After investigating the scene, it was ruled a hoax,” a fire department official confirmed.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a lot of misunderstanding in the comments - this was an individual passenger setting up a wifi hotspot, which anyone can do regardless of whether they have any sort of connection themselves. Nothing to do with the airline or the aeroplane, no way for them to stop this, no way, retrospectively, to trace whose phone it was, assuming they had switched off the hotspot, and if they renamed it to something else there's no way, even if you have access to the phone, to see the history of previous names used for the hotspot (OK, not 100% sure about this latter point, might depend on the phone model/OS itself, but fairly confident).

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
