Who Is Nate Ruess? Nathaniel Joseph Ruess is an American singer and songwriter, known for his emotive vocals and work across indie pop and alternative rock. He initially gained recognition as the frontman for the indie rock band The Format, then achieved widespread fame with fun. His breakout moment arrived in 2012 with fun.’s album Some Nights, which featured the chart-topping single “We Are Young.” This success earned the band multiple Grammy Awards, solidifying his presence in popular music.

Full Name Nathaniel Joseph Ruess Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Charlotte Ronson Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Deer Valley High School Father Larry Ruess Mother Bess Zinger Siblings Elizabeth Ruess Kids Two children

Early Life and Education Nate Ruess was born in Iowa City, Iowa, and later moved to Glendale, Arizona, as a child due to recurring bouts of pneumonia. His uncle, Broadway performer John Ruess, served as an early musical inspiration for him. He attended Deer Valley High School, graduating in 2000, and subsequently pursued a music career, playing in punk bands before his professional breakthrough.

Notable Relationships Nate Ruess is partnered with British fashion designer Charlotte Ronson, with whom he shares two children. He maintains a private family life. Earlier in his career, Ruess was also publicly linked to fashion designer Rachel Antonoff and, briefly, to singer Ellie Goulding.

Career Highlights Nate Ruess led the band fun. to immense global success with their 2012 album Some Nights, which included the Grammy Award-winning single “We Are Young.” This album produced multiple hit songs, cementing the band’s status. He launched a solo career with the album Grand Romantic and was honored with the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award for his significant impact as a songwriter. Ruess has also contributed songwriting to tracks for artists such as Kesha, Zedd, and P!nk, further demonstrating his versatile talent.