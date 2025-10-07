ADVERTISEMENT

If you bring up a topic of ex-partners online, it's likely that at least one person will have something negative to say about theirs. It's just a part of life some folks just really hate their exes.

And while technically, people feeling hatred for each other is a sad thing, at the same time, it can be rather entertaining, especially when you're not directly involved. This list is proof of that people roasting their exes by describing them as brands is the comedic gold you never knew you needed. Or maybe you did either way, today we're serving you a full-blown list of the best examples.

More info: TikTok

#1

Close-up of a luxury watch face showcasing intricate details and branding elements in high resolution. Rolex- he always rolled back to his ex🙄

Bekah🦋🖤 , Lehel Mozgai Report

    #2

    Yellow taxi cabs driving at night near illuminated stores in a busy city scene, illustrating savage responses brand game. H&M :) (him and his mom)

    sstickyrice , Ibrahim Boran Report

    #3

    Microsoft logo on a wooden wall with reflections above, related to savage responses from the internet brand game. Microsoft- it was so micro I thought it was soft

    Ada 🤍 , Angel Bena Report

    Breakups are an inevitable part of dating life. Well, maybe not inevitable, as some people find their person on the first try, but not everyone is so successful, and so they have to go through a break in a relationship. In fact, it’s said that around 85% of people will experience a breakup throughout their lives. 

    High divorce rates just prove this point even further – for instance, every year in the United States, 4-5 million people get married, and around 42%-53% of those marriages don’t work out. So, there are a lot of broken relationships around us. 
    #4

    Couple sharing a playful moment while drinking coffee, illustrating themes from savage responses describing your ex as a brand. Victorias Secret- Cuz Victoria was his secret

    𝓖𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓻 , Ba Tik Report

    #5

    Outdoor Forever 21 brand billboard on a city building featuring a fashion model in a red coat. forever 21 cuz he'll never grow up

    chaya⁷(^_^) Report

    #6

    Solar-powered electric vehicle charging station with Tesla cars parked and charging in a sunny outdoor lot. Tesla, ugly and always something wrong with it 💀

    Sonne 🧡 , Kindel Media Report

    Yet, it doesn’t mean there’s bad blood when it comes to each of them. As this article by Ellen Nguyen put it, “not all heartbreaks are created equal.” What it means is that essentially, it all depends on the context of the relationship’s end. 

    Some of them tend to end rather civilly, with both sides deciding that it’s best to part ways, after prolonged disagreements, incompatibility, and other problems of that kind. The example that comes to mind when describing such ends of relationships is the so-called “conscious uncoupling.” 
    #7

    A couple sitting on a bed looking upset and distant, illustrating savage responses describing an ex as a brand. ramen noodles cuz hes done in 2 minutes 😭

    jaydenmia37 , Kampus Production Report

    #8

    Close-up of a red Apple iPhone showcasing the brand logo, representing popular brands in savage responses online. Apple-always updating but nothing changes

    chaya⁷(^_^) , Athena Sandrini Report

    #9

    Smartphone displaying a brand logo on screen, placed on wooden surface, highlighting internet’s favorite game trends. Temu, never got what I asked for

    Jodie_Rich , appshunter.io Report

    This relatively new term refers to an amicable breakup or divorce. Basically, it’s when a couple decides to stop being a couple and end things on friendly terms instead of “breaking” anything. It got popularized by Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2014, when she used it to describe her and Chris Martin’s separation. 

    At the same time, not every relationship is lucky enough to have conscious uncoupling. Sometimes, the way it ends, there’s nothing amicable about it. And so, it leads to at least one side feeling rather salty about everything. 
    #10

    Hand holding remote pointed at TV screen displaying Netflix logo, illustrating brand in savage internet responses game. Netflix, because I shared him with 3 others and I’m the only one paying

    Kaylee-Bavkup , freestocks Report

    #11

    Neon Red Bull sign with bulls in motion, representing energy and bold branding in popular internet game responses. Red Bull, gave me wings and anxiety 😂

    kpfollowme , Viktor Forgacs Report

    #12

    McDonald’s brand sign glowing at dusk with dark cloudy sky, illustrating popular internet brand descriptions. Mcdonalds - anyone can afford to taste.

    Stephaniarossa , Jurij Kenda Report

    For some, the hatred or at least the dislike towards their ex can come from their history, especially if it included things like infidelity, violence, or anything of this kind that hurts the person emotionally and/or physically. 

    Others feel salty as a coping mechanism. For them, it’s just easier to go from heartbreak to hatred instead of indifference. By hating, you still acknowledge their existence, and while it repaints everything that happened, it doesn’t erase it. Granted, indifference doesn’t either, but it makes it matter less to your being, your identity, and thus it might feel like that. 

    #13

    Vintage Goodwill store sign against mountains and blue sky, illustrating savage responses in internet brand game. Goodwill because he was charity work

    MaggieMae🌱 , Nosiuol Report

    #14

    Woman walking alone on a cracked urban street, illustrating a scene for 38 savage responses about describing your ex as a brand. Wish because I wish I done better.🤷🏻‍♀️

    Jamie Lynn. , Jimmy Kovacic Report

    #15

    Customer at cafe counter making payment while barista handles transaction, illustrating brand interactions and responses. Apple, cuz iPaid for everything

    Paula Kruspe , RDNE Stock project Report

    So, people always find interesting ways to hate on their exes – just to feel something about them. The trend in today’s list is the perfect example of it. It’s about people roasting their past partners by describing them as brands. 

    Folks finding a way to apply each brand’s reputation towards their exes is comedy gold – from saying that he was “Victoria’s Secret” because he had a secret Victoria in his life, to slamming his immaturity by dubbing him “Forever 21.” 

    This trend is basically one of those instances where the internet shows how entertaining it can be, even in such places as comment sections. That’s why we urge you to drop your versions for the trend in the comments. Let’s continue amusing each other at the expense of our exes!
    #16

    Smartphone displaying a social media app with savage responses in the internet's favorite game about describing an ex brand. ( Pinterest )full of ideas, zero action 🙂

    cupkisesset🍧 , charlesdeluvio Report

    #17

    Young woman looking thoughtfully out a window beside a table, illustrating internet savage responses brand game concept. Snapchat – disappears the second you need him.

    🥥Cat , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #18

    Couple having a heated argument on a couch, illustrating savage responses in the internet’s favorite brand game. AT&T - gives “unlimited love” then hits you with hidden fees, dropped promises, and a monthly gaslighting surcharge.

    pedrohfigueroa Report

    #19

    Newborn baby wrapped in white cloth, focused on tiny feet, representing innocence in the context of internet brand descriptions. Gerber cause only paper he had to his name was his birth certificate.

    🩵🩵 Ashley 🩵🩵 , Go to Luma Pimentel's profile Luma Pimentel Report

    #20

    Lowe's storefront with parked cars outside, illustrating a brand often used in savage internet ex descriptions. Lowe’s. Because I “Lowe-red” my standards for him.

    diryabeans , Michael Form Report

    #21

    Young woman laughing outdoors, wearing a brown scarf and yellow coat, capturing the essence of internet savage responses brand. Mango 😂😂 I should have let that MAN GO ages ago

    sidra1310_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #22

    Iced Starbucks coffee cup with green straw placed on snow in front of green foliage, illustrating brand description concept. Starbucks, cuz he acts like a star but he has no bucks.

    Pordee1118 , Matthias Cooper Report

    #23

    Person holding a smartphone with a red case, browsing savage responses describing an ex as a brand on the internet. Bluetooth – always claiming to connect, but never actually did.

    Mohammed Benaissa , Kaboompics.com Report

    #24

    Hobby Lobby storefront in a shopping center, illustrating a brand for savage responses in the internet game about describing exes. Hobby Lobby, cuz he was an over priced project with religious trauma.

    Ashley/Ash/Aster , Curtis Adams Report

    #25

    Group of five women laughing outdoors, capturing the fun and savage responses in the internet's favorite game brand. smb said SHEIN because the product was smaller in person 😭

    𝑮𝑳𝑶𝑪𝑲𝟏𝟕 ᥫ᭡ , Amie Roussel Report

    #26

    Volunteers of America thrift store sign lit up at night, illustrating brand imagery for savage responses game. brand? oh honey, he’s thrifted

    Kai🫶 , Bruno Guerrero Report

    #27

    Broken blue and white ceramic pieces scattered on a concrete floor, illustrating savage responses and brand descriptions. Airbnb- temporary stay, left a mess, and ghosted the host.

    bubbles_km , CHUTTERSNAP Report

    #28

    Close-up of a retro Nintendo Entertainment System console showcasing classic brand design and power buttons. Nintendo- cause all he did was switch up 🙄

    SHAY.LETRICE , Jason Leung Report

    #29

    A ghost figure with a glowing jack-o-lantern face in a dark, eerie setting, symbolizing savage internet responses. Spirit Halloween because he has so many masks.

    chey , Kaboompics.com Report

    #30

    Smartphone displaying Google Workspace logo on wooden table, illustrating internet brand recognition concept. Google Drive – shared himself with the whole office.

    👑Gia👑 , appshunter.io Report

    #31

    My ex is like TikTok – entertaining, but a complete waste of time 🖐🏾

    ️陰🥷🏾•DeAmbitious Sam Report

    #32

    Duolingo cuz I never learned the lesson 😭😭😂

    fav.winter Report

    #33

    Amazon dated every girl a to z

    STAR ⭐⭐⭐ Report

    #34

    PlayStation – because he treated me like a game.

    Dina Report

    #35

    MAC! The only thing he was good at was Manipulation And Cheating 🥰

    BoaVinsmoke Report

    #36

    Bed bath and beyond. Cause he goes to every bath, bed and beyond in sight

    zackattackkk Report

    #37

    Nars because he was a narcissist

    Linda_k Report

    #38

    Colgate – always giving fresh excuses, but leaves a bad taste later.

    𝓙 Report

