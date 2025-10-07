38 Savage Responses From The Internet’s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand
If you bring up a topic of ex-partners online, it's likely that at least one person will have something negative to say about theirs. It's just a part of life – some folks just really hate their exes.
And while technically, people feeling hatred for each other is a sad thing, at the same time, it can be rather entertaining, especially when you're not directly involved. This list is proof of that – people roasting their exes by describing them as brands is the comedic gold you never knew you needed. Or maybe you did – either way, today we're serving you a full-blown list of the best examples.
Rolex- he always rolled back to his ex🙄
H&M :) (him and his mom)
Microsoft- it was so micro I thought it was soft
Breakups are an inevitable part of dating life. Well, maybe not inevitable, as some people find their person on the first try, but not everyone is so successful, and so they have to go through a break in a relationship. In fact, it’s said that around 85% of people will experience a breakup throughout their lives.
High divorce rates just prove this point even further – for instance, every year in the United States, 4-5 million people get married, and around 42%-53% of those marriages don’t work out. So, there are a lot of broken relationships around us.
Victorias Secret- Cuz Victoria was his secret
forever 21 cuz he'll never grow up
Tesla, ugly and always something wrong with it 💀
Yet, it doesn’t mean there’s bad blood when it comes to each of them. As this article by Ellen Nguyen put it, “not all heartbreaks are created equal.” What it means is that essentially, it all depends on the context of the relationship’s end.
Some of them tend to end rather civilly, with both sides deciding that it’s best to part ways, after prolonged disagreements, incompatibility, and other problems of that kind. The example that comes to mind when describing such ends of relationships is the so-called “conscious uncoupling.”
ramen noodles cuz hes done in 2 minutes 😭
Apple-always updating but nothing changes
Temu, never got what I asked for
This relatively new term refers to an amicable breakup or divorce. Basically, it’s when a couple decides to stop being a couple and end things on friendly terms instead of “breaking” anything. It got popularized by Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2014, when she used it to describe her and Chris Martin’s separation.
At the same time, not every relationship is lucky enough to have conscious uncoupling. Sometimes, the way it ends, there’s nothing amicable about it. And so, it leads to at least one side feeling rather salty about everything.
Netflix, because I shared him with 3 others and I’m the only one paying
Red Bull, gave me wings and anxiety 😂
Mcdonalds - anyone can afford to taste.
For some, the hatred or at least the dislike towards their ex can come from their history, especially if it included things like infidelity, violence, or anything of this kind that hurts the person emotionally and/or physically.
Others feel salty as a coping mechanism. For them, it’s just easier to go from heartbreak to hatred instead of indifference. By hating, you still acknowledge their existence, and while it repaints everything that happened, it doesn’t erase it. Granted, indifference doesn’t either, but it makes it matter less to your being, your identity, and thus it might feel like that.
Goodwill because he was charity work
Wish because I wish I done better.🤷🏻♀️
Apple, cuz iPaid for everything
So, people always find interesting ways to hate on their exes – just to feel something about them. The trend in today’s list is the perfect example of it. It’s about people roasting their past partners by describing them as brands.
Folks finding a way to apply each brand’s reputation towards their exes is comedy gold – from saying that he was “Victoria’s Secret” because he had a secret Victoria in his life, to slamming his immaturity by dubbing him “Forever 21.”
This trend is basically one of those instances where the internet shows how entertaining it can be, even in such places as comment sections. That’s why we urge you to drop your versions for the trend in the comments. Let’s continue amusing each other at the expense of our exes!
( Pinterest )full of ideas, zero action 🙂
Snapchat – disappears the second you need him.
AT&T - gives “unlimited love” then hits you with hidden fees, dropped promises, and a monthly gaslighting surcharge.
Gerber cause only paper he had to his name was his birth certificate.
Lowe’s. Because I “Lowe-red” my standards for him.
Mango 😂😂 I should have let that MAN GO ages ago
Starbucks, cuz he acts like a star but he has no bucks.
Bluetooth – always claiming to connect, but never actually did.
Hobby Lobby, cuz he was an over priced project with religious trauma.
smb said SHEIN because the product was smaller in person 😭
brand? oh honey, he’s thrifted
Airbnb- temporary stay, left a mess, and ghosted the host.
Nintendo- cause all he did was switch up 🙄
Spirit Halloween because he has so many masks.
Google Drive – shared himself with the whole office.
My ex is like TikTok – entertaining, but a complete waste of time 🖐🏾
Duolingo cuz I never learned the lesson 😭😭😂
Amazon dated every girl a to z
PlayStation – because he treated me like a game.
MAC! The only thing he was good at was Manipulation And Cheating 🥰
Bed bath and beyond. Cause he goes to every bath, bed and beyond in sight
Nars because he was a narcissist
Colgate – always giving fresh excuses, but leaves a bad taste later.