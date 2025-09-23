Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
These 30 Country Names Are Written In Other Languages & Your Task Is To Decode Them All
Trivia quiz image asking what Unkari means in Finnish with guess the country text, focusing on country names in other languages.
Quizzes
Curiosities

These 30 Country Names Are Written In Other Languages & Your Task Is To Decode Them All

Are you ready for a twist on geography and languages? 🤩

This challenge isn’t about pointing to a spot on a map; it’s about spotting which country or city hides behind the given name.

We’ve gathered 30 countries and city names written in other languages, ranging from Japanese to Greek and even Scottish Gaelic. Some will be obvious, while others like ’Yr Eidal’ or ‘Oostenrijk’ might leave you thinking twice.

No matter how many you get right, you’re finishing this challenge with fun knowledge to walk away with. So stick around, finish the quiz, and see how far your language knowledge can take you! 🌍🥳

If you missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Globe showing country names surrounded by green leaves, focusing on decoding country names in other languages.

    Globe showing country names surrounded by green leaves, focusing on decoding country names in other languages.

    Image credits: Nothing Ahead

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now what I want to know is why. I can guess that the Italian for France stems from Gaul, but some of the others would appear to have more literal meanings, such as Eastern Kingdom (Oostenrijk) or Brother Scotland (Bro-Skos).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    9709scarlet avatar
    Helga Chambers
    Helga Chambers
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited)

