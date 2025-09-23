These 30 Country Names Are Written In Other Languages & Your Task Is To Decode Them All
Are you ready for a twist on geography and languages? 🤩
This challenge isn’t about pointing to a spot on a map; it’s about spotting which country or city hides behind the given name.
We’ve gathered 30 countries and city names written in other languages, ranging from Japanese to Greek and even Scottish Gaelic. Some will be obvious, while others like ’Yr Eidal’ or ‘Oostenrijk’ might leave you thinking twice.
No matter how many you get right, you’re finishing this challenge with fun knowledge to walk away with. So stick around, finish the quiz, and see how far your language knowledge can take you! 🌍🥳
If you missed Part 1, check it out here.
Image credits: Nothing Ahead
Now what I want to know is why. I can guess that the Italian for France stems from Gaul, but some of the others would appear to have more literal meanings, such as Eastern Kingdom (Oostenrijk) or Brother Scotland (Bro-Skos).
Austria is Österreich in Austrian, which means Eastern Realm.Load More Replies...
