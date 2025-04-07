Woman Quickly Vents To Another Nail Salon Customer About The Prices, Causes Chaos And Leaves
It’s safe to assume that everyone enjoys being pampered once in a while. But pampering isn’t cheap nowadays, even if it’s just something like getting your nails done.
This redditor learned firsthand just how expensive pampering can get, even if you’re not treating yourself to a full spa day. She went to a nail salon that she’s been frequenting for close to two years now, where she never paid more than $50, only to learn that the prices have increased. But no client was warned about that, so the woman made sure they were all well-informed before leaving the place.
Getting your nails done can get surprisingly costly
Image credits: belyaevaoksana / Freepik (not the actual photo)
This woman was charged more than usual for her nail appointment without any warning
Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LegalGazelle9080
The woman provided more details in the comments
Fellow netizens shared their two cents on the matter
Same thing happened to me at a hair salon. Went for over 2 years, always raved about them. Then suddenly between one visit and the next it went up $40 to $160 just to trim and retouch roots plus blow dry. They were talking in their own language amongst each other before I was billed and there was laughter and giggling. Never went back. They were closed in the next 6 months, guess it wasn't just me.
