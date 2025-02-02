“My Name Is Earl” Star Reflects On Ozempic And Drastic 300-Lb Weight Loss: “It Was Disappointing To Me”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozempic may be highly regarded as the new way to lose weight, especially in Hollywood, but it seems not everyone is a fan of the drug.

Ethan Suplee, best known for his role in the American sitcom My Name Is Earl, opened up to Daily Mail exclusively about his distaste for the medication and thought the celebrities promoting it were nothing short of “irresponsible.”

The 48-year-old weighed in at approximately 550 pounds in 2002. Since then, he’s lost almost 300 pounds.

But this remarkable achievement didn’t make Ethan feel the way he anticipated. Even now, at his goal weight of 260 pounds, his food compulsions and behaviors are things he has to actively work to take care of.

“I thought my enlightenment would come through losing weight and so every time I lost a lot of weight and there was no internal change,” he said. “It was terrifically disappointing to me and I found myself gaining weight again.”

And though the actor is feeling comfortable with where he is right now, he admitted that weight loss is a “forever journey” that has “no finish line” in sight.

“If you look at your weight and you go like, ‘I just need to lose 100lbs, and you set up this finish line, well, what happens when you lose the 100 lbs? What’s next, you know?” Ethan questioned.

He added, “So, I’ve dismantled that kind of structured thinking. I’m going to be dealing with this for the rest of my life. That is a given, just like sobriety, every single day, I am going to have to confront staying sober.

“Eating a proper balanced diet, and it’s not easy, and it’s never going to be easy, but it isn’t as hard as it was on day one, and that’s good.”

Even though Ethan is happy with his weight now, he admitted that there’s “no finish line” in sight

But the actor is well aware that his opinion is among the minority.

Many celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Amy Schumer, have been very open about their support with Ozempic, influencing many others to give the medication a shot.

Ethan, however, thought open encouragement isn’t the best way to go about it.

“The celebrity aspect is really tricky,” he admitted. “First of all, I think for anyone who’s morbidly obese, any tool that assists them in losing weight is super useful.

His heaviest came in at 550 pounds in 2002

“If you’re gonna get surgery, if you’re gonna take Ozempic, and you have a massive amount of weight to lose, then I’m happy for anything that assists a person in doing that.”

But for those who weren’t clinically obese, this drug wouldn’t be a helpful route to take, according to Ethan.

“I did many fad diets where you lose weight incredibly rapidly and you’re losing a lot of lean tissue. I’m not really a fan of people that are not clinically obese using these drugs to just get like super thin.”

The 48-year-old didn’t like how so many celebrities were openly promoting Ozempic

He recalled the weight loss journey of his wife and friends, saying that although their diets did the work, it wasn’t “sustainable.” Half a year later, the weight would come back, and they’d consider going on another diet.

“Every time they lose weight they’ll be losing lean tissue also, which they then won’t be replacing when they gain the weight back. So in fact their body fat percentage will slowly be sneaking up,” Ethan informed.

