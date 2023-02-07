My 12 Paintings That Are Like A Dialogue With My Surroundings

I am admired by process of painting by means of the line as visual language. Every time is a search for new content and feeling. For this time I conduct a dialogue with what surrounds me. Landscapes in pictures are transformed by lines, rhythmically hopping run in the imagination of the viewer further and the picture turns into other images, it is possible in a sound, continues own dialogue.

Sometimes you have the opportunity to write on the site about your artistic practices, searches and reflections. I look through what you write for me and realize that you are interested in art. Each of you feels something different when viewing photos of paintings.

If you want to continue the dialog with the author of the paintings, you can write to me on social networks or by e-mail: malexandrina11@gmail.com.

Please also note that each article has links to social networks and it is possible to write to the author (who posts on the site). If the author has provided such links.

Imagine the situation: You are an artist with a collection of paintings. How will you establish communication with the audience? Two years of quarantine, limited space in your home and studio. By now, you all realize that artists in Ukraine and from Ukraine have limited opportunities to exhibit and freely continue their artistic practices.

Publishing stories on websites in the art sections are almost the only way to be seen and heard. To communicate with the artists, write your thoughts, your suggestions, your emotions, anything. This is the greatest value. Write comments to the artists. We all have a lack of communication today.

More info: Facebook | Instagram