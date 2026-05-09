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From chart-topping hits to underrated hidden-gem songs, we’ve rounded up 24 brutal choices that every music lover has to face. Will you side with the legendary icons or the new wave of indie icons?

Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ music poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!

When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out our ‘Choose One, Lose The Rest’ poll by clicking here.