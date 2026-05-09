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From chart-topping hits to underrated hidden-gem songs, we’ve rounded up 24 brutal choices that every music lover has to face. Will you side with the legendary icons or the new wave of indie icons? 

Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ music poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!

When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out our ‘Choose One, Lose The Rest’ poll by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which band’s music is superior?

Freddie Mercury singing and The Beatles jumping. Test your taste in music with our 'This Or That' questions.

Carl Lender , ingen uppgift Report

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aiforjob
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56 minutes ago

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    #2

    Who’s the more influential musician?

    George Michael and Phil Collins. Compare your taste in music with these artists in a fun This or That quiz.

    University of Houston Digital Library , Raph_PH Report

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    #3

    Which song is more iconic?

    Madonna and Cyndi Lauper in an 80s music video, comparing music taste with 24 This or That questions.

    Madonna , Cyndi Lauper Report

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    #4

    Which grunge band is superior?

    Kurt Cobain and Eddie Vedder. Two iconic musicians to compare your taste in music.

    Nirvana , Pearl Jam Report

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    #5

    If you had to choose one, which would you go with?

    A split image showing a vinyl record and a hand holding a smartphone with the Spotify logo. Compare your taste in music.

    Paul Seling , Garley Gibson Report

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This actually depends on the type of music. Classical is amazing on vinyl, but most things are better on streaming.

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    #6

    Which rock anthem is better?

    Two musicians performing, a man in a beret and a woman with curly hair, for music taste comparison.

    Survivor , Europe Report

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    #7

    Whose discography is more memorable?

    Split image showing singers Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson. Compare your taste in music.

    Whitney Houston , Janet Jackson Report

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    #8

    Which is the better synth-pop hit?

    Rick Astley and Morten Harket side-by-side, representing music taste in a 'This or That' game.

    Rick Astley , a-ha Report

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    #9

    Which band do you prefer?

    Musicians performing live. Left: two men, one singing. Right: two men, one with arms raised, on a brightly lit stage. Taste in music.

    slgckgc , Raph_PH Report

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    #10

    What was the ultimate ’90s boy band?

    Two images of boy bands. Left: men outside a jet. Right: men in a red room. Compare your taste in music.

    Backstreet Boys , *NSYNC Report

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    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The answer is Beastie Boys but ok

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    #11

    Which ’70s era-defining genre do you prefer?

    A split image: a disco ball with colorful light reflections, and a person playing an electric guitar, both representing taste in music.

    Gezer Amorim , Yan Krukau Report

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    #12

    Which rock ballad is more iconic?

    Split image: Sting playing an upright bass in black and white, and Bono performing in a dark vest. Music taste comparison.

    The Police , U2 Report

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    #13

    Which modern pop icon is simply better?

    Beyoncé and Rihanna, two iconic music artists, side-by-side. Compare your taste in music with this quiz!

    Beyoncé , Rihanna Report

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    #14

    Which Eurovision winner is more iconic?

    Celine Dion and ABBA, side-by-side, representing music taste. Compare your taste in music with this quiz.

    Céline Dion , ABBA Report

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    #15

    Which soul-infused masterpiece do you like more?

    Black and white Amy Winehouse and color Adele, both singing passionately. Compare your taste in music.

    Amy Winehouse , Adele Report

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    #16

    Which pop-rock artist do you prefer?

    Avril Lavigne and Kelly Clarkson singing on stage. Compare your taste in music with this or that questions.

    Justin Higuchi , vagueonthehow Report

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    #17

    Who’s the better modern hip-hop artist?

    Two men, one in a suit, the other a rapper, representing different tastes in music, like mainstream vs. niche.

    Kendrick Lamar , Drake Report

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    #18

    Which Latin pop anthem is more iconic?

    Shakira smiling, Ricky Martin singing. Compare your taste in music with this This Or That quiz.

    Shakira , Ricky Martin Report

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    #19

    Which live music event type do you enjoy more?

    Split image: a crowd with raised hands at a concert and a silhouetted singer holding a microphone, for music taste.

    Ander Garcia , Damian Rocafela Report

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    #20

    Which song is more influential?

    Two distinct male musicians: one with a beard in a vintage setting, the other singing on stage, both reflecting diverse taste in music.

    Toto , Journey Report

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    #21

    Which vibe do you appreciate more?

    A musician playing electric guitar next to a keyboard, and a hand adjusting a sound mixing board. Taste in music.

    Manny Rodriguez , Caleb Oquendo Report

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What exactly is experimental alternative indie music?

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    #22

    What was the ultimate ’90s girl band?

    Two pop groups, Destiny's Child and Spice Girls, in music videos. Compare your taste in music.

    Destiny’s Child , Spice Girls Report

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    #23

    Queen of Pop or King of Pop?

    Madonna and Michael Jackson. This or That questions to compare your music taste. Mainstream music taste.

    Madonna , Michael Jackson Report

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    #24

    Which era is superior?

    Colorful retro music cassettes on the left, and a modern music studio with dual monitors and keyboard on the right. Compare your music taste.

    Igor Omilaev , John Taran Report

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