“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Music?”: Compare Yourself In 24 ‘This Or That’ Questions
From chart-topping hits to underrated hidden-gem songs, we’ve rounded up 24 brutal choices that every music lover has to face. Will you side with the legendary icons or the new wave of indie icons?
Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ music poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!
When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out our ‘Choose One, Lose The Rest’ poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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Which band’s music is superior?
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Who’s the more influential musician?
Which song is more iconic?
Which grunge band is superior?
If you had to choose one, which would you go with?
Whose discography is more memorable?
Which is the better synth-pop hit?
Which band do you prefer?
What was the ultimate ’90s boy band?
Which ’70s era-defining genre do you prefer?
Which rock ballad is more iconic?
Which modern pop icon is simply better?
Which Eurovision winner is more iconic?
Which soul-infused masterpiece do you like more?
Which pop-rock artist do you prefer?
Who’s the better modern hip-hop artist?
Which Latin pop anthem is more iconic?
Which live music event type do you enjoy more?
Which song is more influential?
Which vibe do you appreciate more?
What was the ultimate ’90s girl band?
Queen of Pop or King of Pop?
Which era is superior?
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Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... 𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
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Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... 𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺