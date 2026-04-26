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You make choices all the time. What to have for dinner, what to watch, how to spend your free time, when to go to bed… These decisions feel easy because you can always change your mind, try something new, or come back to what you left behind. But what if that wasn’t the case? What if every choice you made was final, and you lost the other options forever?

In this interactive poll, you’ll face 15 thought-provoking questions across pop culture, daily conveniences, lifestyle habits, and more. You’ll have four options, but you can save only one. Let’s find out if your priorities and values match those of other Pandas!

When you’re done voting here, take part in Part 2 of this poll by clicking here.