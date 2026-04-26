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You make choices all the time. What to have for dinner, what to watch, how to spend your free time, when to go to bed… These decisions feel easy because you can always change your mind, try something new, or come back to what you left behind. But what if that wasn’t the case? What if every choice you made was final, and you lost the other options forever?

In this interactive poll, you’ll face 15 thought-provoking questions across pop culture, daily conveniences, lifestyle habits, and more. You’ll have four options, but you can save only one. Let’s find out if your priorities and values match those of other Pandas!

When you’re done voting here, take part in Part 2 of this poll by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You can only keep one comfort for sleeping.

Collage of cozy bedding, soft blankets, sunlight through blinds, and neatly folded white sheets for choose one lose the rest poll.

Waqas ilyas , SlipcoverKAS , Maxim Sharypov & juan pinales Report

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    #2

    Save one actor’s entire filmography, but the rest are gone.

    Four iconic male actors from classic and modern films featured in a choose one lose the rest poll collage.

    Winkler Films , Lucasfilm , Warner Bros & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

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    #3

    You can only keep one type of footwear for the rest of your life.

    Four different types of footwear including pink sneakers, slippers, black boots, and black dress shoes representing choose one lose the rest poll.

    Anthony A Marcos Jr. , Gamze Nur Zararsız , omid bonyadian & Evans Cudjoe Report

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    #4

    What would you pick if you could only keep one in your morning routine?

    Collage showing a person showering, a cup of coffee, an alarm clock on a bed, and a man stretching for a choose one lose the rest poll.

    kaboompics , Paulina Kłys , KoolShooters & Mikhail Nilov Report

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    #5

    Which would you keep if it meant losing the rest from your home?

    Choose one lose the rest poll with images of air conditioner, washing machine, stove, and vacuum cleaner in use.

    ready made , Towfiqu barbhuiya , RDNE Stock project & cottonbro studio Report

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    #6

    Which classic TV show would you keep if it meant losing the rest?

    Famous TV show scenes featuring classic characters in a choose one lose the rest poll format.

    CBS Broadcasting , ABC Network , Warner Bros Television Report

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    #7

    You can have one trait from your childhood back forever, but never have the rest.

    Various people engaged in activities including investigating, checking, running, and playing in a choose one lose the rest poll setting.

    Anna Shvets , kaboompics , david hou & cottonbro studio Report

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    #8

    Pick a school subject group to know everything about, but forget everything you learned in the others.

    Collage showing chemistry experiments, math equations on a chalkboard, dictionary pages, and various artworks in a studio setting.

    Ron Lach , kaboompics , Arturo Añez & Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

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    #9

    Pick a category, and you can never forget an item from it, but you instantly forget everything from the others.

    Collage showing colorful name stones, touchscreen passcode entry, cellist playing, and woman in thoughtful pose for poll choice.

    Simeon Maryska , indra projects , SAULO LEITE & Engin Akyurt Report

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    #10

    The filmography of one actress stays, while the rest are wiped from cinema history.

    Four close-up portraits of women with serious expressions, representing characters in the choose one lose the rest poll.

    Marvel Entertainment , Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer , Apple Studios & Cross Creek Pictures Report

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    #11

    Every dish you ever eat from now on can only fit into one of these categories.

    Assorted food items including pancakes, steaming bowl, cinnamon sticks with coffee beans, and fresh vegetables in choose one lose the rest poll

    solod_sha Content creator , EMRE ALTITOK , Rahib Yaqubov & Ron Lach Report

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    #12

    Which of humanity’s next achievements would you like to see play out, if it meant you didn’t get to witness the rest?

    Collage of Mars planet, vaccine vial, person with blue alien makeup, and colorful molecular structures for Choose One poll.

    Kevin Gill , Pavel Danilyuk , Fernando Ortiz P & Google DeepMind Report

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    #13

    If you could only read one genre of book for the rest of your life, which would it be?

    Collage of diverse scenes including study materials, a woman with a floral crown, a man with a flashlight, and a couple at sunset for Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Tannishq Giri , Andry Sasongko , cottonbro studio & SR Raju Report

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    #14

    Which modern animated film is most worth saving, in your opinion?

    Popular animated characters from Finding Nemo, Shrek, Toy Story, and Inside Out featured in Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Pixar Animation Studios , DreamWorks Animation Report

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My real choice would have been South Park: the Movie.

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    #15

    Which fictional villain could you never wave bye-bye?

    Four iconic villains including Joker, Darth Vader, Voldemort, and Hannibal Lecter featured in choose one lose the rest poll.

    Warner Bros , Lucasfilm , Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

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