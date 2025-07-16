ADVERTISEMENT

Muscles McQuack, a bodybuilding duck with sunglasses, existential dread, and way too much protein powder, is the main character of a cartoon series created by Australian artist and animator Ivan Reece Dixon. Each multi-panel comic is presented as a long-form story, often mixing absurd humor with unexpected depth.

Today, we’d like to share "Loan Duck" - a funny cartoon with a deeper meaning and an unexpected twist.

Scroll down and enjoy the adventures of Muscles and his new job opportunity. For this one, swipe through the carousel of panels to discover the full story. Let us know in the comments how you like this format!

More info: Instagram | ivandixon.com

#1

Comic title card for a bodybuilding duck featuring muscles McQuack, highlighting a character with a surprisingly soft heart.
ivanreecedixon Report

    #2

    Bodybuilding duck with muscular arms sitting on a green gym bench by the beach with a surprised expression.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #3

    Comic panel showing a bodybuilding duck encouraging friends at the gym with a friendly and soft-hearted expression.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #4

    Muscular shark character in a blue tracksuit pointing, with speech bubble in a comic about a bodybuilding duck’s soft heart.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #5

    Comic panel showing a colorful balcony with a speech bubble about being offered a job, part of a bodybuilding duck story.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #6

    Bodybuilding duck with a soft heart gently holding a cat character’s foot on a blue couch in a colorful comic scene.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #7

    Bodybuilding duck locking a pink bicycle on a suburban street in a comic style with bright colors and clear sky background.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #8

    Bodybuilding duck cartoon character with a worried expression saying oh that's no good in a comic panel.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    Comic panel showing a close-up of two characters holding hands, illustrating the bodybuilding duck with a soft heart theme.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #10

    Hand holding cash offering money to another hand in a cartoon style comic about a bodybuilding duck.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #11

    Close-up of a comic panel showing a hand with a fork reaching into a tray of food, related to bodybuilding duck artwork.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #12

    Comic panel featuring a bodybuilding duck driving a red car with a cat passenger, showcasing the character’s soft heart.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #13

    Colorful comic scene showing a cartoon duck character driving a red car past a house with a backyard grill overturned.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #14

    Muscular cartoon duck feeding a baby with a bottle, showing a mix of bodybuilding strength and soft heart in a comic style.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #15

    Cartoon comic featuring a bodybuilding duck character with a soft heart standing by a door with no entry sign.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #16

    Comic illustration of a bodybuilding duck with a soft heart gently holding a small bird in a cozy living room.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #17

    Bodybuilding duck with a soft heart and a worried cat character sitting in a car, expressing they make a bad team.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #18

    Comic panel showing an angry anthropomorphic shark confronting other characters in a colorful cartoon style.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #19

    Comic illustration of a bodybuilding shark holding two cartoon characters, featuring a bodybuilding duck theme with a soft heart concept.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #20

    Comic panel featuring a shark character saying a harsh line, part of a bodybuilding duck comic with a soft heart theme.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #21

    Bodybuilding duck character holding a baby, standing between a fox and a shark in a comic-style illustration.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #22

    Bodybuilding duck with muscular arms standing next to an orange fox and a frog holding money outside a barbed wire fence.
    ivanreecedixon Report

    #23

    Muscular yellow duck gently massaging the foot of a relaxed fox character in a colorful comic scene.
    ivanreecedixon Report

